The Asset Allocator: Do You Believe In Yesterday? (Podcast)
by: SA For FAs
Summary
The Beatles’ classic ballad “Yesterday” offers some perspective on today’s falling markets.
Does it seem as though your troubles are here to stay?
Do you feel like half the man, or woman, you used to be?
Is the coronavirus the shadow hanging over this market?
This podcast (6:08) takes comfort in the Beatles’ hint that the troubles that once seemed so far away only look as though they’re here to stay, and offers further thoughts about the British band’s strange notion that “yesterday came suddenly.”