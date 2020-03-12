VAALCO Energy: In The Middle Of The Storm

The stock is an excellent short-term and mid-term trading tool only.

Production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3,664 Bopd, which is down 1.4% from the same quarter a year ago, or up 18.9% sequentially.

VAALCO Energy indicated $25.054 million in revenues this 4Q '19, or 9.26% lower than the same quarter a year ago, and up 24.2% sequentially.

Image: Gabon offshore

Investment Thesis

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is a small oil producer focusing primarily on West Africa (Offshore Gabon and Equatorial Guinea). VAALCO presents significant growth opportunities with its Etame Offshore license. The new drilling program, which is ongoing as we speak, confirms the quality of the assets and their long-term potential already protected by a long-term agreement with Gabon.

Note: A new 10-year PSC Extension exclusive exploitation through 2028 at Etame was signed in September 2018, which gives some extra security.

However, as I said in the preceding quarter, while I recognize that the company is solid with long-lasting assets, we cannot eliminate the risk attached to producing from only one project attached to only one West African country. It is especially true when the oil sector is struggling with dismal low oil prices.

Thus, the company's business model cannot be sufficiently de-risked because of this unique specificity, and I would not advise a long-term investment.

On the other hand, the stock is an excellent short-term and mid-term trading tool. It is particularly true for investors who like high-risk assets with high potential rewards and high volatility due to its close association with oil prices.

VAALCO Energy outperformed the iShares US Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (BATS:IEO) recently by a significant margin.

Data by YCharts

Presentation

VAALCO owns the Etame Marin Permit, located offshore Gabon, with nine producing wells currently. The company owns a working interest in Block P in EG, but has been frozen in time and presents little value, especially now with oil prices in the low 30s per barrel.

Source: Previous presentation

Back to the only production field. VAALCO is the operator of the Etame Marin with a 31.1% Net Working Interest, with now ~12 producing wells that produced 3,664 net Bop/d in 4Q '19, which is 100% oil.

The prospect has 5.7 MMBO of net 2P reserves at year-end 2019 (Partners: Sinopec (NYSE:SHI) (Addax), Sasol (NYSE:SSL), Petro Energy, and Tullow (OTCPK:TUWLF)).

Source: EGY Presentation

4Q 2019 Balance Sheet - The Raw Numbers

VAALCO Energy 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ million 27.19 28.32 27.61 22.52 29.03 20.17 25.05 Net Income in $ million 0.54 78.61 10.42 6.50 -1.03 -3.92 1.01 EBITDA $ million 5.53 17.53 24.16 5.14 10.25 5.39 7.47 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 1.28 0.17 0.10 -0.01 -0.07 0.02 Operating cash flow in $ million 15.59 5.38 1.14 13.49 3.10 12.47 -2.58 CapEx in $ million 0.55 12.23 0.92 0.79 0.38 2.22 6.97 Free Cash Flow in $ million 15.04 -6.85 0.21 12.70 2.72 10.25 -9.55 Total Cash $ million 40.49 33.72 33.40 46.20 48.56 57.23 45.92 Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and no-current) In $ million 0 0 0 36.63 34.12 36.85 33.36 Share Outstanding diluted in millions 59.85 60.82 60.45 60.68 59.80 58.95 58.20 Oil Production 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Oil Production in Boep/d average 3,549 4,120 3,717 3,496 3,923 3,081 3,664 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 323 379 342 315 357 279 337 Oil price realized $/ Oz 74.36 75.40 64.52 64.17 68.62 61.26 65,80

Data Source: Company release and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil Production

1 - Total Revenues were $25.05 million in 4Q'19

VAALCO Energy indicated $25.054 million in revenues this 4Q '19, or 9.26% lower than the same quarter a year ago and up 24.2% sequentially.

The company announced on March 10, 2020, a profit from continuing operations of $1.008 million ($0.02 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2019. The adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $5.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Highlights in the fourth quarter including the drilling program:

Source: From the presentation

VAALCO Energy sold its oil for $65.80 per barrel this quarter, as we can see in the graph below:

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $9.5 million in 4Q '19

VAALCO generated positive free cash flow this quarter and made $16.097 million in 2019 with a loss of $9.55 million during the fourth quarter of 2019.

