Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BASX) CEO Keith Schilling on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trey Stolz

Thank you, operator, good morning everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join our call today to discuss Basic's acquisition of NexTier's production services business known as C&J Well Services, or hereafter referred to as C&J.

Earlier this morning, Basic also announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, and today's call will include a brief discussion of those results. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and a press release and slide presentation regarding today's news is available in the Investor Relations section of Basic's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's comments include forward-looking statements reflecting Basic Energy Services view of future events and therefore potential impact on performance. These views include the risk factors disclosed by the company in its Form 10-Qs and 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Further, refer to the statement regarding forward-looking statements incorporated in our press releases from this morning.

Please also note that the content of this conference call are covered by these statements. Also, please refer to the information on the disclaimer slides in the presentation, as well as the additional information contained in the regulatory filings for Basic.

In addition, the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, March 9, 2020, and therefore, you're advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay.

Presenting during the call today will be Keith Schilling, President and CEO of Basic; and David Schorlemer, our Senior Vice President, CFO, Treasurer and Secretary. Adam Hurley, our Vice President of Strategy and Business Development will be joining us for Q&A.

And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Keith.

Keith Schilling

Thank you, Trey, and good morning everyone.

It is quite the opportunity to have my first call with all of you. We've got a lot to cover this morning, but because I haven't had a chance to meet all of you yet, let me give you a bit more of my background.

As you know, I've been in the energy services industry for 25 years, and I've served in senior leadership positions at companies such as Baker Hughes, TETRA Technologies, and Schlumberger. I've gotten to know the space and the players well over the last 25 years, and I've always admired Basic.

What originally drew me to the company and what encourages me about the opportunities ahead, especially what we'll talk about on this call is the relentless commitment to serving our customers that exists throughout the organization. Our focus on safety and consistently delivering high quality services is what differentiates Basic and what acts as a driving source of our success as we continue to grow and evolve.

Starting prior to my tenure here, Basic began taking steps to increase its attention on production focused businesses. We made our intentions all the more clear with the divestiture of our pumping service assets. Since I joined, it was evident that our biggest opportunities do in fact, lie within our core production-levered businesses, and so we sought to double down. That's why we're excited about today's transformative transaction. It marks an important day in our evolution to advance our vision and strategy.

If you have access to our IR presentation, I'll begin on Page 3. Slide 3 details the highlights of the transaction, fitting our vision of being the trusted production services company in the United States. Today's transaction creates a leading well service provider in the country, resulting in unequaled scale through a complimentary pairing of C&J’s operations with a significant presence in California with legacy basic operations with a strong presence in the Permian and Mid-Continent.

Importantly, the transaction is a delevering event for Basic, which David will expand on in a moment. While we're very focused on realizing significant synergies from this transaction, we will also remain disciplined in our allocation of capital for both debt reduction and potential further consolidation.

Together Basic and C&J create the leading and most trusted production service provider in the United States. The new basic will create significant benefits and growth opportunities for all of our stakeholders including our customers, employees, and shareholders.

We now have a broader portfolio of capabilities within the production-levered businesses to meet the needs of a large and growing customer base. We also now have an enhanced presence in some of the most prolific U.S. basins including premier positions in Permian and California, and significant positions in the Rockies, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast.

Critically, we will have greater financial flexibility supported by strong free cash flow generation, as well as the opportunity to realize significant synergies. With this enhanced balance sheet and improve liquidity, we expect to see our net debt to adjusted 2019 EBITDA ratio drop significantly with the pro forma 2019 ratio of 3.3 times a substantial improvement from where we sat prior to this transaction.

We also expect approximately $17 million of annual run rate synergy cost savings by year-end 2020. David will go into greater detail on the financial benefits in a few moments. As we think about our capital allocation priorities moving forward, we will seek to further reduce leverage while maintaining a discipline, but active posture in the ongoing consolidation in the industry.

Moving to Slide 4, we acquired C&J for $94 million and completed the transaction today. Basic funded the acquisition through a combined $59 million in cash and $34 million in senior notes contributed by Ascribe Capital Basic’s largest shareholder. The cash portion of this consideration consisted of cash on hand, proceeds from Basic’s previously announced sale of its pumping service asset and bridge financing of $15 million committed by Ascribe.

In consideration for ascribed contribution about planning outstanding senior notes, Basic issued to Ascribe common stock equivalence raising their pro forma ownership interest to 85% in the New Basic. All other Basic shareholders own the remaining 15% of the New Basic.

Jack Renshaw, former Senior Vice President of C&J Well Services support will lead the newly formed Western Region consisting of all California and Rocky Mountain regions.

