Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) CEO Chuck Duginski on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Duginski - Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Graham - Senior Director of Corporate Finance

Scott Pittman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Dun McIntosh - Johnson Rice

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Chaparral Energy Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instruction]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Patrick Graham, Senior Director of Corporate Finance. Thank you. Please go ahead sir.

Patrick Graham

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Chaparral Energy's fourth quarter and full year 2019 conference call. Participating on the call today are Chaparral's Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Duginski; and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Pittman.

Before we begin, I'd like to encourage you to download our 10-K and corresponding earnings release as well as our updated company presentation which are currently available in the Investors section of our website. You can also sign up to automatically receive updates about Chaparral through the e-mail alerts feed on our Investors page.

Please be aware that during the call, we will discuss certain topics that contain forward-looking statements based on our beliefs assumptions and information currently available to our management team. Although we believe expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

There are numerous factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from what is discussed. You can read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements and the risk factors associated with our business in our most recent 10-K. In addition, we will also present certain non-GAAP measures reconciliations to which can be found in our 10-K.

With that said, I will now turn the call over to Chuck.

Chuck Duginski

Thank you, Patrick. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Before I go into our 2019 results, I'd like to take a moment to introduce myself and share what I have found here at Chaparral over these first few months.

I've worked for several outstanding companies over my career including Mobil Oil, ExxonMobil, and Continental. A common theme that I have found is that to be successful you need a talented experienced and dedicated team and that is what we have here at Chaparral. The team is generating high-quality technical work at a finer level of detail than I was expecting to find. Sound fundamental geoscience and engineering are as important as ever in this challenging market where there is little margin for error.

I've been very impressed with what I've seen thus far and I believe that we have a tremendous foundation to build on. Chaparral has a large oil and liquids-rich production base in the Mid-Con region and a core acreage position in the oil window of the Anadarko Basin. These geologically advantaged core assets and the outstanding team here are the real strength of Chaparral. This is why we have a great track record of operations meeting or exceeding expectations.

In summary, the oil window of the Anadarko Basin is a proven area with many attractive qualities and I'm confident that with our focus on technical and operational excellence, safe operations, and an improved cost structure we will be able to create value.

2019 was a challenging year within the industry and that is continuing in the first quarter of 2020. There has been prolonged volatility and weakness in commodity prices macro fears of excess supply and falling demand, a tightening of capital markets, and a clear lack of confidence in energy equities. Chaparral is prepared for this environment with a high degree of operational flexibility with no long-term rig contracts no MVCs and nearly all of our core acreage is held by production.

In addition we have the vast majority of acreage hedged in 2020 at over $51 per barrel and continue to move aggressively to cut costs out of the system. We have been able to excel at the things that we can control and are taking strategic steps to leverage our strengths in the current difficult environment.

With respect to Chaparral in 2019, we delivered strong operational results within or better than guidance ranges as we've done consistently the past several years. I'd like to commend all our employees and our operations team in particular for completing 2019 without a recordable safety incident.

In 2019, we expanded our adjusted EBITDA to nearly $155 million lowered LOE and G&A costs and grew reserves and production. For the fourth quarter, our production was 29.7 MBoe per day which was above the high end of our guidance range and a 14% increase compared to the third quarter.

Our fourth quarter STACK production was 25.3 MBoe per day, which was an 18% increase compared to the third quarter and also above the high end of our guidance range. Production mix for the fourth quarter was 32% oil, 31% NGLs, and 37% natural gas. Our full year production was 26.3 MBoe per day and STACK production was 21.7 MBoe per day, both within our full year guidance ranges.

In the fourth quarter, we had 10 new gross operated wells with first sales. Helping to contribute to our fourth quarter production were the nine wells that we brought online late in the third quarter. All of the wells brought online in the fourth quarter were in Kingfisher and Canadian Counties. As a reminder, production continues to be somewhat variable from quarter-to-quarter due to pad drilling and the timing of completions.

Looking back at the notable lessons of the 2019 program, we drilled seven infill sections in the Canadian County Miss interval. Of these, we classified five as successes. The remaining two were less than successful, but provided valuable experience specifically.

In retrospect, the wells in the Foraker development were too tightly spaced and suffered from competitive drainage. The Burke development on the other hand was properly spaced, but unexpectedly depleted in the Miss by vertical wells from an earlier stage of development. These issues were diagnosed quickly and we have adjusted our pre-drill planning to avoid them in our current program.

