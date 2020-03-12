Eldorado Resorts: Now Very Interesting

Investment Thesis

Eldorado Resorts (ERI) has seen its valuation fully collapse this past month, with its shares down more than 60%.

Investors are concerned about the implications of coronavirus, whether Eldorado carries too much debt, and crucially uncertainty over whether it will complete its acquisitions of Caesars Entertainment (CZR).

Timing the bottom will be impossible, but I believe that there is a reasonable margin of safety at less than $2 billion.

Caesars Entertainment: Will the Acquisition Press Ahead?

Two days ago, Eldorado announced that it was going to divest of Montbleu:

The agreement to divest Montbleu is consistent with our continued focus on the expected closing for the Caesars transaction in the first half of 2020.

Hence, for now, we are led to believe that the Caesars transaction will still go ahead.

Dissecting Eldorado's Free Cash Flow Potential

Eldorado has very 'dirty' adjusted EBITDA figures since it's constantly acquiring and divesting of assets, thus having to retrospectively adjust its EBITDA figures to show how its organic operations are performing.

Above, we can see that its EBITDA is fairly stable at north of $600 million, but less than $650 million, however as evidenced above, it's not growing, simply stable.

Having said that, below we can see that its free cash flow is increasing at a rapid clip: $47 million in 2017 to $142 million in 2019.

A Highly Acquisitive Company

However, the story now complicates:

You can see highlighted above, how throughout the years, Eldorado makes huge cash-acquisitions to bolster its top-line growth. Up until recently, Eldorado was growing at close to 20% on the top line.

But this was because it deployed north of $1 billion in 2017 and 2018.

Although 2019 saw $540 million in cash proceeds (a cash infusion) from the divestitures of assets, this pause was in anticipation of the 'big one': Caesars for an enterprise value of close to $17 billion ($8.5 billion of cash and stock, plus the assumption of Caesars debt of around $9 billion).

The Problem?

The first problem with this sort of acquisition game is that management needs to ensure that when they make acquisitions they don't overpay for the assets. Buying Caesars from the likes of Carl Icahn (owns 28% of Caesars) is never going to be a bargain.

Having said that, Icahn did note that he just wanted to have a sale at a price above $10.50, but the board secured a deal of close to $13.

Valuation - Wide-Ranging Valuations

I'm assuming that Eldorado closes on its acquisition of Caesars. I'm also assuming Eldorado doesn't have its equity wiped under its crushing debt profile.

Note, assuming that the acquisition goes through, Eldorado will be left with a leverage ratio of about 7.2x. Furthermore, given its very weak 2020 financial performance (due to coronavirus), its leverage could truly magnify and come out closer to ~8x net debt to EBITDAR. This could mean that Eldorado may break debt covenants.

You will note that there are huge assumptions throughout this whole analysis of mine. This is because the unexpected black swan arrived (corona).

Now, if indeed Caesars was to be acquired, given that its share price is only $9.40, that investment could be even more attractive. Because investors would get back $8.40 cashback. Meaning that investors can essentially buy Eldorado by buying Caesars.

The advantage would be that with the cash return, this would be the equivalent of buying Caesars $1.00 per share and getting 0.089 shares of Eldorado, worth very roughly $2.00.

Put another way, Caesars shareholders would get $8.40('cash')+$2 in Eldorado shares, which equals $10.40 for Caesars, meaning ~12% upside, plus the ability to participate in Eldorado's share price.

However, as I stated there are huge underlying assumptions that could really go either way.

The Bottom Line

This is a very fluid situation, and there is huge uncertainty. Timing the absolute bottom of the share price will be very challenging. But at some point rationality should return. The question for investors is obviously when.

***Share prices could be out of sync by the time of publishing***