Jim Newman, Senior Vice President Region Operations will oversee operations in the Permian and Central Regions as well as Agua Libre at Midstream. Adam Hurley has been appointed Chief Integration Officer as part of overseeing the integration process, Adam will be responsible for optimizing the combined business model and extracting cost synergies.

Additionally, the Basic Board will be expanded to include seven Directors with Julio Quintana, John Jackson, James Kern and myself continuing in their roles. Larry First of Ascribe Capital will be joining the Board along with two additional members of Ascribe Ross Solomon and Derek Jeong. In connection with these appointments and the closing of the transaction, Sam Langford and Tim Day resigned from the Board.

Slide 5, gives you a nice overview of how well our service platform fit together. As I mentioned, this transaction creates an integrated well service provider with a strong foothold in the most prolific U.S. oil and gas basin. C&J has a long history in the industry having provided integrated well services for over 70 years. Originally established in 1948 by Frank Pool as pool Well Servicing, C&J has grown into the country's third largest rig servicing provider.

In addition to other key oil basins, C&J also serves blue chip customers in the California market. California is a very desirable market for us due to the high content of well servicing needs of operators and significant existing oil production and P&A requirements. C&J and Basic have great customer relationships and we intend to work hard to deliver even greater value to these customers.

While it's clear that our capabilities, geographic footprints and customer bases are complimentary, our companies are also rooted in share values. Just like Basic safety is a top priority for C&J. C&J has demonstrated a best-in-class safety record and our organizations will continue to work hard to drive and support a culture of safety.

We all know that scale in the industry is important and together we'll create the country's leading high spec workover fleet as you can see in Slide 6. New Basic will have the country's leading workover fleet including 411 high spec rigs and will now be nearly 5,000 employees strong across 11 states. We expect that our strong operating scale will position New Basic to deliver innovative solutions to our customers and remain financially strong.

On to Slide 7, continuing with the scale of the combined companies. Slide 7 gives you a better sense of where the New Basic will be deriving its revenue by both segment and geography. Basic has a strong Permian position, which is widely regarded as the most prolific oil basin in the U.S. and the world. With the addition of C&J we will also be better positioned as a leader within the unique California market, which I'll discuss in more detail shortly.

With regard to mix the New Basic generated 49% from well servicing, 35% from water logistics, and 15% of its revenue from completion and remedial on an adjusted pro forma basis for 2019. And with regard to geography 29% of the company's combined adjusted 2019 pro forma revenue came from the Permian Basin, 27% from California, and 43% came from other key markets.

With greater mix and more capacity in key basins, new Basic will secure more stable utilization rates for its fleet, which will ultimately drive improved and consistent margins. We will also reduce our exposure to market volatility, which is an important element to successfully navigating challenging market dynamics.

On the left of Slide 8, you will see the expanded geographic footprint for new Basic, which covers 11 states, and we've subdivided into three key operating regions. With leadership across this attractive footprint, the new Basic will be able to continue delivering dependable high quality services that address the complete range of our needs for our customers. Pro forma company's customer base includes notable players in the space such as Aera, Apache, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Devon and Noble Energy to name a few.

The next slide dives deeper into the California market and the opportunity we see here. For backgrounds, in 2018 California was the seventh largest crude oil producing state and had the third most refining capacity in 2018. From a project perspective, there's strong plugging and abandonment activity in California, which provides attractive margins with relatively stable long-term demand.

Additionally, the market generally needs less recurring maintenance to operate, which ultimately leads to more reliable cash flows. While clearly attractive, this market is highly regulated with strict emission standards and environmental demands, C&J knows how to maneuver well within these guardrails. With the acquisition of C&J, our combined company will be able to assume the role of first call provider for the largest and most attractive operators in the state. We will also be positioned to leverage our capabilities as substantial new wells are drilled in the coming years.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to David to take you through more of the financials, David?

David Schorlemer

Thank you, Keith.

To expand on what Keith outlined earlier as you can see on Slide 10, the acquisition of C&J is a delevering transaction that will enhance the financial flexibility and strength of new Basic. With the addition of C&J and its free cash flow, our pro forma 2019 net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA drops from 7.7 times as a standalone company to 3.2 times as new Basic.

Additionally, we will have free cash flow early in 2020, which gives us the flexibility to continue to deliver solid returns, while positioning us to further delever and invest in strategic growth initiatives and opportunities allowing us to better compete in our complex operating environment.

