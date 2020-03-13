Central Bank Panic Will Eventually Make Their Gold Reserves Worth A Lot More

At the turn of this century, the price of gold was fighting to remain above the $250 per ounce level. The Bank of England, in its infinite wisdom, decided to sell half of its gold reserves in the late 1990s, declaring the yellow metal a barbarous relic of the past. Most central banks employ the utmost discretion when buying or selling the yellow metal that is an integral part of a country's foreign exchange reserves. Since before biblical times, gold has been a means of exchange and store of value. Central banks still consider the precious metal a hard currency, even though they do not often talk about their operations in gold. In the interest of transparency, the Bank of England decides to sell 300 tons of their national treasure via an auction process. The sale pushed the price of gold to its low.

When the UK's selling stopped, gold began to rise. The Bank of England may have sparked the first rally around the turn of this century, but central bank policy since 2008 poured gasoline on a smoldering bull market. Accommodative monetary policy that sent interest rates to all-time lows fueled the bull market that took the price of gold to a record high in dollar terms in 2011.

Last week, the US Fed announced the first emergency rate cut in over a decade on the back of panic in the markets over Coronavirus. Monetary policy is back with a vengeance, and that is highly bullish for the price of the yellow metal. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product (UGLD) magnifies the price action in the gold futures market.

Panic over Coronavirus

Coronavirus first appeared in China in January. During the final week of February, news that the virus had spread outside Chinese borders rippled across markets like a tsunami. As of last weekend, quarantines around the world were increasing with parts of Italy cordoned off, people were stuck on cruise ships, and an atmosphere of panic was growing. People are avoiding going to crowded venues, and supplies of hand sanitizer, canned goods, toilet paper, bottled water, and other goods are in short supply as hoarding has increased dramatically. Volatility in the stock and bond markets surged to the highest level since 2008.

As the chart highlights, the VIX index that measures the level of price insurance on the S&P 500 stocks surged to a high of 69.26 on March 12, the highest level since November 2008. At that time, the world was in the midst of the global financial crisis.

U.S. politics played a role - look at the pattern in the stock market

While the markets have reacted to the spread of Coronavirus, the upcoming US election exacerbated price variance starting in late February. The field of candidates from the opposition party narrowed to two in the aftermath of the Super Tuesday primaries. Former Vice President Joe Biden has a lead in the delegate count over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Biden represents the moderate wing of the party, while Sanders is a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist.

The pattern of trading in the stock market reflects the ups and downs of the two Democrats vying for the party's nomination to challenge President Trump in November. Wall Street and markets do not like Senator Sanders, and the feeling is more than mutual. On Saturday, February 22, Sanders won the Nevada caucus in convincingly.

In the aftermath of Sander's win, as he took the lead in the delegate count, the stock market dropped like a stone. The E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract closed on Friday, February 21, at 3,338.25 less than 60 points below its all-time high. By Friday, February 28, the E-Mini traded to a low of 2853.25, 485 points, or 14.5% below the close from one week earlier.

The resounding victory by Joe Biden in the South Carolina primary on February 29 pushed the stock market higher on Monday, and the sweeping win in the Super Tuesday contests pushed stocks even higher and stabilized the market, temporarily.

With the decreased threat of a Sanders nomination attention returned to Coronavirus. As the number of cases in the US rose, fear crept back into the market. OPEC March 6, OPEC delivered a blow to the markets.

The U.S. Fed pulls the trigger before Super Tuesday - then Coronavirus and OPEC take over

Aside from the impact of politics on the stock market, the Fed decided to take emergency action on Tuesday, March 3, before the results of the Super Tuesday primaries. The US central bank slashed the short-term Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points, the most substantial reduction in rates in over a decade. The US Bond market had already been moving higher in the environment of a falling stock market. The move by the Fed ignited a rally that took the bonds to new highs. Risk-off pushed rates even lower.

The chart shows that in late 2019 the US 30-Year Treasury bond futures fell to a low of 155-05 on the back of optimism over the "phase one" trade deal between the US and China. Bonds rose in early 2020 when tensions reached a boiling point between the US and Iran, as the flight to quality buying pushed rates lower and bonds higher. Coronavirus and US politics lit a bullish fuse under the bond market. The Fed rate cut and OPEC's failure to cut production, instead deciding to flood the market with the energy commodity, created an explosive move to the upside that took the long bond to a high of 193-06, the highest level in history. The yield on the ten-year Treasury fell to a low of below 0.40%.

