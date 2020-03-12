Korea Smartphone Components

Outshining the downstream sector

Downstream market robust, smartphone component demand growing

We initiate coverage of the smartphone parts sector with Overweight as we forecast growth for both the downstream sector and parts suppliers. As for camera modules, we believe the multi-camera trend in smartphones will continue in 2020. If double- or triple-camera modules were the norm in 2019, 2020 will see a surge of triple- and quadruple- camera modules in smartphones, which means much higher demand for camera modules. For smartphone PCBs, increasing demand for camera modules will help boost camera module PCB demand while growing numbers of OLED smartphones work to buoy display PCB demand, which bodes well for Korean PCB manufacturers.

Global smartphone shipments turning around

We estimate global smartphone shipments in 2020 at 144.4mn units, up 1.2% YoY from 2019's 142.7mn units. This is meaningful in that shipments are turning around after continuous declines since 2017. The biggest factors that will drive global shipments of smartphones are: 1) the arrival of the 5G era; and 2) blooming of the foldable smartphone market. 5G smartphones are expected to gain presence faster than 4G smartphones given aggressive investments in the countries where the 5G service is available as well as the launch of affordable 5G phones by smartphone makers. Additionally, the release of various types of foldable smartphones is expected to boost demand while cutting prices.

2020 to see growth of smartphone component industry; BH is our top pick

We see the Korea's smartphone parts industry growing as each phone comes with an increasing number of components. We also expect global smartphone shipments to turn around, keeping the Korean smartphone parts sector on a steady growth track. Among others, we present BH (090460.KS, BUY) as our top pick for its robust growth prospects.

With the growing number of components shipping going forward for the new types of smartphones will come greater sales, which in turn will drive the prices of smartphone component maker stocks higher. Accordingly, we recommend investors to take advantage of the current weakness in smartphone component companies and accumulate shares to position themselves to capture the tremendous potential upside.

Investment highlights

We recommend Overweighting the smartphone component sector based on the following: 1) the smartphone sector is entering a growth phase; 2) the smartphone multi-camera trend is ongoing; and 3) growing camera module demand and increased adoption of OLED display would benefit Korean smartphone parts and substrate makers.

Smartphone shipments' turnaround good for smartphone parts makers

Smartphone shipments, which have continued declining for the past three years, are expected to turn around in 2020. We estimate that global smartphone shipments in 2020 at 144.4mn units. The turnaround of global smartphone shipments will be driven mainly by: 1) the commercialization of 5G services; and 2) the blooming foldable smartphone market.

As the downstream IT sector (smartphones, servers) regains momentum in 2020, IT parts suppliers will benefit. In the smartphone market, shipments should increase and the multi-camera trend will continue. The increase in the number of camera modules per device should help boost the relevant markets. Since PCBs are an indispensable part of most IT components, they will benefit from downstream sectors such as smartphones. In 2020, we believe Korean smartphone parts makers will benefit from multi cameras in smartphones and the increased adoption of OLED display.

Price performance analysis

The share prices of smartphone parts makers are strongly affected by: 1) expectations for new smartphone models; and 2) earnings following the launch of new smartphones. The biggest sales source for parts makers is the smartphone industry, and an increase/decrease in smartphone shipments directly impacts the earnings of smartphone parts makers. As such, shares of smartphone parts manufacturers move according to whether they supply smartphone makers, when the parts are shipped, and the success of the smartphones.

In 2020, we expect to see growth in the shipments of Korea- and US-based smartphone makers, which are the largest customers of Korean smartphone component makers. Given that Korean smartphone makers release their new models in 4Q, it would be wise to time an entry point in ways that can best capitalize on the supply cycle; as for the US smartphone maker, since its new phones are released in the second half, it would be best to find an entry point during the first half.

Top pick: BH

We present BH as our top pick for the smartphone parts sector. We expect BH's major US-based client to roll out new models with stronger specs in 2H20 which will lead to increased shipments. All new models to be released in 2020 should come with OLED display. BH, as a key supplier of OLED display PCBs for its US client, stands to benefit materially. Additionally, the US-based smartphone maker is expected to make two out of its four models in Y-Octa OLED, which means higher ASPs and wider margins. BH should enjoy the momentum from the growing foldable smartphone market as it exclusively supplies Korean smartphone makers with display FPCBs for foldable smartphones.

