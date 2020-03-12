Were You Underweight Stocks Before The Crash? What To Do Now

An underweight position in stocks is still appropriate given the same set of secular, cyclical and valuation-based initial conditions.

Secular conditions, cyclical conditions and valuation measures all argued for an underweight allocation to stocks and an overweight allocation to bonds.

When growth is slowing, equity market performance is far below average.

Global financial markets have moved into a state of chaos. Stock indexes are down more than 20% around the world, while some travel-centric stocks have declined in excess of 50%.

Before the Coronavirus outbreak, our process indicated that it was prudent to move to an underweight position in stocks for several reasons.

At EPB Macro Research, when constructing our model portfolio, we consider secular economic conditions, recession risk, cyclical economic trends, and valuation risk.

We start from a balanced portfolio, including stocks, Treasury bonds, gold and commodities, and overweight the assets with the best risk-reward profile.

Before the Coronavirus outbreak, secular economic conditions were deteriorating, signaling that the long-run downturn in economic growth was fully intact. Recession risk was not "imminent," but the economy was empirically in the most vulnerable position of this economic cycle.

Cyclical trends were still pointing lower as the global downturn of 2018 and 2019 had not fully abated.

Lastly, valuation risk was extraordinarily high, indicating that drawdown risk was elevated, pending a recession.

All four critical factors suggested that stocks should be an underweight allocation, and Treasury bonds should be an overweight allocation.

Moving into March, we held just a 9.5% net weighting in US equities in the EPB Macro Research Model Portfolio.

Below I will refresh the outlook on the factors mentioned above, including valuation risk, secular growth, and recession risk.

Risks remain highly elevated, and the analysis of these factors argues for a continued underweight allocation to stocks.

Long-Term Valuation Measures

I approach measures of valuation different than most analysts for several reasons.

Firstly, I have a long time frame and thus I'm not sensitive to delayed data. In this case, I'm willing to substitute timeliness for accuracy.

As a result, I use the measures of corporate profits reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis in the National Income and Product Accounts.

This data is far more accurate in gauging the trajectory of total profits across all corporations, reported to the IRS. These profits are not impacted by share buybacks and accounting games like in S&P 500 financial reporting.

If we track the rise in risk assets against the most accurate measure of total corporate profits, we can have a much clearer idea of the valuation profile in the market today.

Despite the hype and euphoria of a rising stock market, it's a fact that pre-tax corporate profits have been declining since late 2014.

The last five years, investors were not buying real profit growth.

US Pre-Tax Corporate Profits From NIPA In GDP Report:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

If we look at the total market cap of the United States over the corporate profit measure above, we can have a more reliable long-term look at equity market growth relative to "true" corporate profits. The S&P 500 tracks similarly and is used for a longer time sample.

Based on this measure of stock prices to true corporate profits, stocks were very highly valued, only exceeded by the 2000 dot-com bubble.

S&P 500 to Pre-Tax Corporate Profit Ratio:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

A high valuation for risk assets does not mean stocks are a lousy investment altogether, but with highly accurate data, we can make some reasonable assumptions about the future and arrive at a conclusion as to whether it's appropriate to have an overweight allocation to an asset with above-average risk.

If we take the ratio of stock prices to the 10-year trailing average of pre-tax corporate profits, we have a unique variation of the Shiller PE or CAPE ratio but with true profits rather than reported or adjusted profits.

Using pre-tax profits also normalizes for tax changes over time.

A scatter plot of this valuation measure against 10-year forward returns for the S&P 500 is a reasonable starting point for risk-reward expectations.

In the chart below, I outlined today's valuation range over the past year.

History suggests that in this range, the average return over the next 10 years is about 1.3%. The best performance from this valuation as a starting point was about 7.5% annualized, while the worst was an annual loss of 3% for 10 years.

Equity Market Valuation Vs. 10-Year Forward Returns:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

This presents a wide basket of outcomes. 7.5% sounds like a good investment, but -3% does not. An average of 1.3% is clearly not satisfactory, given the level of risk associated with stocks.