New share buyback program: Through February 29, 2019, the company repurchased 2,067,188 shares of stock at an average price of $1.81 per share ($3.7 million)

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3,664 Bopd, which is down 1.4% from the same quarter a year ago, or up 18.9% sequentially.

The oil price realized in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 2% lower than a year ago and 7.4% sequentially.

The company expects higher oil production for the first quarter of 2020.

Cary Bounds said in the conference call:

We announced in our release yesterday that we expect production in the first quarter of 2020 to be in the range of 4,700 to 5,000 net barrels of oil per day. For the full year 2020, we expect net production to be in the range of 4,400 to 5,000 barrels of oil per day. The significant increase in 2020 production is driven by our successful drilling campaign.

4 - Net debt and cash

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $45.917 million as of December 31, 2019. VAALCO Energy is debt-free, which is a definite and firm positive. However, it carries "operating lease liabilities" since 1Q'19 that I am indicating below in red:

VAALCO and its joint owners are proceeding with executing a development drilling program beginning in the fall of 2019.

The joint venture has made commitments for CapEx related to the drilling of two wells and two appraisal wellbores (potentially a third well too). The cost is approximately $61.2 million (~$25 million net to VAALCO after increasing recently about $3-5 million).

The drilling program must be completed by September 16, 2020.

Elizabeth Prochnow said in the conference call:

For the first quarter of 2020, we expect sales to increase to between 350,000 and 400,000 net barrels as a result of higher estimated production from the new development wells, the Etame 9H and the Etame 11H, which came online in December and January, respectively. We also expect our workover expenses to be between 6 million and 8 million for the year. We performed one workover in the first quarter and will perform two workovers upon completion of the Southeast Etame 4H development well that is currently being completed. Therefore, we expect most of our workover expense in 2020 will be incurred in the first and second quarters.

5 - 2019 Reserves and Resources

VAALCO Energy's proved and probable reserves increased 144% over 2017.

Source: VAALCO Energy presentation

Production in 2020 is expected to reach a multi-year record of 5,425 Boep/d (midpoint).

(Source: From Company Presentation)

A few crucial points this quarter

1) The drilling program in 2019-2020 and the use of a jack-up for three new producing wells (the JU Topaz Driller from Vantage Drilling, Inc.).

On October 30, 2019, VAALCO announced the development well 9P/9H was successful and could add to production as soon as December. Since then, the drilling went on and was successful as we can see below:

Source: EGY Presentation

2) Block P offshore Equatorial Guinea

The company owns 31% interest in Block P, which has been in suspension for several years. However, in September 2018, the Equatorial Guinea Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons lifted the suspension, but VAALCO is still expecting ministry approval to be appointed as the operator for Block P.

If a new joint owner is approved to replace GEPetrol, then the company will seek a partner. The new partner will cover all of the costs substantially to drill an exploratory well, which is required by the agreement.

If VAALCO cannot find a partner for the exploratory well, it will be forced to write off $10 million and lose its interest in the license.

I am even less optimistic this quarter about this prospect, and EGY may probably lose its license. With oil dropping to the low $30s, the project has lost his appeal. I believe the most reasonable move should write off the $10 million and move on.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

VAALCO Energy is particularly vulnerable to low oil prices environment. The revenues will likely be cut by half with the recent plunge due to a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, creating a perfect storm for the oil industry, which is falling out of control.

Unfortunately, it is happening at a valuable time for the company with its new successful drilling program, which is expected to increase production significantly in 2020.

Hence, it is logical to expect EGY to retrace in this environment. However, assuming that the company continues its successful drilling program, and based on a solid balance sheet, I see an opportunity to accumulate EGY below $1.40 depending on oil prices staying above $30, which is not a done deal now.

Technical Analysis

EGY experienced a support breakout of its reverse ascending broadening pattern early in March and quickly dropped to its lower support at $1.40. The first line resistance is $1.80, at which point I recommend selling about 40% of your position build recently.

The issue is more on the downside now and the potential of a new support breakout. If oil prices cannot recover quickly, and Saudi Arabia continues to flood the market with cheap oil, EGY is likely to revisit $1.00 or lower. Conversely, if progress is made and an agreement is announced to reduce oil production to match dwindling demand, then EGY could trade as high as $2.10.

Watch oil prices like a hawk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade EGY short term only. I do not recommend investing in the company long term.