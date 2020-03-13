OPEC Creates Carnage - The Sunday Night Massacre In Crude Oil

Carnage and Armageddon are the appropriate descriptions for the events that transpired in the crude oil futures market in the aftermath of the May 6 OPEC meeting.

Crude oil equities had been flashing a warning signal for more than one year. The prices of oil-related companies lagged crude oil when the price rose and did worse during corrective periods. Oil equities wound up telling the market "I told you so" on Sunday night when the price of oil gapped lower to a price level that many market participants thought impossible.

An almost perfect bearish storm had descended on markets across all asset classes since the final week of February. The slide in crude oil began on January 8 when the price rose as tensions between the US and Iran reached a boiling point in the Middle East. From the January 8 high to the low last Sunday night, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell over 58%. The Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE) holds shares in many of the world's leading oil companies continued a descent that has been going on since 2018.

OPEC did not address the risk - was it purposeful?

On March 3, risk-off behavior over the rising fears of Coronavirus caused the US Federal Reserve to announce the first emergency rate cut since the 2008 global financial crisis. The central bank cut the short-term Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points to 1.00%-1.25% in a move to stabilize markets. Meanwhile, with the oil ministers of OPEC meeting on March 5 and OPEC plus one that included Russia on March 6, the market anticipated that the international oil cartel would further reduce output to address the economic slowdown.

At its late 2019 meeting, OPEC increased its production cut from 1.2 million to a total of 2.1 million barrels per day. The members increased their cuts to 1.7, and Saudi Arabia kicked in another 400,000 barrels for good measure. At the time of the most recent cut late last year, the oil ministers agreed to meet in early March to assess the effectiveness of the change in production policy to balance the supply and demand fundamentals in the oil market.

Saudi Arabia went into the meeting, advocating for a further 1.5 million barrel per day output decline. Russia balked, saying they would not agree to more than a 500,000 barrel per day reduction. The meeting broke up without an agreement, and Saudi Arabia launched what amounts to a production war as they abandoned all quotas and began to flood the market with the energy commodity. The flood of oil caused by KSA and Russia came at a time when Coronavirus was weighing on markets, oil-related stocks had been dropping steadily for over one year, and the US election is kicking into high gear. OPEC has attempted to push the price lower in the past to force marginal producers out of the market. The sudden decision to go from output cuts to increases at a time when the global demand for crude oil is falling smells of a purposeful move rather than a disagreement between MbS and President Putin.

When the price of crude oil futures opened on Sunday night, March 8 in the US, the price gapped lower.

Oil falls to the lowest level since February 2016

The price of nearby April NYMEX crude oil futures was trading at just over the $41 per barrel level on Friday, March 8, in the wake of the OPEC meeting. The price dropped below support levels at $42.36, the December 2018 low and $42.05, the June 2017 bottom. As the oil market went into the weekend, the next levels of the support were at the psychological $40 level and at $39.19, the low from August 2019.

On Sunday evening in the US, the oil futures markets left those levels in the dust as it not only plunged but has yet to trade above $36.50 per barrel on April futures.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of NYMEX April crude oil futures shows that the price of the energy commodity fell to a low of $27.34 per barrel, the lowest level since March 2016 when crude oil found a bottom $1.29 lower at $26.05. After bouncing to $36.35 on March 11, the price was back down below the $31 level on March 12.

A bearish reversal on the monthly chart in January

Crude oil equities had lagged the price of the energy commodity throughout 2019 and into 2020, but a technical formation on the monthly chart provided a dire warning in advance of price carnage in the crude oil market.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that a bearish reversal often leads to significant follow-through selling in the oil futures market. The pattern develops when the price of crude oil trades to a higher high than the previous period and then closed below its lows. On the monthly chart, crude oil put in the reversal pattern in May 2011, leading to a decline from $114.83 to a low of $74.95 in October 2011. In October 2018, a reversal from $76.90 led to a low of $42.36 in December 2018. The latest reversal in January 2020 from $65.65 has so far taken the price to $27.34 per barrel in early March.

A bearish reversal on the quarterly chart looms - the production war is against the U.S.

The odds of a bearish reversal pattern on the long-term quarterly chart are now high.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, the price of crude oil would need to close below the $50.99 per barrel level at the end of this month to put in the reversal on the quarterly chart. With crude oil around $31 per barrel on March 12, that seems like a pretty good bet.

US oil output recently rose to a new record high at 13.1 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration. Since 2016, OPEC policy to cut production was a realization and acceptance of not only US energy independence, but its dominance as the world's leading producer. In the past, OPEC and Saudi Arabia made attempts to flood the market with oil to squeeze other world producers out of business. In 1986 and 1998, the price of the energy commodity dropped to lows of $9.75 and 10.35 per barrel, respectively. In what could be an omen for other markets, the stock market crash in 1987 followed the low in oil, and the tech bubble crashed in 2000. Last week, March 10 was the twentieth anniversary of the high before the dot-com crash that lasted from March 11, 2000, until October 2, 2002. The current market action seems like those years in fast-forward as of March 12.

With Saudi Arabia and Russia abandoning all quotas, the target is US share producers. President Putin, with an eye on the deteriorating fundamentals of the energy business in the US, likely views the current environment as the perfect opportunity to deal it a death blow. Debt-laden oil and gas companies cannot survive a prolonged period where prices fall below production costs. Companies are starting to cut dividends, which was the only attractive aspect for investors. Meeting debt-servicing costs could become more than a challenge. While the production war began as a battle between the Saudis and Russia over quotas, that could be a smokescreen as the ultimate victims are US oil companies. Coronavirus sets the stage for lower oil prices. Meanwhile, two of the world's top producing nations could be using the demand destruction as an opportunity to flood the market with supply to destroy the economic fundamentals for US production.

The world continues to run on crude oil - can oil equities make a comeback, or is BK on the horizon?

Crude oil is still the energy commodity that powers the world. The energy sector did not participate in the bull market in equities in the US. A look at two of the energy-sector ETF products highlights the impact on the US oil and gas sector. The top holdings of the Vanguard Energy Index Fund EFT Shares include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VDE has an over 39.5% exposure to Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), two of the top two oil companies in the United States. The ETF has net assets of $2.91 billion, trades an average of 948,096 shares each day, and charges a minimal 0.10% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

At below $39 per share, VDE is trading at a lower price than when crude oil fell to $26.05 in February 2016. At that time, VDE fell to a bottom of $68.64 per share. During the global financial crisis, VDE reached a bottom at $52.19, appreciably above the current level.

The top holdings of the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) account for just under 30% of the holdings. OIH has net assets of $497.25 million, trades an average of over 12.5 million shares each day, and charges a 0.35% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

In 2016, when nearby oil futures were at just over $26 per barrel, OIH reached a low of $20.46. During the financial crisis, the bottom in the oil services ETF was at $20.32 per share. At below $4.25, OIH reflects the current state of the overextended oil services business in the US.

The Russians and the Saudis sense weakness in the US oil patch. They are likely to keep the pressure on the price to force many US companies from the market.

Meanwhile, OPEC has attempted to flood the market in the past, without success, but this time could be different.

Coronavirus created an environment of demand destruction in energy. OPEC responded by ramping up supplies. The November 2020 election in the US will likely be a contest where one of the issues will be both climate change and US energy production, which are integral parts of the "Green New Deal" initiative. US energy stocks had been dogs before the recent carnage in the oil market. From a geopolitical perspective, the Russian and Saudis appear to be kicking the US oil industry while it is down in the hopes of putting it to sleep to regain a dominant position in the future.

