Under Armour: 2020 Guidance Is Likely To Worsen

Investment Thesis

Under Armour (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA) has had a visceral three months, with the stock selling-off more than 40%. And despite this sell-off, I contend that investors are still pricing in too much hope into its valuation.

Investors would be better served by sidestepping this investment. Here's why:

Steadily Declining Revenues

Presented below is Under Amour's revenue growth rate from the past several years together with its 2020 guidance:

In February, before coronavirus outbreak concerns, Under Armour was guiding towards low single-digit revenue declines.

Today, a more realistic figure is presented above. Shareholders may contend that minus 8% is too aggressive an estimate. However, given the number of sporting events being canceled, as well as this pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, I believe this -8% figure could transpire to be conservative.

For contrast, consider that, at the end of 2018, at Under Armour's investor day, this deck was up:

Going into 2020, Under Armour was bullish its prospects, pointing towards mid-to-high single-digit growth.

With this in mind, the difference between -8% revenue growth rates and mid-single-digit increases only magnifies the underlying problems with Under Armour.

Having said that, to make it absolutely clear, my thesis on Under Armour has absolutely nothing to do with coronavirus's long-term implication on Under Armour's prospects.

I simply believe that coronavirus is speeding up what was a natural process. Put another way, I do not believe that Under Armour possesses enough long-term competitive advantages (or a wide enough moat) to withstand inevitable turbulence in its operations.

Balance Sheet Affords Flexibility

One positive aspect of this investment is that Under Armour holds approximately $180 million in net cash.

Given that Under Armour is a free cash flow generating business, together with a strong balance sheet, it can continue to attempt to make headway in turning around its operations.

Having said that, what matters to today's shareholders is Under Armour's valuation, and its potential for a rewarding return.

Valuation - Not Enough Margin of Safety

Now, we get to the crux of the problem: there is a misalignment, in my opinion, between the company's valuation of a $5 billion market cap and its underlying ability to generate sustainable free cash flow.

Specifically, Under Armour's free cash flow reached $360 million in 2019.

However, given that Under Armour is committed to deploying $160 million of capex in 2020, together with -8% declining growth rates, I would not be surprised that its free cash flow would compress further in 2020 to $290 million to $260 million.

This is not unrealistic, given that with fewer revenues to work with, Under Armour's fixed costs would get less operating leverage, so its ability to generate free cash flow would compress.

Investors would then be left considering whether Under Armour, at a $5 billion market cap and declining growth rates, is such a bargain when elsewhere in the stock market with terrific businesses are now being sold at bargain prices.

The Bottom Line

It is never pleasant to read that the stock we own, that has fallen in value already, could be worth less in the coming year to two years.

There is a certain amount of attachment towards holding on until we 'breakeven' (as if the stock would know what our breakeven price is!) - that's natural.

But it won't change the fact that, in time, today's valuation will look expensive in hindsight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.