Rates going a lot lower

The market now expects the Fed Funds rate to return to zero percent. Given market volatility, the US central bank has no choice than to meet the market's expectations. At the same time, a return of quantitative easing is on the horizon.

In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, monetary policy accommodation added liquidity to markets by encouraging borrowing and spending and inhibiting saving. The flood of liquidity amounted to running the printing presses on the dollar and other world currencies at an unprecedented level.

The impact of Coronavirus, evaporating inflation with the fall in the price of oil, the divisive US election, and other unforeseen events over the coming weeks and months will make it more than a challenge for the Fed to do anything but add liquidity to markets. Central banks around the world have become addicted to stimulative monetary policy as the answer to any problem that pops up. While the US government tightened credit from late 2015 through July 2019, the rest of the world did not follow. At the turn of the century, the UK sold half its gold holdings, and the rest of the world did not follow. The Fed now finds itself in a position where a continuation of market volatility will lead to further easing, likely beyond the levels seen in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis.

Lower interest rates may have cured the crisis a dozen years ago, but they will do nothing to slow down a virus. The answer to Coronavirus is in the hands of scientists and medical professionals, not bankers. However, falling rates will pour gasoline on the bull market in gold.

On February 24, the knee-jerk reaction in gold when stocks began to tumble was a new high of $1691.70 per ounce. The risk-off activity in markets pushed the price of the yellow metal to a low of $1564 on February 28 as gold slipped by over 7.5% from Monday through Friday. On Sunday night March 8, when oil was falling below the $30 per barrel level, the price of the precious metal moved to an even higher high of $1704.30 as falling interest rates made the shiny metal even more lustrous. Risk off-sent the price lower to $1560 on March 13, but news that that US central bank fired an accommodative bazooka at the markets on Thursday pushed gold back over $1600 per ounce.

Lots of volatility in gold - UGLD for additional rocket fuel on dips

In February, Citigroup analysts forecast that the price of gold would move to $2000 or higher over the coming twelve to twenty-four months. When analysts made that prediction, they had no idea that the Fed would make an emergency fifty basis point cut to the Fed Funds rate. Gold had already moved to all-time highs in most world currencies over the past months. The Swiss franc and the US dollar price of gold remain below their all-time peaks. On February 24, gold in Swiss franc rose to a high of 1624.34, less than 40 francs below the 2012 record high of 1662.51. Gold, at its most recent high, was just below $217 per ounce under its 2011 all-time peak.

If we learned anything over the past dozen years, it is that falling interest rates are highly supportive of the gold market. The rise in gold across all currencies is a sign that the faith in fiat foreign exchange instruments has declined significantly since 2008. At the same time, the spread of Coronavirus with rising fatalities and cases will do little to instill confidence in government leaders and central banks around the globe.

The higher the price of gold rises, the more volatile it is likely to become.

The chart shows that weekly historical volatility in the gold market increased from 7.78% in late January to 20.87% on March 13, the highest level for the measure of price variance in years.

Falling interest rates and increasing volatility in the gold market means that wider daily price ranges with a bias to the upside are likely on the horizon. The weekly chart illustrates that since August 2018, every dip in the price of the yellow metal has been a buying opportunity. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product is a triple leveraged tool that magnifies the price action in the gold futures arena on a percentage basis. The fund summary for UGLD states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets. Source: Yahoo Finance

UGLD has net assets of $221.4 million, trades an average of 144,200 shares each day, and charges a 1.35% expense ratio. Gold fell to a low of $1546 on February 28 and traded to a high of $1692.80 on March 6, a rise of 9.5%.

Over the same period, UGLD rose from $149.52 to $188.36 per share or 26%, just under triple the percentage over in the gold futures market.

The Fed's rate cut and lower rates around the world is another in a long series of panic responses to crises. The addiction to liquidity is not going away anytime soon. Meanwhile, governments are the most significant holders of gold in the world. Lower rates are bound to make their gold holdings a lot more valuable over the coming weeks and months. Moreover, central banks continue to be buyers of the yellow metal. As currencies decline in value, holding gold has been the best-performing foreign exchange asset in their portfolios. And, central banks classify gold as a foreign exchange reserve asset. In this environment, any price correction in the gold market could be a golden opportunity for investors and traders to add to long positions. Central banks are adding rocket fuel to the bull market in gold; the UGLD product tends to perform like gold futures on steroids.

