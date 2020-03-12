Breathe - Here Are The Best Stocks To Buy Now

There have been a few "generational" events that have impacted stocks since I began helping professional mutual fund and hedge fund portfolio managers in the late 1990s.

Covid-19 is another one of these events.

These moments are incredibly scary for investors, and more broadly, society. And the temptation to react during periods like we're witnessing now is understandable. However, reacting to news flow or price action isn't a winning strategy long term. Reacting can produce positive short-term results, but market history shows it hamstrings the pursuit of financial independence over time. Why? Because the market's best days often follow its worst days, and missing those best days can significantly lower returns. For example, if you were in cash during the top 10 best days in the stock market over the past 20 years, then your overall return is half what it would've been otherwise, according to JPMorgan.

For this reason, it's key to remain as objective as possible. That means collecting data, compiling watch lists, and deploying capital into top sectors, industries, and stocks as opportunity allows. In short, it's time to take a step back, breathe deep, and objectively identify money-making opportunities.

To be clear, I'm not calling a bottom. As was the case in previous periods of distress, I suspect bottoming will be a process, rather than a "V" to new highs. Often, markets retest prior lows, and sometimes, they undercut on retests. For this reason, I also recommend avoiding the use of margin until the bottom is officially in. Why? Because forced liquidation due to margin calls can undermine executing on the opportunity at hand.

For consideration, here's how the bottoming process played out following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

In a moment, I'm going to show you the highest-rated sectors and industries in our research now. I'm also going to provide a list of the top-ranked stocks in our market place service.

But first, I want to share with you my favorite overbought oversold indicator, which is currently flashing oversold.

I screen about 1,500 widely-trade, institutional-quality stocks every week to see what percentage of them are trading greater than 5% above their 200 day moving average (DMA). This gives me an objective look at investor sentiment. When the percentage is historically high, it pays to be cautious. When it's very low, it pays to start bargain hunting.

As of earlier this week, only 10% of the stocks I track are more than 5% above their 200 DMA, a stark contrast to the over 50% of stocks trading at those levels I highlighted back in late January.

The best sectors to buy

Weekly, we use our scoring system to rank the stocks in our universe.

Our methodology is explained more here, but the factors used to rank stocks include forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Once we've score all the stocks, we aggregate those individual scores by sector for insight into the best sectors to over- and under-weight in portfolios.

Currently, the best large-cap sectors are healthcare, utilities, consumer goods, services, and industrials. The top mid-cap sectors are technology, services, consumer goods, healthcare, and industrials, while the best small-cap sectors are healthcare, consumer goods, technology, services, and basic materials.

These highly-rated sectors provide the best "pond to fish in" when it comes to finding top stocks.

The top-scoring stocks to buy now

Because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme the highest-scoring stocks offer the best opportunity for upside.

There are more than 100 buy-rated stocks in our marketplace service this week, but here are the 10 highest scoring stocks, by market cap, for your wish lists.

LG CAP 3/12/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST The Clorox Company (CLX) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 105 103.75 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 105 90 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 105 101.25 WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 105 105 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 102.5 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 100 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 91.25 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 100 92.5 Campbell Soup Company (CPB) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 95 76.25 CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) REITS REAL ESTATE SERVICES 95 92.5 MID CAP 3/12/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Exponent Inc. (EXPO) INDUSTRIALS CONSULTING SERVICES 110 105 Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 105 87.5 Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) HEALTHCARE HOME HEALTH CARE 100 97.5 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS-SPECIALTY & GENERIC 100 95 Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 87.5 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 95 96.25 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) TECHNOLOGY SOLAR 95 97.5 Tech Data Corporation (TECD) TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONICS & COMPUTER DISTRIBUTION 95 92.5 Enphase Energy (ENPH) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 90 90 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 90 91.25 SM CAP 3/12/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST 2U, Inc. (TWOU) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 100 82.50 Five9, Inc. (FIVN) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 101.25 RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 100 102.50 Bloom Energy (BE) INDUSTRIALS ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT & PARTS 95 95.00 Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) HEALTHCARE HOSPITALS 95 97.50 EverQuote (EVER) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 95 96.67 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 95 97.50 Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 95 96.25 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 90 90.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 90 88.75

