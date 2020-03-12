Collect $41 Million From Tesla? It's Up To You, New York

I also share my correspondence with Empire Development Corporation officials, nominated by New York's Governor.

I take a close look at the Buffalo Riverbend deal: What was promised, what was (quietly) changed, what was actually delivered, and the mysteries that remain.

While many states may be eager to lay munificent offerings at Tesla's feet, they might take a useful lesson from New York's experience.

Tesla is once again on the hunt for subsidies, this time for a factory in the central United States.

On Wednesday evening, Elon Musk scattered chum in the water with this tweet:

It didn’t take long to hook a fish, albeit one Tesla (TSLA) may decide to toss back in hopes of catching something even bigger:

The Wall Street Journal, whose reporter corresponded with Musk via email, has the story here about how the new factory somewhere in the central U.S. follows up on a January statement by President Trump that Tesla planned to build a “very big plant” in the U.S. (I long ago noted the striking similarities between our nation's CEO and Tesla’s CEO.)

Musk’s tweet brings to mind, of course, the great Gigafactory subsidy trawl that set off a 2014 bidding war between Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Ultimately, Nevada offered the most generous subsidy package (free land, a new highway, cheap electricity, tax abatements, and transferable tax credits, worth a total of $1.3 billion).

Musk’s tweet also reminds us of the more recent eagerness of Chinese governmental officials, who were instrumental in arranging loan packages totaling $1.6 billion for Tesla's construction and operation of its Shanghai factory, and of the benefits hinted at by officials in Germany’s Brandenburg state to attract the Tesla factory soon to rise from where a forest has now been felled.

Things I Could Write About

I could write about how the last thing Tesla needs right now, in the face of plummeting demand and manufacturing overcapacity, is another factory. I anticipate Tesla’s Q1 delivery numbers will show, despite the addition of the Shanghai plant, deliveries are flat or down relative to Q4. Worse, I anticipate the Q1 financial results will reveal a GAAP loss large enough to erase the combined Q3 and Q4 profits, and an even larger cash burn.

And, guess who (suddenly) agrees?

(note that Jonas now forecasts 2020 losses, even using a non-GAAP calculation)

Or, I could point out how Nevada’s projections about the benefits the Gigafactory would bring have fallen short of what was forecast in an extensive 2014 study sponsored by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Unfortunately, though conveniently for Nevada elected officials, the study has been taken down from the Nevada agency’s web site.

The Nevada factory remains about one third the size promised. Far from establishing Tesla’s galactic lead in battery manufacture with Panasonic as its “partner,” the Nevada factory is now playing second fiddle to Tesla’s plans to procure cells from LG Chem and CATL in Asia.

Or, I could explore how a factory near Berlin seems ill advised, for all the reasons outlined in this Twitter thread from European resident @fly4dat.

(from the Twitter thread)

Or, I could mention how both the Cybertruck’s announced price and its promised specifications are, to put it mildly, aspirational.

Instead, I will simply focus on the Tesla story at the Riverbend factory in New York State. Central United States in general, and Joplin, Missouri, in particular, take note.

(The Riverbend Factory, Reuters photo)

Let’s do this in, per the title of an under-appreciated 1970 film, Five Easy Pieces:

First, how much New York State spent for the factory and equipment.

Second, what Tesla promised in return.

Third, how those promises mysteriously shrank.

Fourth, how Tesla has fallen far short of even the shrunken promises.

Fifth, the refusal of New York politicians to stand up for their taxpayers.

1. What New York State (Taxpayers) Gave Silveo

The Riverbend Agreement, signed in the fall of 2014, is between an agency of New York State (here, “NYS”) and Silevo, Inc, (now, Silevo LLC). Silevo's ultimate corporate parent at the time was SolarCity; its ultimate corporate parent today, thanks to the 2016 acquisition, is Tesla. You can find the 2014 Agreement here.

Under the Agreement, Silevo promised that by employing its so-called Triex technology, it would manufacture and sell “cost-effective high performance solar modules.” NYS agreed to spend $750 million on a new factory and equipment specified by Silevo, and to lease the factory to Silevo for up to 20 years at nominal rent ($2 per year).

