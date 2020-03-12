Assessing Sysco For A Long-Term Income Play

We delve into those Q2 numbers as well as the health of the dividend.

We wrote in a previous piece that there is every possibility that we break below the December 2018 lows on the S&P 500 (under 2,400 a share). The stock market runs a 4-year cycle. We had thought previously given the ferocity of the decline into those 2018 lows that those lows marked the 4-year cycle low. However, given recent volatility due to the coronavirus and also given the fact that price remains in its timing band for a multi-year low (last multi-year low was in 2016), all bets are off here as to where the S&P 500 will bottom.

What we do know if that we long-term investors are going to be presented with an excellent buying opportunity in stocks in the near future. The perfect formula for stock-picking especially from a long-term income standpoint is to find companies which are and continue to have the capacity to:

Increase their dividends

Buy back their own stock

Grow market share

Sysco Corporation (SYY) is definitely a company which will attract attention due to its enviable dividend record. The firm has grown its dividend for the past 48 years now and doesn't look like it will slow down any time soon.

Although Sysco actually beat consensus in its recent second quarter numbers (which in turn rallied shares somewhat in the short term), shares have lost more than 30% in what has become a rout for stocks over the past 3 weeks or so.

There is no way though that Sysco shares are worth 30%+ less than what the company was worth 3 weeks ago and recent second quarter numbers confirmed this.

Sysco's adjusted operating income still managed to increase by 3.9% despite an increase in costs. Revenues increased by some $260 million in the second quarter. This was an impressive number given the headwinds Sysco encountered in its French and Canadian markets. However, the firm continues to see solid stability in other international markets such as in Ireland, the UK, Sweden and Costa Rica to name but a few. Growth across multiple markets really brings diversification and stability to operations which in the long run minimises risk.

The sign of a solid company is being able to grow both the top and bottom line when operations are experiencing significant headwinds. The Denver strike, forex, a subdued Canadian market, the French integration struggles and higher costs, in general, resulted in management lowering EBIT growth targets with respect to its three-year plan goals.

The long-term health of this firm though remains intact. Let's see how key dividend metrics have been trending over the past four quarters.

Free cash flow over the past four quarters came in at $1.38 billion which easily covered the dividend of $795 million. $913 of shares were also bought back over the past four quarters. Although free cash flow bounced back in the second quarter, it has been trending lower due to elevated working capital and bad debt accounts. Management though is confident that we will see a strong finish with respect to free cash flow generation by year-end.

Sysco's interest coverage ratio has actually increased over 2019 ad 2018 which is encouraging. $344 million was put towards interest expense whereas operating income grew to almost $2.7 billion over the past four quarters. This trend is encouraging for sustained dividend growth.

EPS growth continues to outpace dividend growth. Over the past five years, EPS has grown by 15% on average per year whereas the dividend has grown by 6%. EPS growth along with sustained buybacks is really keeping that payout ratio in check.

Therefore, to sum up, Sysco remains on our radar (at the right price) as the company is a consistent dividend growth stock, continues to buy back stock and is growing its market share. Let's see where the share price can find a bottom in the forthcoming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.