From an expense perspective, we took great strides in 2019 to reduce D&C, LOE and G&A spending and anticipate building on those meaningful reductions as we move into 2020. We have implemented a company-wide effort about which I'm very excited that will further enhance our profitability by continuing to drive down costs and increase efficiencies, which will lead to sustainably stronger results.

As we move forward, our progress towards cash flow neutrality is of upmost importance. There are certainly challenges given the current cycle of commodity price and overall market volatility. We do anticipate a large reduction of capital spending relative to 2019, while working to maintain our strong fourth quarter production base. Our drilling and completion activity will remain focused in areas of Canadian and Kingfisher counties in which we have achieved our best economic results. We entered 2020 with two operated rigs and remain at that level today.

For the first quarter of 2020, total company production is expected to be between 28.5 and 30 MBoe per day. The mid-point of this range is slightly lower than the fourth quarter of 2019 due to timing of new wells coming online. We will continue to monitor the commodity markets as well as our results from operations and adjust our operating plan as needed.

I would now like to discuss our year-end reserves. Despite a difficult pricing environment, Chaparral's year-end SEC 2019 proved reserves increased to 96.6 MMBoe, which was a 2% year-over-year increase. We booked extensions and discoveries of about 21 MMBoe, which were mostly offset by pricing revisions and production. While reserves increased, the net present value discounted at 10% of our year-end SEC proved reserves was down 25% year-over-year to $514 million.

Pricing negatively impacted total reserves by approximately 6.7 MMBoe and $252.8 million in PV-10 value. Our proved reserves are weighted towards oil and liquids with 28% oil, 34% NGLs and 38% natural gas. In addition, 67% of our reserves are classified as proved developed. These reserve estimates were prepared by our third-party reserve consultant.

As I mentioned, we are focused on bringing our capital spend in line with our cash flow. While we had a very strong year operationally and we have done a great job at cutting costs throughout 2019, we are proactively taking measures to further reduce costs across all aspects of our cost structure including CapEx, LOE and G&A. We plan to continue to deliver on our guidance as we've consistently done and remain focused on operational excellence and delivering strong returns on the dollars we prudently spend.

With that, I will turn the call over to Scott to discuss our fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Scott Pittman

Thank you Chuck, and good morning everyone. While Chaparral reported a net loss of $189.2 million, or $4.14 per share for the fourth quarter, we reported an adjusted net income for the quarter of $12.6 million or $0.28 per share. The quarterly net loss included $169.7 million non-cash ceiling test impairment charge, primarily due to a decrease in prices used to estimate reserves and a non-cash mark-to-market loss of $25.5 million on our hedges.

Similarly, our full year 2019 net loss of $468.9 million was driven by a $430.7 million non-cash ceiling test impairment and a $40.8 million of non-cash mark-to-market losses on our hedges. The full year adjusted net income was $20.6 million, or $0.45 per share.

Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA grew 30% from our third quarter to $46.7 million and grew by 24% year-over-year to $154.5 million. This increase was driven primarily by higher production, lower operating costs, partially offset by lower realized pricing.

Revenues for the fourth quarter rose to $72.5 million, which included $49.3 million from oil, $13.1 million from natural gas liquids, and $10.1 million from natural gas. Revenues increased 25% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter driven primarily by increased production and higher realized commodity pricing.

For the fourth quarter, excluding hedge settlements we realized $55.90 per barrel of crude oil, $15.55 per barrel of NGLs, and $1.66 per Mcf for natural gas. Despite this increase in realized pricing for the fourth quarter, full year 2019 realized prices saw weakness in all three streams compared to 2018. For the full year, excluding hedge settlements the average realized crude price was $55.79 per barrel, the average realized NGL price was $15.04 per barrel, and the average natural gas price was $1.83 per Mcf, which were year-over-year decreases of 13%, 38% and 23% respectively.

We continued to make progress in 2019 and decreasing our operating costs and we are working to drive these costs down even further in 2020. For 2019, LOE was lower by $4.6 million or 9%, despite a 28% increase in production compared to 2018.

On a per Boe basis, we realized a 29% reduction year-over-year to $5.17 for 2019, which was within our updated guidance range of $4.90 to $5.40 per Boe. This decrease was driven primarily by the increase in production and reduced -- reduction in saltwater disposal costs along with efficiency improvements in field operations.