Smartphone sector

5G market to bloom in 2020

The 5G era began in 2018 when the first 5G network transmission started between Korea and the US. The replacement of the network, taking place every 10 years, is expected to bloom in 2020 with the launch of commercial services in major countries such as Japan and Russia. 5G is a communications technology that is indispensable for the future as the transmission speed is dramatically faster than 4G. The common qualities of future technologies such as big data, AI, and autonomous driving are that when a large amount of data moves, it moves at high speeds and low latency, and the network connection must be stable. The maximum transmission speed of 5G is 20Gbps and the transmission delay is only 1ms. Additionally, since the 5G network structure uses a high band frequency, small cells are used to ensure stable 5G connections.

Looking back at Korea, the US, and China when the 4G network was introduced, we see that Korea finished building a nationwide network in 2012, with 4G smartphones accounting for 80% of total smartphone shipments. In the US, 4G went commercial in 2011 but as of Aug 2012 Verizon's (VZ) 4G coverage reached 75% and 4G smartphones represented 56% of total smartphone shipments in 2013. In the Chinese market, 4G commercialization began in 2013, but it was not until 2015 when 4G coverage expanded meaningfully enough to boost 4G smartphones' portion of total smartphone shipments to 88%.

By global shipments, 5G smartphones are expected to increase faster than 4G smartphones did. We estimate 5G smartphones' global shipments to increase to 270mn units in 2020 and over 600mn units in 2021, as China is gearing up to make heavy investments in 5G.

With 5G, we believe China aims to achieve two objectives: securing IP rights and stimulating its economy. The first 5G service was started by Korea, followed by the US, but as of now China has the most 5G patents in the world (26,893 patents). Besides, as China's economic indicators deteriorate, it appears that the country is using 5G investments as a means to boost its economy. Indeed, Beijing expects the economic effect of 5G to surpass KRW1,071tn by 2030.

China has announced plans to invest approximately CNY1.2tn to build its 5G network by 2025. It also has plans to increase the number of 5G subscribers to 200mn in 2020. In line with such plans, Chinese smartphone makers are expected to roll out a string of low-end 5G smartphones with a price tag of some CNY2,000 or more. As Beijing is actively investing in 5G and smartphone prices are moving south, 5G smartphone shipments in China should increase in 2020, along with global shipments.

The proliferation of 5G smartphones bodes well for the smartphone parts sector. To keep up with 5G technology, smartphones need to have stronger specs and more components. The biggest change, among others, is the RF chipset, which transmits and receives radio waves. 5G smartphones require RF chipsets with enhanced performance to keep up with sub 6GHz and mmWave, and we expect the prices of baseband chipsets to rise. Indeed, the Galaxy Note 10 and its 5G version the Galaxy Note 10 5G saw an increase in BOM cost from USD420 to USD490. Of these, the increase in RF and baseband chipsets amounts to about USD47, which accounts for about 67% of the cost increase. Since the Exynos RF 5500 used in the Galaxy Note 10 5G does not support mmWave, 5G phones with chipsets that support mmWave will have a higher BOM cost.

Changing foldable smartphone form factors, fresh growth catalysts

Since the evolution to a touch-screen smartphone, there has not been much change in the form factor. Smartphones' appearance has become a competitive factor, depending on how the display is used. With recent advancements in display technology, various types of smartphones have been introduced including foldable phones and slide smartphones. 2019 saw the beginning of the foldable smartphone age with the Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy Fold, Royole's Flex Pai, and Huawei's Mate X series. In particular, the Galaxy Fold, the first of the bunch, became a success despite limited production, showing the potential of foldable phones. In 2020, we expect about 6mn foldable smartphones to be shipped globally thanks to Samsung's strengthening foldable phone lineup and intensifying competition with Huawei and even Motorola (MSI). As the foldable phone market is picking up steam, we estimate global shipments to exceed 20mn units by 2022 when Apple enters the foldable phone market.

Factors that could drive foldable smartphones' shipments higher this year are an increase in the number of models and affordability. In 2019, horizontally foldable smartphones were introduced, in both in-folding and out-folding types. This year, we will see clamshell-style smartphones which are easier to make by eliminating folding hinges that had been mentioned as a flaw in previous foldable models. In addition to the clamshell phone to be unveiled on Feb 11, Samsung will likely release additional foldable models in 2H20. In the meantime, Huawei plans to launch Huawei Xs in 2Q20. Additionally, Motorola released its clamshell foldable phone in January which resembles its once popular feature phone Razr. In all, we see the foldable phone market expanding not only in shipments but also in types.

In addition, the foldable smartphones that will be released in 2020 may come in a more affordable price range. Indeed, Motorola's foldable phone released in January was priced at USD1,500, about KRW500,000 cheaper than 2019's Galaxy Fold. A wider selection to choose from along with lower price ranges is expected to drive demand for foldable smartphones.