On September 23, 2014, NYS Governor Cuomo was in Buffalo to celebrate the signing. To those assembled, boasted about the nearly 5,000 jobs to be created, and said:

This is bigger than anything we could have imagined. It is the perfect metaphor for Buffalo, where the fundamental strength was the available hydropower. That hydropower now, that renewable energy now, will fuel the renewable energy industry for the future. I am incredibly proud that the state is playing a role in the project, because Buffalo's future is New York's future, and today that future is brighter than ever.

Lyndon Rive, then SolarCity's CEO, also was on hand, fully up to the task of paying tribute to the vision and leadership of the governor:

Governor Cuomo shares our view that the United States can return to its place atop the world in advanced technology manufacturing. Thanks to the Governor's leadership, we will be able to quintuple the output capacity and economic impact of Silevo's original commitment.

NYS was good for its end of the bargain. It spent all $750 million on the factory and equipment. Indeed, as an audit last year finally discovered, NYS actually spent $959 million.

How did it come to pass that the extra $209 million was authorized and spent? It remains every bit as much a mystery as who, in the Edward Lear nonsense poem, took the Pobble’s toes:

And nobody ever knew, From that dark day to the present, Whoso had taken the Pobble's toes, In a manner so far from pleasant.

Oddly, neither Governor Cuomo nor any official at NYS’s official business cheerleader, Empire State Development, appears to have the slightest interest in finding out. Who runs Empire State Development? From its web site:

In August 2019, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo nominated Eric Gertler to serve as President and CEO of Empire State Development. Gertler, a member of the ESD board since June 2018, assumed his role as Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate on Sept. 3. He replaces Howard Zemsky, who will remain Chair of the ESD Board.

In conjunction with publishing this article, I have posed to Messrs. Gertler and Zemsky a number of questions. Among them (and more appear later in this article) are:

Why did New York State exceed by $208.6 million the expenditures it agreed to make on the Riverbend factory?

When did New York State first discover the overpayment?

What has New York State obtained or requested from Silevo in return for the extra expenditure?

Is there any amendment to the Riverbend Agreement addressing the additional $208.6 million paid by New York State?

If and when I receive answers to these questions, I will publish them in full here at Seeking Alpha.

2. What Silevo (Originally) Promised in Return

Here's what, in the original (before numerous amendments) Riverbend Agreement, Silevo promised it would do:

“[E]stablish a next generation Triex technology manufacturing operation in Western New York at the [Riverbend factory”; Create and retain 1,460 “high tech jobs” during the Agreement’s initial 10-year term; Of those 1,460 high-tech jobs, create and retain 900 of them over the initial two years of the 10-year term; Attract and retain from Silevo’s contractors and suppliers 1,440 support jobs to be located in New York State following (ramp up of factory production); an exhibit elaborated: these 1,440 jobs; and Employ no fewer than 2,000 people over the first five years after factory completion “to support downstream solar panel sales and installation activities within New York State,” and retain those 2,000 jobs “for a period of no less than five years.”

Let’s add it all up: 1,460 + 1,440 + 2,000 = 4,900 jobs within the first five years.

Even from the start, NYS and its lawyers (actually, its elected officials, who signed off on all this) were spectacularly out-negotiated. Silevo was promised $750 million in free factory and equipment, plus a free lease for 20 years.

However, NYS, as a remedy upon default, could recover only $412 million in damages, and that only over a 10-year period, because the penalty for falling short of the hiring quota is only $41.2 million per year for 10 years.

Worse, the $41.2 million per year penalty applied only to the 1,460 high tech jobs at the factory and the 2,000 jobs for solar panel sales and installation employees. The Riverbend Agreement provides no mechanism for penalizing Silevo (now Tesla) for failing to meet the requirement of 1,440 jobs from contractors and suppliers.

I have reviewed thousands of contracts in my career. But never have I have seen one more one-sided and unfair than this one.

3. How the Promises Mysteriously Shrank

Amendment followed amendment, factory opening delay followed factory opening delay. One, two, three, four, five, six, seven times. Seven amendments, seven extensions.