Until recently, investors forgot the volatility of stocks. Now, withstanding this level of volatility does not seem worth it unless your returns are above a certain level.

This simple valuation analysis does not imply 0% weighting to stocks or a short position, but it's clear based on history that returns are likely to be muted from this starting point. That was the analysis before the virus outbreak.

This alone does not imply the EPB Macro Research portfolio would be underweight stocks, but this is undoubtedly one of the considerations.

Some analysts believe in "adjusting valuations for interest rates," but I disagree with this analysis.

Embedded in the rate of "risk-free" interest is an assumption about future conditions. A Treasury rate of 1% or 0% implies very weak growth ahead compared to a 3% Treasury rate. A lower interest rate should not increase valuations if the lower interest rate is reflective of lower growth.

Japan and Europe have 0% or negative interest rates without high valuations because growth prospects are so anemic.

Below, we will dive into the other considerations, including this point about future growth expectations.

While valuations have improved, the measure noted above includes profits, so declining stock prices only improve the ratio if profits remain constant.

Inclusive of today's stock price decline, valuations have improved, but the risk-reward ratio remains worse than the historical average.

Future Economic Growth

When looking at economic growth, we must separate various time horizons. Trend economic potential, or the long-run maximum rate of growth, is equal to population growth and productivity growth.

Barring radical changes to immigration, we have reasonably accurate estimates of population growth over time. Over the last five years, US population growth averaged about 0.7%. In the coming years, that average will drop to less than 0.5%. This decline in population growth will limit trend growth potential.

Population Growth, Five-Year Annualized Rate (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As a proxy for future productivity growth, we can borrow an analysis from legendary economist Lacy Hunt, discussing the diminishing marginal product of debt.

In short, as an economy becomes more indebted, each new dollar of debt becomes less effective (productivity growth declines).

The chart below shows the amount of growth generated for each dollar of debt in 2007 and in 2019 as well as the percent change for various countries.

The effectiveness of debt, a proxy on productivity growth, is declining in all major countries, with the most significant percentage declines occurring in the most highly indebted economies.

Diminishing Marginal Impact of Debt:

Source: Hoisington Management, Lacy Hunt

In the last 10 years, debt-financed spending has lost about 6% efficiency. Over the next 10 years, given that the level of indebtedness has exploded, the percentage decline is more than likely to be greater than 6%.

In other words, it's a reasonable assumption that productivity growth will continue declining as the economy becomes more indebted.

US productivity growth has averaged 1.5% over the past two years and about 1.1% over the last ten years.

US Productivity Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Using the cycle average of 1.1%, and factoring in some expected decline, the odds are stacked in favor of a continued decline in population growth and a decline in productivity growth.

This combination will ensure that trend economic growth slips well below the 2% level we have grown accustomed to and closer to 1% trend economic potential.

When considering exposure to risk assets, consider how assets will perform if economic growth trends toward 1% over a long period of time as compared to 2%.

The decline in economic growth over time can be seen in the annualized rate of corporate profit growth by decade, using true corporate profit data from the NIPA.

Pre-Tax Corporate Profit Growth From GDP Report: Growth By Decade

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

If trend economic growth is likely to decline relative to the last decade, driven by lower population growth and lower productivity growth, risk assets will likely be supported by profit growth that looks more anemic than the most recent decade.

Secular economic conditions argue that risk assets are likely to be paired with weaker economic growth and profit growth as compared to the last decade.

Again, while this is not the only determinant for an allocation to risk assets, this is certainly a consideration and a part of the process.

Cyclical Economic Conditions

As noted in prior reports, the economy was not immediately vulnerable to a recession before this shock. Still, the economy was virtually in the worst position compared to this economic cycle in terms of overindebtedness, secular growth prospects, and cyclical growth trends.

March economic data, with the start of the full impact of the Coronavirus, will provide the first glimpse into how close a recession has become.