The large size of foldable smartphones (since it doubles in size when unfolded) means there is more room to store components inside. In the case of the Galaxy Fold, the main display expands up to 7.3 inches when unfolded, and there is also the 4.6-inch cover display, which means the required display per device is much larger for foldable smartphones. As for cameras, there are three cameras in the main display, two cameras in front, and one in the rear display. Overall, the number of camera modules will grow, and the display PCB size should grow too thanks to an expansion in CPI and display size. Furthermore, battery demand should increase to cope with the rise in power consumption. In addition, considering the performance aspects such as multitasking using the wide screen of the foldable phone, the demand for high-performance processors and memory chips should increase too.

Smartphone parts: camera modules

Multi-camera module, now an indispensable part of smartphones

The ongoing multi-camera trend will see the birth of even penta-camera phones in 2020 with up to five cameras on the back. By brand, we expect the maximum number of cameras to be installed on the back of a smartphone to be five for Samsung (the Galaxy S20), four for Apple, five for Huawei, and five for Xiaomi. For the models with these cameras, the number of camera modules will have increased by one vs. their predecessors debuted in 2019, meaning that 2020 will be characterized by the year for triple- or quadruple-cameras.

According to industry data, the percentage of smartphones with three or more cameras in total global shipments was 15% in 2019 but the number looks likely to grow to 50% by 2021. In the case of Samsung, we estimate the proportion of multi-camera modules will increase from 55% (or 870mn units) in 2019 to 69% (or 180mn units) in 2020.

Multi cameras began to gain attention when Apple (AAPL) introduced dual cameras in the iPhone 7 Plus. Apple demonstrated the potential for more advanced photography technology with the dual cameras in the iPhone 7 Plus which enabled bokeh images through multi cameras and software solutions. Since then, Huawei introduced triple cameras in the 2018 P20 series, and the number of camera modules in smartphones started increasing, signaling the beginning of the multi-camera trend. More recently, even low-end models such as Samsung's A51 and A71 series have quad cameras. There are even smartphones with penta-cameras such as Xiaomi's (OTCPK:XIACF) CC9 Pro. We expect Korean and Chinese smartphone names to move to increase the use of penta-cameras in their smartphones in 2020.

Increased use of 3D sensing cameras and ToF

The market for 3D sensing cameras is expected to continue growing. According to Trendforce, the 3D sensing camera market is forecast to expand to USD5.96bn with 20% of smartphones adopting 3D sensing cameras. Indeed, smartphone markers' use of ToF is steadily rising. Samsung first introduced ToF in 2019 through the Galaxy S10 5G model, and Apple is expected to start adopting ToF cameras with its new 2020 models.

The greater numbers of cameras per device mean the wider use of cameras. Currently, multi-cameras in smartphones not only include a viewing camera for taking pictures or videos but also a 3D sensing camera for space recognition. 3D sensing technology in smartphones has gained attention since Apple introduced Face ID through the iPhone X after forfeiting the home button and fingerprint recognition. Now, most smartphone brands have begun to adopt 3D sensing cameras.

ToF is a 3D sensing camera that calculates the time of flight from the laser from a projector to the receiver. The previous structured light (SL) method is a system that receives and analyzes the surface curvature of objects using infrared rays. Requiring a processor for analysis, the method's weakness is long distance and variable factors that might happen externally. Now, ToF calculates the time of return, hence there is no need for a separate processor. It also consumes less power, responds more rapidly, and recognizes longer distances using a laser vs. the previous SL method.

As the use of ToF increases, ToF suppliers should continue to benefit in 2020. In particular, LG Innotek is slated to enjoy larger sales and profits as it supplies Apple's ToF cameras. In 2020, we believe even mid- and low-end models will start to adopt ToF cameras, as the prices are expected to decline vs. 2019 with more suppliers beginning to supply ToF cameras.

Advancements in image sensors and actuators

The multi-camera trend has not only increased the number of cameras used per device but also helped boost ASP. Multi cameras in smartphones are in general comprised of high pixel camera modules and low pixel camera modules. The pixel count is a decisive factor for camera module prices, and the increase in the number of pixels worked to raise ASP. Until recently, the maximum number of pixels used in smartphones is the 108mn pixels used in Xiaomi CC9, which uses the ISOCELL Bright HMX jointly developed by Samsung and Xiaomi. Samsung's Galaxy S20 series, set for a Feb 2020 release, is also expected to support 100mn pixels by adopting the same image sensor. Demand for image sensors is expected to increase as camera module and high-pixel camera demand increases. According to an industry source, the image sensor market is forecast to grow 69.8% by 2024 to form a USD20.9bn market.