And as Keith mentioned, we expect to generate approximately $17 million of annual run rate cost synergies by the end of this year. The cost savings, earnings expansion and strong free cash flow will all serve to further reduce the company's leverage. Importantly, with an enhanced liquidity profile, new Basic will have a larger borrowing base, improved profitability, positive return on assets, and lower capital expenditure requirements.

Going another level down on our expected synergies on Slide 11. The $17 million in cost synergies will result largely from SG&A reductions, as well as direct and yard-level expense reductions. In addition to these synergy opportunities, Basic is also identified at approximately $6 million of capital expenditure synergies to be achieved in each of the next two years.

Both companies have a strong track record of execution and we are confident in our ability to successfully integrate our two companies. Already senior Basic and C&J leaders are in the field communicating with our people and customers, and their response has been very enthusiastic.

Before turning it back to Keith to wrap up, I'd like to take a moment to go through our fourth quarter and year-end 2019 earnings results. As you'll see on Slide 13, we are very pleased to have largely completed the sale of our pressure pumping assets, having closed on asset and real estate sales totaling $42 million as of March 06, 2020 with an estimated $10 million to $12 million in proceeds remaining.

Meanwhile, our wholly owned subsidiary, Agua Libre Midstream set another quarterly record taking an $10.9 million barrels of disposal volumes during the quarter, 38% of which was by pipe. We expect continued growth in volumes and revenue at Agua Libre as growth capital we spent in 2019 begins to pay dividends with barrels beginning to come in at our new high capacity well project in West Texas, a facility capable of handling 50,000 barrels per day of disposal volumes.

We ended the fourth quarter with total liquidity of $72 million, including $36 million of cash. After collection of proceeds to-date from the sale of our pumping assets and the close of our acquisition of C&J Well services today, we estimate nearly $65 million in total liquidity immediately post deal.

Turning to Slide 14, due to stronger than typical seasonality during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays utilization for the fourth quarter dropped to 58% with revenue per rig hour declining 3% to 369. We estimate the impact to revenue due to the holidays at 4.5 million. Meanwhile, as noted previously, our Water Logistics segment saw another quarter of record disposal volumes after a holiday impact of 1.5 million in the fourth quarter. Our outlook remained steady and improving in the Water Logistics segment, particularly with respect to Agua Libre.

Turning to Slide 15, despite revenues on a continuing operations basis, declining 15% from the third quarter direct margins were 20% led by our Completion & Remedial segment at 27%. Since the divestiture of the pumping assets, this segment now consists largely of rental and fishing tools and coil tubing services. Excluding a 1.4 million impairment related to our manufacturing subsidiary, Taylor fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was a negative 1.7 million.

While the outlook remains challenging, we continue our work to become a leaner, more efficient operation, with G&A having declined to an annual run rate of 112 million in the fourth quarter for standalone Basic, down from the 146 million we reported in 2018, which is down over 23% year-over-year. Furthermore, we expect to be at an annual run rate of approximately 95 million for legacy Basic by the end of the second quarter.

After achieving our expected synergies with the integration of C&J, we expect combined G&A to be at an annual run rate of 113 million, which is 12% of revenue in the context of 2019 pro forma revenue of 916 million.

Looking ahead, maintaining capital flexibility for Basic remains paramount given the challenging market conditions. Our cash capital expenditure budget for 2020 for Basic standalone currently stands at 28 million and 38 million on a combined basis. And we will continue to evaluate our spending plan throughout the year. In the meantime, we are beginning to see the benefits of growth capital we spent on Agua Libre Midstream in 2019, with a significant project coming online and adding to volumes, as mentioned earlier.

Looking forward, we will continue to seek transactions that will delever the company and we expect our capital lease related debt to be reduced by another $12 million by the end of this year, as we continue to paydown our capital lease balance, which stood at $36 million at year-end down from $100 million just a few years ago.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to you, Keith.

Keith Schilling

Thanks David.

To conclude our remarks, we're confident in the compelling strategic and financial rationale of this transaction and the many benefits that will bring to Basic stockholders. We are bolstering our core production focus businesses and improving our credit profile markedly. With and expanded customer base and highly attractive basins, achievable synergies, and an enhanced cash flow and capital structure Basic will be well positioned to drive enhanced stockholder value.

Importantly, we expect our increased scale enhanced credit metrics and strong cash flow generation will enable us to continue to delever while remaining a disciplined, but active participant in the ongoing consolidation occurring in our industry. For employees of both companies, we believe this combination will also provide additional growth and advancement opportunities over the years to come.

I look forward to continue to work with our best-in-class team while welcoming Jack and the talented members of the C&J team and hitting the ground running to bring our two companies together and unlock the value inherent in the New Basic.

And with that Jessie, we will conclude our call. Thank you.