Then, in the eighth and ninth amendments, things became far more curious. Tesla’s obligations, without explanation, were materially reduced. When the dust settled, here were Tesla’s obligations:

Those 1,460 “high tech” jobs in Buffalo? Scratch the “high tech” part. Any old jobs, including low-paying jobs, will do just fine. The 900 of such jobs to be created over the first two years after the factory’s completion date? That number shrunk to 500.

The 1,440 “support jobs to be located in New York State” within five years of factory opening? They were folded into another section merely requiring 5,000 overall jobs (including the factory jobs, with the target date being the 10th anniversary date of the factory opening, at which point NYS would have absolutely no recourse for a default).

And the 2,000 jobs for solar panel sales and installation employees? That “solar panel sales and installation employees” language disappeared, and the 2,000 job requirement disappeared into the overall 5,000 employee number.

(Focus a moment on that third change and ask yourself, why drop that language? Could it be that by Dec. 9, 2015, (the date of the Ninth Amendment, but several months before Elon Musk and Lyndon Rive say they first discussed the SolarCity acquisition) SolarCity knew its business was shrinking, not growing, and the company was in danger of becoming insolvent, and only a rescue bailout acquisition from Tesla could save it?)

Note what happened in consequence of the Eighth and Ninth Amendments: 4,900 jobs became 5,000 jobs. But instead of Tesla being required to fill 2,900 of those positions within the first two years, and the remaining 3,000 of those positions within the first five years, most of those jobs (3,440) were pushed to 10 years out.

At which time NYS would have no effective remedy for default. No financial penalty. (Yes, NYS could terminate the Agreement, but only at the expiration of the Agreement's term.)

Worse, the 900 factory jobs over the first two years shrunk to 500 factory jobs.

All these changes occurred with no publicity from the Empire State Development folks. No press release from the NYS Governor. No announcement from Silevo, or SolarCity, or Tesla. Nothing at all, except the amendments themselves, which were not published until months after they were entered into.

And what of any value did NYS get in return? Absolutely nothing. Except, of course, the ability for its Governor and Empire State Development officials to claim all was well with the Riverbend Agreement.

Again, who botched this? The NYS lawyers? Or their NYS politician overlords, starting with Governor Cuomo?

So, my additional questions for Messrs. Gertler and Zemsky:

Who at New York State authorized the Eighth and Ninth Amendments to the Riverbend Agreement?

Why did New York State agree to the changes in those amendments, given that they pushed the employment obligations so far into the future that the State would have no effective remedy upon default?

What of value did New York State receive in return for the concessions?

4. Has Tesla Fulfilled Even the Shrunken Promises?

Let’s pretend the much-diminished Silevo obligations, never explained or justified, and highly suspicious, are what governs.

First, even though the press invariably speaks about Tesla’s obligations, the Riverbend Agreement remain those of Silevo, a third-tier insolvent subsidiary. Tesla has never assumed the obligations.

Has Silevo (or, has Tesla) met the obligations? Well, to start with, is Silevo, employing its so-called Triex technology, manufacturing and selling “cost-effective high performance solar modules?” No, it's not. That’s a material default. NYS has chosen to ignore it.

Next, does Silevo have 1,460 employees at the Riverbend factory, each of whom is to be retained over the remaining eight years in the initial 10-year term of the Riverbend Agreement?

That, dear readers, is an open question. The Erie Country reporter following this story most assiduously is Dan Telvock. He has developed evidence that Tesla is using temporary agencies to pad its employment levels. And his efforts at discovering the truth have been persistently thwarted, in part by Tesla and (even worse) in part by NYS.

Tesla recently moved some $50 million of equipment, paid for by NYS, to an off-site warehouse. After repeated press attention, Empire State Development finally acknowledged the equipment transfer, and issued a statement:

We are seeking alternative uses for the equipment, including making it available to other high-tech businesses that are considering a move or expansion in New York, or selling to interested bidders.

Empire State Development also claimed Tesla was “ramping up” at Buffalo, to produce its solar roof tiles:

This piggybacks off Tesla’s claim, on its web site, that it's manufacturing those tiles in Buffalo:

Despite this claim, the boxes of solar roof tiles seen at the site of the (very few) installations to date are marked as coming from China. Indeed, pv magazine has traced the tiles to a factory on Qinglong East Road in Changzou, Jiangzhou, China, which as it points out, is 7,135 miles from Buffalo, New York.