During the fourth quarter, Chaparral's net G&A expense was $10.8 million or $3.94 per Boe. Adjusted for severance charges and non-cash compensation, Chaparral's cash G&A expense for the fourth quarter was $6.1 million or $2.25 per Boe. To better align our G&A and overhead expenses with current industry conditions we implemented two workforce reductions in 2019, one in August and one in November. Since the beginning of 2019, Chaparral has reduced its corporate and field workforce by approximately 37% and 40%, respectively as well as implemented cost reduction initiatives that combined are expected to result in estimated annualized G&A savings of $7.5 million to $8.5 million. The full impact of these reductions should be realized in 2020.

Adjusted for severance charges and non-cash compensation, our cash G&A expense for the full year 2019 was $25.2 million or $2.63 per Boe as compared to $27.6 million or $3.68 per Boe in 2018, representing a 29% annual decrease on a Boe basis and within our updated guidance range of $2.50 to $3.

Shifting to CapEx. Our total investment decreased to $51.1 million in the fourth quarter. Of that, we invested $42.4 million on drilling and completion activities, $3.7 million in acquisitions and $1.2 million in capital workovers. An additional $3.8 million was incurred in corporate allocations consisting of capitalized G&A, capitalized interest and asset retirement obligations.

For the full year 2019, we invested $269.8 million in capital expenditures, which was below the low end of our original guidance and at the mid-point of our updated guidance range. The majority of our CapEx was related to D&C, which was $228.8 million.

As Chuck mentioned, we entered the year with two rigs active and we'll continue to monitor the current environment to ensure we bring our capital spend in line with our revenues. We anticipate our full year capital expenditures will be significantly less in 2020 than they were in 2019.

In the second half of 2019, we took meaningful steps in reducing a portion of our secured debt. On August 29th, we closed the sale of our headquarters building for $11.5 million. Proceeds from the sale were used to pay off outstanding balance of the real estate note of $8.2 million and estimated annual savings of $1 million will be achieved.

In addition, we successfully eliminated $9.8 million of lease financing obligations for compressors associated with the sale of our legacy EOR properties in 2017. These compressors were being subleased to the buyer of EOR properties and therefore Chaparral did not utilize any cash eliminating this debt obligation. In total, we were able to reduce $18.1 million of debt through these two transactions.

For the full year 2019, Chaparral realized $14.7 million in proceeds for non-core asset sales. This was significantly above our initial guidance range of $5 million to $10 million and we will continue to be opportunistic as it relates to potential non-core asset sales moving forward.

On September 27, 2019, the company's $325 million borrowing base was held flat in our semi-annual fall redetermination. As of December 31, 2019, we had approximately $22.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $130 million drawn on the revolving credit facility. As a reminder, we have no significant debt maturities until the end of 2022.

For 2020, we have approximately 2.5 million barrels of oil hedged at an average strike price of over $51. In 2021, we have approximately 700,000 barrels of oil hedged at an average strike price of $46.

With respect to natural gas, we have 7.7 Bcf hedged at an average strike price of over $2.70 in 2020. Additionally, we have natural gas basis hedges of 7.1 Bcf at an average strike price of $0.46 in 2020.

From an NGL perspective, we have approximately 600,000 barrels hedged at an average strike price of $30.34 per barrel in 2020. We continue to be an efficient and disciplined operator and maximize every dollar we spend. We proactively took steps in 2019 to right-size our operations, increase efficiency and lower our cost structure and we will continue to do so in 2020.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Chuck.

Chuck Duginski

Thanks Scott. In closing, we remain confident in our operations team and the strong culture of learning, science and technology. Combining that with our large liquids-rich production base, geologically advantaged acreage position and strong hedge position, we are well prepared as we enter 2020. The market is changing for energy companies and the turbulent environment remains difficult to navigate. We must continue to differentiate ourselves and leverage our geological and technical expertise to maximize the impact of every dollar invested. We are focused on aligning our capital spending with our revenues and improving the profitability of the business. Because of the current uncertainty in the market and in particular pricing, we remain flexible in our pace of development as we are focused on our goal of achieving cash flow neutrality.

We have significant flexibility in our operating plan derived from a high percentage of held-by-production acreage, short-term rig contracts and no minimum volume commitments. We must adapt to the current market conditions and prepare for the future by remaining focused on operational and corporate cost reductions, while directing our drilling toward our best performing areas. This flexible approach is designed to better position us to capture value and opportunities in the future.

With that, I'll turn it back to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Derrick Whitfield of Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks. Good morning, all and congratulations to you Chuck for joining Chaparral.

