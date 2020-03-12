Stitch Fix: Still All About Margins

I like the potential based on the business model and very low sales multiples, yet the real question is what margins could look like in the future.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) has seen its share price free-fall amidst Coronavirus-induced concerns and second quarter results which did not live up to expectations, as the company cut the full year sales and margin guidance.

In June of last year, I noted the impressive growth yet was worried about the margin trajectory as well at the same time. Revenue growth has continued which is ensuring, albeit at a slower pace, yet the real issue is that low operating margins are seen around the flat line, concerning to investors by all means. The story remains all about the margins and margin potential of the business which has demonstrated the real profitability potential in the past, yet is not doing so at the moment.

The Thesis

Since the public offering in November 2017, I have been compelled to watch Stitch Fix as I like the combination of personal advice and technology through an online platform, at a time when the retail sector at large continues to struggle. The company furthermore claims to have a subscription-based platform and while this might very well be the case of certain technology and software-related services, churn rates reported by Stitch Fix make it easy to argue that the company is not a subscription-based play, with revenues and customers being far less sticky.

I liked the growth rate of the business, yet worried about the margin trajectory, as the company has not been able to leverage sales growth into actual margin gains. Trading at $15 in late 2017 when the company went public and operating assets traded at just 1 times sales, I was compelled to watch the shares with operating margins reported at 10%.

Despite continued growth, margins were down causing me to be very cautious when shares hit the $50 mark later in 2018, which was followed by an inevitable pullback. For the year 2018, the company reported a 26% increase in sales to $1.23 billion, with operating profits of $43 million working down to $0.35 per share in realistic earnings power.

The company guided for 2019 sales of $1.50 billion, yet further margin pressure with EBITDA seen at a midpoint of $30 million, down from the $54 million reported in 2018. With minimal earnings power, the potential is certainly there if the company could start to report some real margin gains. Fast forwarding to October 2019, the company reported its 2019 sales with revenue growth accelerating to 29%, allowing sales to come in at $1.58 billion, nearly a hundred million more than originally guided for. The adjusted EBITDA number of $39.6 million was better than guided for, yet operating profits of $23 million results in little earnings power with 103 million shares outstanding. This is despite a net cash position of $367 per share, more than $3.50 per share.

With shares trading around the $20 mark, the equity valuation came in at a little over $2.0 billion, for an enterprise value of $1.7 billion, essentially, 1 times sales, as the market seems skeptical about the margin potential.

With the company guiding for 2020 sales to increase further to $1.90-$1.93 billion, that more or less suggests 20% revenue growth as the real kicker comes from adjusted EBITDA increasing to a midpoint of $95 million, which actually looks optimistic yet is misleading as this metric excludes $75 million in stock-based compensation, resulting in a like-for-like adjusted EBITDA of merely $20 million!

After all, the gap between EBIT and EBITDA for 2019 was $17 million in depreciation & amortisation expenses, as those expenses might run at $20-$25 million in 2020, suggesting that at best, the business might be breaking even currently.

The Bombshell Report

Stitch Fix actually grew second quarter sales by 22%, a percent higher than the quarter before. Adjusted EBITDA (ex-stock-based compensation) fell a bit to $14.3 million for the quarter, including a $20-25 million in annualised depreciation expense.

The big issue is that the company is cutting the full year guidance quite severely with sales now seen at $1.81-$1.84 billion. The company cut the midpoint of the adjusted EBITDA guidance towards $80 million, while stock-based compensation is still seen at $75 million, for a midpoint of $5 million in realistic EBITDA, and thus actual operating losses being reported given the size of the depreciation and amortisation expenses.

Following the profit warning, shares fell from $21 to $14 essentially overnight, as the results were released in a difficult environment, that being an understatement. The 104 million shares outstanding value the equity of the business at nearly $1.5 billion at these levels, or close to $1.1 billion given the net cash balances having increased to nearly $400 million. This means that shares now trade at 0.6 times sales, yet margins only continue to take a beating and at best come in around flat.

Still, All About Margins

The revenue growth trajectory and revenue base is substantial as the real question for investors is if the business model is sustainable in regard to the quality of the service, yet that looks relatively good as traction with users seems solid. The question is what margins could become as the business has historically been consistently profitable, yet operating margins have gradually fallen from 10% towards the flat line.

Quite frankly, the company remains on track to report revenues at a run rate of $2.0 billion by the end of the year, or next year, as the entire question is what the margins could become. Based on the historical range between 0% and 10%, and I am talking straight GAAP margins here, there is potential for EBIT between flat and $200 million. The latter might be sufficient to allow for earnings of $1.50 per share assuming a 20% tax rate. If that could become reality, a mere market multiple and net cash balances result in a $30 per share valuation, as it is hard to value/attach a great valuation if the company is really unable to earn money, and merely is posting break-even results.

With the company breaking even and operating assets trading at just $10 per share given the very large net cash position, I think the biggest risks have played out already as this might be a time to go bottom fishing. While issues regarding quality are worrisome, the argument could be made that the company benefits greatly from the Coronavirus induced fears as well, of course.

Hence, the risk-reward is a lot better than it has been for a while again and Stitch Fix has been able to show quite some share price moves back and forth in recent times. While the near-term momentum is likely dismal, investors with a high tolerance for risk and long-term view might start to nibble here again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.