The most timely data, but often most volatile, is "market-based" data, including stock prices, credit spreads, commodity prices, Treasury rates, and more.

Market data alone is insufficient to form a highly-confident economic outlook. Thus, we need to wait for confirmation across March and April data before making a call for a recession.

We can, however, look to the markets for an indication of what might be to come as financial markets look to front-run the upcoming economic and profit data.

Markit PMI data as of February started to show some impact.

Markit Composite PMI Reading:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Stock prices are classified as a "short leading" indicator by Geoffrey Moore and used in the Conference Board Leading Index. Stocks have empirically become a less useful leading indicator compared to earlier decades. The relative performance of various sectors in the market has become a more effective tool than the nominal stock prices themselves.

Below is a chart that shows the "Cyclical to Defensive" ratio. The two baskets are labeled in the chart below. When the ratio is moving lower, cyclical stocks are performing worse than defensive stocks.

While stock prices continued to rise to all-time highs throughout 2019, the Cyclical to Defensive performance ratio peaked in January 2018, more in line with the peak of leading economic indicators.

From the end of 2018 through the start of 2020, while stocks rose, it was defensive stocks that held their lead, and the ratio showed no improvement, confirming the economic data in suggesting that a significant recovery in growth was simply not in the cards.

The ratio has now collapsed, indicating that economic data over the coming months should spike down, possibly to recessionary levels.

Stock Market Internals: Cyclical To Defensive Ratio:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Investment-grade corporate bond spreads have exploded, indicating acute economic risks are massive.

Investment Grade Corporate Bonds, Implied Spread Above Treasuries: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

A similar dynamic can be seen in the high-yield bond market with spreads blowing out over 800bps.

High-Yield Corporate Bonds, Implied Spread Above Treasuries: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Emerging markets also are showing significant signs of distress, and spreads on EM bonds have surpassed their 2016 peak.

Emerging Market Bonds, Implied Spread Above Treasuries: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As spreads across corporate bonds rise massively, profit margins will compress, and layoffs will start in size. A recession is becoming unavoidable, which is another consideration when thinking about allocating risk within a balanced portfolio.

Balanced Portfolio: Tilted Underweight Stocks and Overweight Bonds

As a result of this process, it was clear that maintaining an overweight allocation to stocks would go against nearly every consideration above.

At EPB Macro Research, we start with a very balanced portfolio, such as an "All Weather" portfolio, and simply tilt our exposure in the direction of the best risk-reward profile.

The chart below shows the allocation of "risk" or volatility relative to a standard all-weather portfolio. A negative number indicates that the portfolio has less exposure than a standard all-weather portfolio.

As the table shows, we were overweight bonds and gold and underweight stocks, commodities, and very long-term bonds, based on the considerations earlier in this note.

EPB Macro Research Long-Only Exposure Of Risk Relative To Baseline (March):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Despite having a well-balanced portfolio with an overweight allocation to Treasury bonds, asset class volatility has exploded everywhere, even in the Treasury market.

The table below shows the realized volatility of the S&P 500 and the EPB Macro Research portfolio.

EPB Macro Research Portfolio Volatility:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

When volatility surges, with having the benefit of strong positioning, I discussed with members various methods on how I raise cash while keeping the same exposure of risk and outlook on the economic cycle.

Taking down gross exposure, especially if losses have been limited or even coming out of this month with slight gains, is likely a prudent approach while volatility soars.

Summary

In summary, when constructing a balanced portfolio, I consider long-term valuation risk, secular economic trends, recession risk, and cyclical growth trends.

Valuation risk is off the worst point of this cycle, but still above average relative to history.

Secular economic conditions are quite weak and likely to get worse.

Cyclical trends in economic growth were moving lower.

These trends argued for an underweight allocation to risk assets before the virus impact.

Now with the virus impact and the devastation in corporate credit, it seems hard to avoid a recession.

Currently, I would consider raising cash to dampen portfolio volatility while maintaining an overweight allocation to Treasury bonds and gold.

