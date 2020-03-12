Buffett Didn't Lose $90 Billion - He Does Follow His Advice

The market is not undervalued when you compare it to alternatives such as U.S. treasuries. Using this comparison, future returns were much higher.

Simultaneously, the company could have lost out on a significant number of potential investment opportunities had it put all free capital into the S&P 500.

Warren Buffett didn't lose out on $90 billion by not being invested in the S&P 500, his insurance business limits available capital.

As a longtime reader on Seeking Alpha, and an enormous fan of Warren Buffett, I recently read a Seeking Alpha article on how Warren Buffett (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) lost $90 billion by not following his own advice. The article discusses some useful points about future returns given the market's current P/E ratio along with how much more money Warren Buffett would have if he had invested in the S&P 500. However, it misses several important points about current market conditions that are worth paying attention to.

Warren Buffett Actual "Lost Cash"

The first aspect of the article I want to address is that investors have lost out on $90 billion had Berkshire Hathaway's entire cash pile been invested in the S&P 500. However, this is a miscalculation for one key reason.

The above graph, from the article, shows the company's cash holding versus the S&P 500 index. However, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett insists on holding at least $20 billion in cash on hand at all times. As stated about Warren Buffett's cash holdings, he likes to, as a part of Berkshire Hathaway, hold $20 billion in cash at all times. The reason for that is stated below.

"He likes to hold at least this much in cash equivalents in order to "guard against external calamities." He wants Berkshire to always be extremely financially solid and to never need to raise cash in a pinch, no matter what."

The reason behind this is the nature of the company's investments. The company's investments are from pure cash but they're from the company's insurance float. Longtime Berkshire Hathaway investors are already familiar with the concept of "float". That is the money that companies are holding for those they are insuring. Let's say you have an insurance business that pays out the entire policy on average every 20 years.

Let's also say that that policy charges you 5% annual premiums (so it breaks even) and collects $5 billion in annual premium. That means that the company will break even, however, at any time, once it reaches a steady-state, it'll have $100 billion in the bank. Berkshire Hathaway chooses to invest that $100 billion, but it means that in certain years demand for that cash might be more than $5 billion (so it always sets aside $20 billion for this case).

So, the company couldn't simply put its entire cash pile into S&P 500. Let's reorganize the potential gain the company would have had assuming it always left aside $20 billion worth of cash.

Year Cash Before S&P 500 Investment Total S&P 500 Investment Weighted Cost Basis S&P 500 2010 $24 billion $4 billion $104.98 2011 $33 billion $11 billion $106.25 2012 $30 billion $11 billion $106.25 2013 $20 billion $11 billion $106.25 2014 $38 billion $29 billion $155.91 2015 $35 billion $33 billion $159.87 2016 $20 billion $33 billion $159.87 2017 $62 billion $75 billion $214.27 2018 $41 billion $96 billion $221.05 2019 $32 billion $108 billion $232.25

* weighted average price calculated assuming investment done at the price for the year above.

* amount in S&P calculated such that cash before that year's investment never drops below $20 billion

* any cash before investment for that year > $20 billion is invested in S&P 500 assuming it doesn't stop a future year

So, as we can see, the company didn't lose out on $90 billion it lost out on much less. That $108 billion in S&P 500 investment is actually today worth $145 billion (based on S&P 500 Mar. 4 closing price of $312.86). That means that the only potential "shareholder loss" was $37 billion. And that loss wasn't something that could be avoided.

The nature of the source of Berkshire Hathaway's investment capital is that it can't simply invest 100% of it without having to risk borrowing money for some years.

It's also worth noting several different perfect scenarios aren't accounted for in this analysis. The first is that the company's float and business operations have increased significantly since Warren Buffett made that $20 billion quote. Realistically, with the growth in the company's float and business operations over the past decade, that $20 billion should be closer to ~$25-30 billion.

Secondly, our analysis was based on the perfect foreknowledge of how much the company's investment would decrease in a given year as it took advantage of certain investments. Obviously, Warren Buffett would not have had that foresight. As a result, if he had put everything besides the minimum amount of capital in the S&P 500 (SPY), he would have either had to know that he could liquidate it at any time for investments (not a good bet for the S&P 500).

Alternatively, he could have been forced to not take advantage of major investment opportunities that popped up during the bull market like Precision Castparts, Occidental Petroleum (OXY), or Apple (AAPL). His Apple investment alone is sitting on unrealized profits of more than $40 billion (or more than all of the unrealized gains he would have had from the S&P 500).

Again, with the 20-20 hindsight we have, we know that for the most part, he could have sold his S&P 500 for the price he paid or more when it came time to make these investments. But Warren Buffett couldn't have known that, and by investing in the S&P 500, he could have risked giving up those opportunities.

Market Overvaluation

Not only would Warren Buffett not have been able to invest as much as the article indicated, but the article then went on to conclude that the market is expensive using some of Warren Buffett's favorite indicators (like market capitalization to GDP).

The article indicated that Warren Buffett was staying in cash because the market is overvalued, an irrational statement when you account for the fact that when the article first recommended investing, in 2013-2014, the Buffett Indicator and Shiller P/E ratio were both at much lower levels. It's also worth noting the current discussion of the market being overvalued ignores current interest rates.

S&P 500 vs Treasury Yield - Market Watch

Fundamentally, investors invest for returns. A Shiller P/E ratio of 30x might indicate the market is overvalued because of traditional logic. However, that traditional logic is that if stocks are only providing a 3-4% yield (i.e. profits/revenue), why wouldn't someone invest in treasures which are traditionally much lower risk and traditionally have a higher than 3-4% yield.

Ergo, the market is overvalued and will decrease.

However, that logic changes when looking at the S&P 500 dividend yield versus treasures. For the first time in many decades, the S&P 500 dividend yield is higher than both 30-year and 10-year treasuries meaning that your immediate cash is more than what you're getting from treasuries. Since the dividend of the S&P 500 rarely decreases, that means you can get the cash flow of treasuries.

And if you have a long-term holding period, you can get the traditionally much higher returns of stocks. The last time that the S&P 500 had a higher dividend yield than treasuries was in the early 1950s. Here's the S&P 500 price over the 1950-1965 time period.

S&P 500 Price - MultPL

As can be seen, from 1950 to 1965, the S&P 500 increased by more than 500%. That's an impressive yield for shareholders, and it highlights that there's much more to investing than just the P/E ratio. Because that P/E ratio and the earnings need to be compared to alternative potential sources of yield. And right now, even with the high P/E ratio, the situation is still in the favor of yield.

Conclusion

Warren Buffett is sitting on $128 billion of cash for a reason, but it's not because he feels the market is drastically overvalued. Rather, it's because by keeping that cash aside, he can gain access to investment opportunities that he wouldn't have been able to otherwise. For example, the company managed to gain $10 billion in preferred Occidental Petroleum stock with an 8% yield and great options.

Alternatively, when stocks like Apple crash, the company can gain advantage to quality investments at a low price. It's also worth noting the SPY isn't as liquid as some indicate, $128 billion in SPY would mean ~5-6 day volume for the ETF. That means it could take the company several weeks to liquidate its position, something that could hurt.

That, combined with minimal cash requirements, means that Warren Buffett does follow his advice and he didn't lose $90 billion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.