Along with the increase in pixel counts, advancements in actuator technology contributed to the rise in camera module prices. The autofocus (AF) function became the norm in smartphone cameras, and the advancement in actuators such as optical image stabilization (OIS) or folded zoom has also helped boost camera module ASP. AF and OIS technologies have been used before, but folded zoom lens which supports optical zooming of five to ten times have been applied to Huawei's P30 (5x) and will be applied to Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Huawei's P40 to be released in 2020. As actuators become more advanced and demand further increases, the actuator market should grow to KRW4.4bn by 2024.

Smartphone parts: PCB

The PCB, an essential part of IT devices

The PCB is an essential part of IT devices. PCBs provide space where electrical components including semiconductors are mounted; they also work as circuits through which electrical signals are transmitted. Smartphones are a culmination of many IT-based capabilities, so they require countless electronic components. In order to incorporate these electronic components into a device, there is a main board, and each component is connected to the main board through PCBs.

Among others, we expect camera module RF-PCBs and display RF-PCBs to see the sharpest growth. An RF-PCB is added to the bottom of a camera module for connection. With the increase in the number of camera modules in smartphones, the size of the camera module PCB has increased. Furthermore, multilayer PCBs are also in demand, to accommodate sensing cameras such as ToF cameras and high-pixel cameras. The resulting growth in prices means the market will continue to grow.

Display PCBs help transmit digitalized signals and information that was input through the touch screen. The reason that we project growth of the display PCB market is that the adoption of OLED displays in smartphones should expand. Korean PCB makers supply display PCBs to Samsung Display. Since Samsung Display's market share in small- and medium-sized OLEDs is more than 85%, Korean PCB names are slated to enjoy sales growth.

Y-Octa, a next-generation OLED technology, is also expected to increase the ASP of display PCBs. Existing OLED displays use touch screen panels (TSPs) to translate users' touch on the touch screen into electrical information, and TSPs are typically attached to displays as modules. Y-Octa technology evaporates the TSP patterning directly onto the metal mesh materials on thin film encapsulation. This way, it achieves: 1) thinner displays thanks to fewer layers than OLED; 2) cost reductions by not using ITO films, and; 3) ability to fold, via the use of metal mesh which is more durable. In the previous OLED technology, display and TSP were divided but with the Y-Octa technology, TSP is embedded in the display, which requires a circuit that can perform two functions. As the difficulty of the process increases, ASP will increase too.

HDI used as a main board again

Substrate-Like-PCB (SLP) that was used as the main board in the Samsung Galaxy S9 was replaced by HDI in 2019's Galaxy Note 10. SLP is a substrate in which the line width is reduced by using mSAP, a semiconductor processing method for PCB. Since lines have become thinner, there is more room for advanced chipsets more I/O chips. Recently, however, HDI is used as the main board in smartphones. We believe the problems caused by the wide circuit width of HDI have been solved with the interposer method.

The comeback of HDI can be explained by: 1) BOM cost burden stemming from the rise of other component prices; and 2) HDI, which uses the interposer method, is a good value for the money vs. SLP. First, BOM cost is steadily rising. With the introduction of 5G, BOM cost has climbed due to the increased use of 5G parts; the multi-camera trend has also worked to boost camera module cost; there has been advancement in AP and memory chips; and more batteries are being used. Under such cost pressure, SLP has become a burden for smartphone manufacturers because of its higher ASP vs. HDI. Once it was thought that SLP with its thinner line width would help make more efficient use of space for batteries and other parts but it is now also possible with HDI through the use of interposer method.

In contrast, the HDI market has seen some changes. Competition has intensified as Chinese PCB makers entered the HDI market, and SEMCO (OTC:SMSGF) and LG Innotek (011070.KS, BUY) withdrew from the HDI substrate business in 2H19 as it was unprofitable. Thus, we expect other Korean PCB makers to replace them to supply PCBs for Samsung's flagship models. Daeduck Electronics (008060.KS, BUY), Korea Circuit (007810.KS, not rated), and DAP (066900.KS, not rated) are slated to benefit as they have the capacity to fill the gap.

BH: The only way is up

Investment highlights

We initiate coverage of BH with a BUY and target price of KRW29,000. The increased use of OLED displays by a US smartphone maker should help BH supply more FPCBs for OLED displays. The adoption of Y-Octa technology should also bolster ASPs and therefore profitability. We forecast growth in both the top and bottom lines as the company works to increase its market share within the Korean smartphone maker and supply more display FPCBs for the client's foldable smartphones.

