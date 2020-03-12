FedEx Just Broke Support Ahead Of Earnings

FedEx has been falling for over two years now and is down over 60%.

Global express freight company FedEx (FDX) is set to report earnings on Tuesday, but investors may be more concerned about the stock breaking below support ahead of that earnings report.

I wrote about FedEx back in December ahead of the previous earnings report. I expressed at the time that I was neutral on the stock for a number of reasons, but one of the main reasons was the technical picture. The stock had been trending lower and I saw the possibility of the stock trading in a range between $140 and $175. The diagonal dashed line is from the original chart that I drew in December as is the solid line at the $140 level. I added the dashed line at $175 for this evaluation.

I also expressed that I thought the $140 level was a low-risk entry point if a trader wanted to trade the range, but I cautioned that a break of $140 could see the stock fall all the way down to the $115 level which was the low in late 2015. As we can see on the weekly chart above and the monthly chart below, the stock has broken below $115.

It’s also worth noting how oversold FedEx is at this time. The 10-month RSI is in oversold territory for the first time since 2009 and the monthly stochastic readings are the lowest they have been since that same bear market.

When I first started writing this article, I took note of how the $107-$110 range acted as resistance back in 2006 and 2007 and thought it could act as support now, but by the time I could finish the article, the stock blew through that potential support as well.

From a technical perspective, I personally would have a hard time buying FedEx right now. Perhaps if the stochastic readings make a bullish crossover and I see some support level hold, I might be willing to invest a small amount in the stock. But the allocation would be lower than my usual amount.

The Fundamentals Continue To Weaken

This is actually the fourth time I have written about FedEx for Seeking Alpha with the first time being one year ago. In all three previous articles, I have taken a neutral stance and since that first article, the stock is down almost 38%. In each of the previous articles, I have expressed concern about the earnings falling and the trend of the stock.

The earnings set for release next week are the fiscal Q3 2020 results and they are expected to show earnings per share of $1.67 and that is down from $3.03 for Q3 2019. That is a 44.9% drop in earnings compared to the same period from a year earlier. EPS dropped 38% in the second quarter and are expected to drop by 30% for 2020 as a whole. That is not a recipe for a stock that I want to own.

Revenue is expected to come in at $17.05 billion and that is up from an even $17 billion in the third quarter of last year. Revenue has followed a pattern over the last four quarters with it down one quarter and then up the next. Revenue was down 3% in the second quarter so analysts expect that pattern to continue.

I usually use Investor’s Business Daily for the management efficiency measurements, but those figures for FedEx seem to be inflated. The Wall Street Journal shows FedEx with a return on equity of 2.9% and a profit margin of 0.77%. Both of those figures are well below average.

The fundamental issues with FedEx have been attributed to the trade war and the loss of business from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The two companies had a business disagreement and Amazon no longer uses FedEx for shipping products. The first phase of the trade agreement has been signed and maybe that will help FedEx down the road, but the ink on that agreement hadn’t even dried when the coronavirus outbreak hit China. Now, the virus has been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization and it continues to spread across the globe.

Part of me wonders if FedEx could somehow see a boost in revenue from the virus concerns. Is it possible that businesses will boost their overnight deliveries since so many are canceling business travel? Perhaps they conduct meetings over Skype and then send contracts overnight rather than meeting face to face and signing the documents in person. What about online shopping that isn’t done on Amazon? Could FedEx see a boost in business from customers looking for items not available at the local store and they need overnight or in only a few days?

I don’t know the answer to these questions at this time. The economy seems to be on the verge of a contraction and even the possible upticks in the business mentioned above might not be enough to help boost FedEx’s revenue and earnings in the near future.

The Sentiment Is Much More Bearish Than a Year Ago

The sentiment for FedEx has shifted considerably since last March. At this time, there are 27 analysts covering the stock with 14 “buy” ratings and 13 “hold” ratings. A year ago, there were 28 analysts covering the stock with 24 “buy” ratings and four “hold” ratings. If we look at it in terms of a percentage, last year the buy percentage was at 85.7% and now it’s at 51.9%. This marks a huge shift from extreme bullish sentiment to a stance that is below average.

The short interest ratio is at 1.8 at this time and that is below average. This suggests that short-sellers are shying away from the stock. What is more concerning is that the short interest ratio was at 2.23 one year ago and it has been lower than the average stock for the past year. The stock has fallen over 58% from its peak in January ’18 and yet the short interest ratio hasn’t been over 2.5 for the last year.

The put/call ratio is at 0.88 and that is slightly below average. There are 67,396 puts open at this time and 76,463 calls open. The ratio was slightly above average at 1.15 in December and it was at 1.05 last March.

The overall look at sentiment indicates that analysts have become more skeptical toward FedEx while short sellers and option traders have become slightly more bullish. I’m a little surprised by these changes, but it could be a case where the stock has fallen so much in the last few years that bearish investors are afraid to step in at this point.

My Overall Take On FedEx

I remain neutral on FedEx. The falling earnings and the low ROE and profit margin are discouraging from a fundamental standpoint. Sure, the trailing P/E being under 10 might seem attractive, but if earnings continue to fall, the P/E may jump even if the price continues to fall - it depends on which one falls faster. The company does pay a dividend and the yield is at 2.34% currently, but as we have seen from some of the energy companies recently, dividend cuts are always a possibility.

The technical picture for FedEx is frightening in my opinion. Buying the stock at this point is a classic case of trying to catch a falling knife. Do I think the stock is going to zero? No, but it can still go significantly lower. I’m sure the people that bought the stock at $160 after it had hit $260 thought they were getting in at a great price and now it is just above $100. For anyone that bought the stock at $160 and is still holding the stock, they now need the stock to rally by almost 60% for them to get back to break-even.

The sentiment toward FedEx is baffling to me. I find it hard to believe that the stock can fall from $260 to $110 with analysts’ ratings shifting from overly optimistic to slightly below average. I can’t believe the short interest ratio hasn’t jumped at all in the past year and has in fact gone down.

I will continue to shy away from FedEx until two things happen. First, the earnings need to stabilize and start growing again before I will consider buying the stock. Secondly, the stock price needs to stabilize and start turning higher before I will consider buying the stock. I am more than willing to miss the bottom in order to see some movement to the upside from the stock and for earnings to stop shrinking quarter after quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.