(photos courtesy of pv magazine)

Meanwhile, Panasonic, which several years back leased part of the Riverbend factory from Tesla to make solar panels, recently threw up its arms and abandoned the enterprise. Indeed, a report today confirms Panasonic has filed a notice that it will cease operations at Riverbend and lay off 375 workers effective May 31.

And, on inquiring further about what NYS has done to verify that Tesla is meeting Silevo's employment promises at Riverbend, Dan Telvock was stunned to learn NYS has done little to nothing:

Here are more questions for Messrs. Gertler and Zemsky:

Has NYS investigated why solar roof tile products are being shipped from China despite Tesla’s claim that the roof tiles are being manufactured in Buffalo?

Has NYS ever asked Tesla to assume the obligations of Silevo under the Riverbend Agreement?

If NYS has made no such request to Tesla, has it investigated whether Silevo is solvent?

5. Will NYS Officials (Finally) Stand Up for NYS Taxpayers?

There are several simple things NYS officials could do if they wished to assure Silevo compliance with the Riverbend Agreement.

First, they could order an audit of Tesla’s employment records to assure that the factory hiring goals have, in fact, been met. Several Erie County legislators have urged this step.

Second, they could investigate, and report to the public, how it came to pass that NYS spent $208.6 million more for factory and equipment costs than it was obligated to spend.

Third, they could demand compensation from Silevo for the overpayment, as Silevo (which designated the equipment it wanted NYS to pay for) likely was aware of it.

Fourth, they could be mindful that Tesla is not Silevo. Here's the financial penalty exhibit to the Riverbend Agreement:

In counting the Silevo cumulative jobs, NYS could take care to exclude Tesla jobs related to delivering or servicing Tesla cars in New York State.

Why is that? Because when the Agreement was signed, Tesla already existed. The mere fact of the corporate acquisition should not diminish NYS’s rights under the agreement. If JPMorgan had acquired SolarCity, would the of hiring Silevo's statewide hiring requirements magically be met because JPMorgan already employs tens of thousands in NYS?

Also, note the "cumulative investment" requirements Silevo is required to meet. Has Silevo met them? Has NYS even checked?

Here are the final questions I have posed to Messrs. Gertler and Zemsky:

Has NYS audited Tesla’s employment records at the factory to assure the employees there are not temporary employees, and that the number of full-time employees at the factory meet the requirements of the Riverbend Agreement?

What steps will NYS take to assure the factory employees remain employed for the five years required by the Riverbend Agreement?

Has NYS determined whether Silevo has met the cumulative investment requirements set forth in the Riverbend Agreement?

And, if NYS has so determined, how did NYS make this determination?

As I write this, Tesla has a market cap of more than $100 billion. Elon Musk is one of the world’s wealthiest people, with a net worth of many billions.

NYS, by contrast, each year faces budget shortfalls, and the present financial turmoil undoubtedly will create a huge shock to 2020 tax collection expectations.

Why not, Governor Cuomo, collect from Silevo the $41.2 million to which you are entitled, even if it requires admitting that all is not well with the Riverbend Agreement?

Final Notes

How to trade Tesla?

It has lost money during each of its 10 years as a publicly-traded company. I have predicted that, notwithstanding the analyst consensus to the contrary, it will lose money this year as well.

I believe Tesla’s Q1 deliveries will disappoint. I believe its Q1 financial results will disappoint even more. But, as always, it's the narrative that sustains the share price.

Many commenters here have said it will take a recession to bring Tesla’s share price down to earth. As I write this, Tesla is trading above $500 per share. It’s a long way to Earth.

I continue to use long-dated call spreads. Once the high implied volatility subsides, I may consider buying puts again.

As always, I urge that you hedge any bets, and make Tesla only a tiny part of your portfolio. This cat already had more than nine lives. It's impossible to know there won't be more.

As I frequently say, the only thing more dangerous than being short Tesla is being long Tesla.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Tesla via call spreads with 2021 expiries. I strongly urge that readers be cautious in shorting this dangerous and volatile stock.