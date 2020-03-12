Canadian Natural Resources: It's The Differential That Makes The Difference

The new Line 3 pipeline probably won't be open until late 2020, so expectations that CNQ will rebound with the oil price mid-year may not be met.

CNQ is being whiplashed by oil and coronavirus like everyone else, but the real deciding factor for CNQ is the differential between WCS and WTI.

While I usually prefer to confine myself to US operations, I’ve grown increasingly intrigued by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) over the last few weeks - though I’ve oscillated several times between considering it a value play and a potential short as the market has continued its wild gyrations. Regardless of where on that line you fall, however, I think the most important thing is to understand what will determine CNQ’s fate.

In my view, it is a mistake to focus on overall oil prices or even the cost structure of CNQ itself - though those are both obviously relevant factors. In my view, however, only one thing will really govern CNQ’s fate: pipelines. While every oil operator cares about pipelines, Canadian producers need them more than just about anyone else - and suffer far more than other producers for not having them.

Because pipeline constraints almost always are a temporary situation, I consider CNQ a solid long-term investment. However, since it will probably go down before it goes up, I am not buying in yet.

Recent Performance

Canadian Natural has taken a real beating the last few weeks, as has the entire oil sector. From above $30 on February 20th, it fell to $25 a week later and then to $15 this week when the bloodbath started. So that’s 50% of its market cap gone in a matter of weeks. Do the long-term numbers justify that?

Of course, at one point oil had lost roughly 50% of its value over the same time frame. It fell as low as $27.90 at one point on Monday, though it recovered later in the day and is now once again trading in the $30s - roughly 30% down.

Poignant Coincidence

As I began writing this article, Western Canadian Select oil and Canadian Natural were both trading at $15.73 - an entirely coincidental but somehow poignant reminder of how closely intertwined the two are. Like every producer of black gold, CNQ took a hard hit from the outbreak of economic war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, who along with the United States constitute the other two oil superpowers of the world.

The price will doubtless have changed by the time you read this, but that’s okay. In fact, that’s sort of the first point I want to make. A lot of people are currently wondering how to trade the events of the upcoming days and weeks. My approach is very simple: I’m not going to try.

It seems pointless to try to guess where we are going with coronavirus and ugly oil divorces over a time frame measured in weeks. Especially the latter, since even some officials inside the respective governments think that egos are driving decision-making as much as numbers at this point on oil production.

Rather, it seems more prudent to simply accept that the overall market is going to do what it’s going to do, and keep doing what we always try to do: find the companies that are performing better than the overall market, whatever that overall performance is. Which, in CNQ’s case, brings me back to pipelines.

Rail Means Getting Railroaded

Just to anticipate one objection to my thesis, yes, oil can move by more than just pipelines. The primary alternative for moving large quantities of oil when bodies of water (ships) are not nearby is railroads. Rail is roughly $5-$10 per barrel more expensive to transport oil in than pipelines, so theoretically that plus pipeline costs (around $5) should be the upper limit to the discount oil producers have to take to get their product to market.

Practice is not always so simple as theory, however. For one thing, oil is a victim of its own efficiency when it comes to rail cars: because everyone knows that eventually, a pipeline is going to replace the rail cars, they are reluctant to manufacture cars that will only be used for a small fraction of their useful lifespan before being forced out. Most rail oil cars are produced for locations that will never be pipeline-suitable, for whatever reason, allowing them to be used for their full lifespan.

As a result, when someone has a sudden large need for a temporary infusion of massive rail capacity, it can produce a bidding war for limited cars and a massive price increase. This is precisely what happened to the Alberta government when it tried to use rail cars to solve its pipeline problem. The government sought to lease no fewer than 4,400 of them to move oil out of the province - but only wanted them for a matter of months, a year or two at most.

Without a long-term commitment, the government was forced to sign leases at outrageous markups. When a new government came to office and tried to wind the program down (in fact, wind-down was being attempted before even a single car had shipped), they discovered that the deals were already $1.5 billion in the hole.

Production And Control

With rail thus facing substantial obstacles, CNQ and the rest of Canadian oil began to run into real difficulties in mid-2018 as it filled all of its available pipeline capacity. By mid-November, WCS fell to $13.46 and traded as low as $12 intraday. This was lower than what the price was when WTI fell to $26 in February 2016, despite WTI having risen $50 since then. And yet Canadian oil was lower. In fact, at one point in October, WCS was trading at an incredible fifty dollars per barrel discount to the WTI benchmark.

This just couldn’t go on, and it didn’t. Within a few days of the $50 differential mark being crossed, Cenovus Energy (CVE) began openly calling for the government to step in with mandatory, legally-enforced production cuts across the province to get Canadian pricing back up closer to world prices. What in any other industry would be called illegal collusion. A week later, the government obliged.

Another Production Cartel, Of Sorts

And when it did, Congress did not raise the same stink they regularly raise against Saudi Arabia and OPEC for the same sorts of cuts. Despite the fact that for all intents and purposes, the two systems operate almost identically. Just as Saudi Arabia has spent the last three years curtailing production whenever it was about to exceed the maximum it could go without a major price collapse, so too has the Alberta provincial government done the same since late-2018.

To be sure, the maximums come from different sources. For the global oil trade, the maximum was set by US shale production, which refused to be party to any deals to limit production. For Canada, the limits are set by infrastructure - it produces as much oil as it has pipelines for, and then the government compels producers to throttle back the rest under penalty of law.

Because pipeline limits are temporary, CNQ always figured that the production limits would be too. And indeed the two are inextricably linked. But things haven’t gone quite according to plan. The key project - with Keystone XL still mired in difficulty in Washington DC and a real possibility it will never be built - was considered to be the Line 3 pipeline, which was supposed to go online last year. But then it was announced the Line 3 pipeline would be delayed until late 2020. The Alberta government then extended the production limits to the same time.

The Differential Will Not Shrink For A While

Despite this, Line 3 will eventually be finished and CNQ should benefit significantly. Despite this, however, CNQ may be due a few more bumps before it gets to the promised land. And I’m not even talking about WTI falling to $20, which Goldman Sachs has suggested it very well might. I’m talking about CNQ’s unique pipeline problem.

In mid-January, oil sands discounts to WTI reached $25 per barrel for the first time since the government brought in mandatory production cuts. With the collapse in oil prices since then, the absolute amount of the differential has reduced again, but the proportional one has not.

WCS remains at barely half the price of WTI, suggesting that even if WTI does rebound by June, as some of Seeking Alpha’s top energy contributors have suggested it might, CNQ is unlikely to reap the same level of benefits. Line 3 won’t be finished yet, so the differential will probably just explode right out with it.

Next Earnings Report Could Be A Blow

Altogether, I expect CNQ to remain under pressure past June, regardless of what Saudi Arabia or WTI does. In my view, the time for a CNQ rebound is probably right around the time Line 3 goes operational. And continued discounts between WCS and WTI in the meantime means that CNQ could well be driven into further dips before it goes up.

One of those dips could well come with first quarter earnings. CNQ’s just concluded fourth quarter report showed massive Y/Y revenue growth, since it was being compared to 2018 when the WCS discount exploded to $50 per barrel. While the market already knows to incorporate the early March oil implosion caused by Saudi Arabia into its first quarter expectations, CNQ probably took a much bigger hit than that. Q1 2019 was the first to show some considerably narrowed differentials, while in Q1 2020, the differentials were already blowing out again by mid-January. CNQ could well report revenue to the downside even beyond what the market is expecting.

Investment Summary

I continue to follow CNQ closely, and at some point, I think I might buy in. Not yet, though. Right now, I’m keeping my powder dry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.