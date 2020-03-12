Gold's Virus-Related Demand Will Persist

There’s no question the gold market has seen heavy inflows recently, thanks to investors wanting to hedge portfolio risk against the negative impact of coronavirus and the oil market bust. Yet gold’s unquestioned status as a safety hedge will likely be tested in the next couple of weeks, as both crude oil and the stock market will be increasingly subject to short-covering. Here I’ll present the latest evidence which supports the view that while gold is vulnerable to a near-term setback, its intermediate-term (3-6 month) bull market should remain intact – even after COVID-19 and the oil price shock diminish.

After hitting a 7-year high, the price of gold took a step back on Tuesday as stocks moved decisively higher for the first time in several days. The 5% rally in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) on March 10 was enough to force some profit-taking in gold as investors evidently moved some of their safety cushion money out of the metal and into bargain-priced equities. The bottom hasn’t been confirmed yet for the stock market, but there’s a good chance that buyers will be trying to step in over the next several days to take advantage of beaten-down blue chips that were sold indiscriminately in the latest panic.

Despite pulling back from its recent high, however, the continuous contract gold futures price remains firmly in a bull market and is still being guided by its widely-followed 50-day moving average (below). This chart depicts gold’s immense relative price strength versus other major assets in the face of global economic uncertainty. Even if there is additional profit-taking in gold from here, the metal’s dominant intermediate-term rising trend isn’t likely to be challenged anytime soon for reasons we’ll discuss.

Source: BigCharts

One analyst who supports the buoyant intermediate gold trend outlook is Goldman Sachs’ commodity chief, Jeffrey Currie, who recently published an essay on the likelihood that gold will maintain its value in the face of the latest crisis. Currie noted that gold has seen its biggest demand since the 2008 credit crisis. He also predicted that additional commodity price volatility lies ahead which, adding that gold would likely remain immune to the increased volatility. He wrote:

While so much about the current environment remains unclear, there's one thing that isn’t: gold, which—unlike people and our economies—is immune to the virus. It is the currency of last resort and avoids the concern that paper currencies could be a medium of transfer for the virus.

The bottom line of his statement is that the virus will benefit gold over the next few months, even as it potentially hurts other commodities. Consequently, he concluded, “gold has outperformed other safe haven assets like the Japanese Yen or Swiss Franc, a trend we see continuing as long as uncertainty around the full impact of COVID-19 remains.”

Even if the epidemic eases in the coming weeks, economic shocks and supply-chain disruptions related to it will likely linger for months to come, thus ensuring gold’s perpetual safety bid. But it’s also likely that after a brief pullback and period of consolidation, gold will benefit from the latest emergency steps take by some of the world’s leading nations to forestall a global recession.

Along these lines, President Trump has vowed to introduce measures aimed at staving off recession in the U.S., including a 0% payroll tax rate proposal. Meanwhile in Japan, the government will reportedly unveil a $4.1 billion stimulus package in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Reuters, and the ECB is also expected by many analysts to cut its benchmark interest rate.

As I mentioned in a previous report, gold typically benefits when central bankers are actively intervening to support the economy. For when even the most conservative policymakers are forced to take drastic action, it telegraphs a message to investors that the threat to the economy is sufficiently serious to warrant such action, thereby stimulating increased demand for safe havens like gold. Incidentally, the rising demand for gold and gold-backed funds can be seen in the latest fund-flow statistics for the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the world’s largest gold ETF. Holdings for GLD rose to almost 31 million ounces this week, which was the highest amount since October 2016, according to Reuters.

Turning our attention to my favorite gold-tracking vehicle, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), the key trend line for this ETF is still the 50-day moving average (below). As long as the 50-day MA remains intact on a weekly closing basis, I consider IAU’s intermediate-term bull market to be healthy. Meanwhile, the 15-day MA is also important for gauging the strength of IAU’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. Again, as long as this trend line remains unbroken on a weekly closing basis, then the bulls should continue to enjoy the near-term advantage going forward. Traders who haven’t done so should take some profit in IAU after its recent run-up to new highs, while also raising the stop-loss on the remaining position to slightly under the 15.15 level (suggested) as a protection again a potential increase in gold price volatility.

Source: BigCharts

In closing, gold could come under some profit-taking pressure in the next several days as equity investors rush to buy beaten-down stocks. A broad equity market rally would likely take some of the steam out of gold’s immediate-term rising trend, although its dominant intermediate trend should remain firmly intact thanks to lingering coronavirus-related worries and central bank policy actions. In view of the supportive factors discussed here, investors are still justified in maintaining intermediate-to-longer-term bullish positions in gold and gold ETFs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.