Major issues and earnings outlook

BH reported KRW654.9bn in sales (-15% YoY) and KRW62.6bn in operating profit (-31% YoY) for 2019, which were below expectations. We believe the lackluster results have to do with a decline in orders from the US client following its weak smartphone sales. In 1Q20, sales coming from the US client will probably decline due to slow seasonality, but the Korean client's launch of flagship and foldable models should help lift sales to KRW131.1bn and operating profit to KRW7.7bn.

For 2020, we forecast sales to surge 35% YoY to KRW886.7bn and operating profit to increase 12.4% YoY to KRW110bn. We believe the pace of increase will pick up in line with the US smartphone maker's 3Q20 new model launch schedule. We are optimistic about the company's growth prospects in 2020 as the US client will likely: 1) introduce all four new models in OLED; and 2) adopt Y-Octa technology in two of the OLED models, which should raise the ASPs by over 20%.

As for the sales generated by the Korean client, the addition of the flagship model in 1H20 means a larger market share within the client. Rising shipments of foldable smartphones for which BH is an exclusive supplier, should also contribute to further sales growth.

Share price outlook and valuation

Although 4Q19 results missed consensus, earnings momentum potential in 2H20 remains intact. Our target price is based on 2020F EPS and 10.5x P/E, the average P/E multiple of the past six years (2012- 2018) with the exception of 2016.

Investment points and conclusions

We initiate coverage of BH with a BUY recommendation and target price of KRW29,000 on the basis of: 1) the strengthening OLED model lineup of the US smartphone maker; 2) ASP hikes on the adoption of Y-Octa technology; and 3) potential earnings growth on rising foldable smartphone shipments.

To benefit from the wider use of OLED display

In 2020, the US smartphone maker, which accounts for the lion's share of BH's earnings, plans to strengthen its OLED smartphone lineup which will directly lead to earnings improvement for BH. The US client started adopting OLED displays in 2017, and its 2020 models, which will be available in four models, are all likely to come in OLED. The adoption rate of OLED is expected to increase meaningfully because the low-end model that led shipment growth in 2019 will be converted from LCD to OLED. Higher use of OLED displays means higher earnings for BH.

Along with OLED, the increased adoption of the Y-Octa technology is also expected to boost profitability. The 2020 new models will likely be based on the Y-Octa technology which evaporates touch screen panel patterning directly onto thin film encapsulation during the display process. Profitability is expected to improve as the price of FPCB for the Y-Octa technology is about 20% higher than that of existing FPCB.

Sales to the Korean smartphone maker should grow as the company works to boost its market share within the client. Its market share within the client has been around 60% but we expect the number to increase as the company will additionally supply components for a new flagship model to be released in 1H20.

BH should also benefit from the growing market for foldable smartphones. BH is believed to have supplied all FPCBs required to make the Korean client's foldable smartphones in 2019. The display PCBs for foldable smartphones requires a bigger FPCB compared to non-foldable smartphones and accordingly are twice as expensive. The company will probably be the exclusive supplier of display FPCBs for foldable smartphones in 2020 and will be the direct beneficiary of the rise of foldable smartphones.

Shares move three to six months ahead of earnings

BH shares move closely in line with the US smartphone maker's earnings performance and new model release schedule. After being selected as a supplier for the US client in 2017, the share price rose three to six months ahead of earnings on expectations for new model launches. This year too, it would be prudent to consider buying in 1H20 as the US client is slated to launch new models in 2H20.

Valuation

To benefit from wider OLED adoption

For our target price, we applied the six-year average P/E (2012-2018, excluding 2016) to KRW2,734, the estimated EPS of 2020. We used the P/E from 2012 to 2018 because we believe this is the period when BH's earnings increased by supplying the Korean smartphone maker. The reason for excluding 2016 is that the company's earnings were abnormal due to the quality issues of the client at the time.

Earnings outlook

In 2019, BH's sales and operating profit fell 15% and 31% YoY to KRW654.9bn and KRW62.6bn due to a precipitous decline in the supply to the US client in 1Q19 and a decline in orders from the US client in 4Q19.

On the other hand, 1Q20 should see a sales increase of 21% YoY thanks to a favorable YoY base. The earnings increase will be driven mainly by the Korean client's launch of flagship models and foldable phones, which is expected to offset a decline in sales from the US smartphone maker.

We estimate the company's 2020 sales to increase 29% to KRW886.7bn and operating profit to reach KRW110bn. Earnings should pick up in earnest from 3Q20 as the US client is slated to roll out its new OLED models in 2H20, which should provide massive momentum for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.