British American Tobacco: Great Results, Great Outlook, Great Defensive Play

Results Highlights

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) reported a solid set of FY 2019 results, with earnings up 8%, driven by the usual combination of 6% revenue growth and 50bps of margin expansion. Net debt to EBITDA also fell to 3.5X from 4X in the prior year, with a new target to reduce the ratio below 3X by the end of FY 2021. This will take them back to their 10-year average.

Importantly, earnings were back by free cash flows, with free cash after dividends of GBP1.9bn flat YoY when adjusting for the timing of the MSA payment. This implies a free cash flow yield (after dividends) of 3%, or 10% before dividends, underpinning the sustainability of the dividend.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

NGPs grew 32% in constant currency terms, towards the lower end of management's 30-50% guidance, after the vaping scares in the US market impacted demand. Management indicate volume growth returned in the final quarter. We've started to see strong share gains in vaping in the US, with the number one player Juul losing share, and the number 3 player Njoy in financial distress. The new regulatory regime requiring the filing of PMTAs for all vaping products also paves the way for consolidation, with many smaller players unable to meet this regulatory hurdle. The CEO, Jack Bowles, acknowledged these factors on the results call, citing a material opportunity for BATS in the vaping market over the next year.

Source: FY 2019 Results Presentation

This opportunity could add to earnings growth in FY 2020/FY 2021; however, I think management is more likely to reinvest any additional profits back into the NGP business, thus shareholders may only see the benefits in later years. Management disclosed a 300bps impact on the operating margin from NGP investment for FY 2019, highlighting the significance of investment and the potential positive impact once investment starts tapering off as the various new products move through their life cycles.

Source: FY 2019 Results Presentation

From a geographic perspective, all regions performed well on a constant currency basis. The US suffered volume declines of 6%, which was in line with the decline at the half year; however, management was able to more than offset this with price increases. Margin gains were reported across all regions bar ENA.

Source: FY 2019 Results Presentation

Defensive Play?

How should we expect BATS to perform in the current market downturn? A look at the 2008 financial crisis shows the share price will likely come under pressure, albeit significantly less than the broader index. BATS dropped 28% peak to trough from May 2008 to October 2008, while the FTSE index dropped 35% over the same period or 49% peak to trough. Further adding to potential defensiveness, BATS went into the financial crisis on a dividend yield of 4.6%, well below today's yield of 8%, or 7% before the share started dropping. The drawdowns were also limited from a total return perspective by continued dividend payments, which steadily increased over the period of the crisis (in addition to earnings and free cash flows). BATS has increased DPS at a 12-year CAGR of 12%. This highlights the true defensive nature of the share.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

Management committed to a 65% payout ratio going forward, and with the guidance of high single digit constant currency earnings growth, the dividend should increase in excess of 5% each year. A 5% growth rate based on an 8% current dividend yield and a required return of 10% implies a fair value per share of GBP45, implying upside of 65%, or a "fair" dividend yield of 4.7%.

Conclusion

Given the share's current weakness, which stems from the global market rout (BATS should be resilient to coronavirus issues from an earnings perspective) and not stock-specific issues, it is a good opportunity to add to/build a position in BATS, particularly given a good set of results and potential tailwinds in vape in the year ahead. I continue to view the stock as a great cash generator, supporting a very solid dividend yield, and the ability to consistently grow earnings in the single digits. Volume declines are part of the business, yet for as long as management is able to offset these with price increases, earnings can continue to grow. There are no signs that volume declines are accelerating to levels where organic revenue growth would become difficult (I provide further evidence on this topic in this article).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTAFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.