Chuck Duginski

Thanks, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield

In your prepared comments you noted, you were positively surprised by the technical focus and personnel at Chaparral. As you think back through your past experiences and where Chaparral is today, where do you see the greatest opportunity to further improve operations and cost in 2020?

Chuck Duginski

Well, we're -- thanks for the question Derrick. We've got opportunities across the cost structure to make improvements and we've launched an effort including everything from identifying CapEx reductions, G&A reductions, LOE reductions, we've really got the team energized around that and generating ideas to improve our costs throughout the structure.

I'd say the largest -- even with all the reductions that we've seen in capital costs that's the area for the largest reductions. There's always room in my experience to be innovative around designs be aggressive around operational improvements. And certainly in the current environment there are opportunities in the supply chain to work with our vendors in a way that makes sense for all of us to drive costs out of the system. So capital is the largest but that's not the only area of focus. We've -- we're focusing on G&A in the corporate office as well as operating expenses in the field.

Beyond just taking our costs, we're also looking at getting more efficient with our production operations, evaluating our uptime. A major effort in the company is what we refer to as operating by exception, which makes our field personnel more efficient with their time. So they're focused on the right wells and improving production on those wells and that -- there's another big area for opportunity there. So it's many phases. And the other important thing, I'd like to mention is that the team is energized around this. This is about controlling the things that we can control in this environment and putting our efforts there to improve the business profitability.

Derrick Whitfield

Great detail, Chuck. And then regarding 2020 as my follow-up and your current activity, how quickly could you suspend activity if prices further deteriorate? And are there other measures you would be willing to implement?

Chuck Duginski

Well, we have -- as I said prepared comments, we have maximum flexibility. We have two rigs running as Scott and I both mentioned, we could cease drilling activity after the current wells with minimal financial impact. So we're four days into this pricing war. We've got the ability to wait and see how things develop. No one knows, what's going to happen next but we are prepared to react and react aggressively. We can shut down capital spending, as I said, at the end of the current wells.

Derrick Whitfield

Helpful. Thanks for your time, guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Dun McIntosh of Johnson Rice. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Dun McIntosh

Good morning, Chuck, and congrats on joining the team over there.

Chuck Duginski

Thanks Dun.

Dun McIntosh

I had a kind of a follow-up on Derrick's question. Assuming that that is the course of action where CapEx and development basically gets shut down before looking down the barrel at $30 oil. I was wondering if you could give some color around your corporate decline for the year.

And you had a pretty good ramp there in 4Q and down a touch at the midpoint of first quarter. Just wondering, if you're not spending -- you have minimal spend, what does that kind of look like as you progress over the course of 2020 and kind of any color on where you think you could end up in the fourth quarter, would be very helpful.

Chuck Duginski

Yes. I'd say, as a base statement, we've -- pardon me, yes, our decline rates, if we were to shut down activity, would be in the mid-to-high 20% range, a little less than 30% on a corporate basis. In terms of additional steps we could take, again, we're -- I'd refer back to my comments in response to Derrick's question that we're being aggressive about cutting costs out of the system in all phases and controlling the things that we can control.

Dun McIntosh

All right. Great. Thanks. And then, I assume you've been in contact with your banks at -- with -- as prices have fallen down, how are you feeling as you go into the spring redetermination period? You've got pretty good room under there. But what are you hearing kind of from that side of things? Maybe not just from Chaparral, but kind of for the industry as a whole in the small-cap space?

Chuck Duginski

Yes. Generally, obviously, we have been in contact with them over the week, just trying to understand how they're reacting to this price movement. Obviously, they're kind of in early days as well. I think that, obviously, with prices where they currently are, if they sustain this for the next couple of weeks, obviously, you would expect some reduction in borrowing base capacity, based on them moving their price decks around.

I'd say, it's probably a little too early to kind of walk through that. I would say that our expectations are we're going to go through kind of our normal course redetermination process over the next, call it, six weeks. But if prices stay where they're at now, my expectation is, you would see that come down some. I don't know to the degree currently, kind of, where that would fall out. That being said, I would say that our expectations would be that we would be fine for the foreseeable future in a reduction.

Dun McIntosh

All right. Great. Thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to the presenters.

Chuck Duginski

Well, thank you for joining us on the call today. As noted, we believe we have a great team, differentiated assets and a plan to continue to deliver strong results on our path to cash flow neutrality. Scott and I look forward to speaking to you in the near future.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes this conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.