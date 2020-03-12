What Wednesday's Market Crash Portends

On the positive side, rates are low, the Fed is ready to help, and more fiscal stimulus is coming.

The S&P 500 is now down 19% from the high water mark it made on February 19th.

The Dow is now in a bear market, but the S&P 500 managed to stay above the bear market Maginot line of down 20%.

Originally published here on Wednesday, March 11th.

Broken hearts for bulls, optimists, and dip-buyers

Although their hearts have been broken once again today (unless they're still in denial), the news isn't all bad. Mostly bad, but not terminal. The Dow is now in a bear market, but the S&P 500 managed to stay above the bear market Maginot line of down 20%. We'll see how long that holds.

Another historic market decline today

Today's market drop ranks as the 28th worst day out of 17,684 trading days since 1950. If we're not careful, we might exceed 2008 as the longest series of historic down days in history.

The table below shows the 28 worst market drops since 1950. Note that 11 of them were from 2008. The worst of the worst was an outlier - Black Monday, 1987. Could we be headed for another Black Monday? I don't know, but today's market drop and the recent series of drops are concerning.

Is there any good news? Yes, if you believe in oversold bounces, as I do. The question is how to play them? Do you assume that they will run up to make new highs? Or do you use them to unload weak holdings and get short?

It's up to you, of course, but we're in a very fluid market that could go either way. How confident are you in the way you're playing it?

Dip-buyers' last stand

I want you to take a close look at this chart because I think it reveals something important. This chart covers the period from January 2019 to today. You can see every dip, and the success of the dip-buyers all along the way. Up until recently, that is.

When the market topped on February 19th, the dip-buyers were still in control, and they have been buying all the way down. There were 7 consecutive down days from the 19th to the 28th of February, and the dip-buyers were there for all of them. The problem is that the rally-sellers had more ammo and they overwhelmed the dip-buyers.

Then, on March 2nd, the rally-sellers took a break and the dip-buyers took the market up by 4.6%. I have named this the "Sweet Doomed Angels" rally.

After that, the rally-sellers returned and drove the market lower, to where it ended today. The S&P 500 is now down 19% from the high water mark it made on February 19th. Is this the dip-buyers' last stand? I don't know, but it doesn't look good for them.

Final thoughts

On Christmas Eve of 2018, the market was down by 19.8%, and the dip-buyers rallied it all the way back to new highs. It could happen again. But we didn't have a pandemic back then, and we didn't have a crude oil price war either.

We didn't have countries quarantining a third of their population, or sports events taking place with empty stadiums. This isn't 2018. Things are bad, and they could get worse. Companies in hard-hit sectors are initiating massive layoffs. Corporate earnings estimates are coming down. Travel & Leisure - the largest component of US GDP - is among the hardest hit sectors of the economy.

On the positive side, rates are low, the Fed is ready to help, and more fiscal stimulus is coming. Will it be enough to keep the global economy from slipping into a new recession? Again, I don't know. But it doesn't look good from where I sit.

