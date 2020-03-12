PepsiCo: Moving Forward With Rockstar

Appeal is luring, not necessary compared to other equity alternatives, but certainly in relation to other bonds.

The company is making a sizable $4 billion deal which could be interesting, although simply no relevant details have been shared unfortunately.

PepsiCo (PEP) is making a very interesting bolt-on deal at a time when the markets and very well the entire economy might be in turmoil.

In February of this year, I concluded in this article that PepsiCo is delivering on continued execution as more or less a bond proxy. Fast forwarding about four weeks later, the situation is entirely different of course, driven by the turmoil caused by the Coronavirus and related fears.

Despite this period of turmoil, the company is making an interesting bolt-on acquisition, one that warrants a review on the investment thesis.

Rocking With Rockstar Energy

PepsiCo has reached a deal with Rockstar Energy Beverages to acquire the company in a $3.85 billion transaction. Founded in 2001, Rockstar focuses on production of beverages designed for those living active lifestyles, including rock stars, and hence the name.

The company has a few large brand names including Mountain Dew's Kickstart, Game Fuel and AMP. Furthermore, PepsiCo knows the business well as it has a distribution agreement in North America with the firm since 2009. Appeal and benefits from the deal certainly have to come from better usage of PepsiCo's huge distribution capabilities.

Other than the upfront deal tag, PepsiCo will furthermore provide $0.7 billion in payments related to future tax benefits in connection to the transaction, for a period of up to 15 years. Further interesting, while the deal is set to close in the first half of 2020, no material impact on sales nor earnings is anticipated to the 2020 numbers.

Unfortunately, no financial details have been announced surrounding the transaction, as the company is just a small player in relation to industry leaders Red Bull and Monster Energy, among others. Additionally, no information on margins nor growth rates has been reported.

What About The Thesis?

Quite frankly, shares of PepsiCo have held up well in recent weeks, having only fallen from $147 in mid-February to $132 currently, as the shares are not really showing a reaction to the deal. Furthermore, shares have held up really well compared to the market, of course driven by the defensive qualities of the company, the fact that it is actually potentially benefiting from consumers hoarding on groceries, and low interest rates actually boosting the earnings yield in relation to the interest rate framework.

In February, I furthermore concluded that PepsiCo is doing very well in comparison to many other consumer packaged food companies, as it improved its positioning already a few years ago, thereby allowing it to do so well currently despite its focus on snacks and drinks. This is due to good positioning towards healthier brands and alternatives in those categories.

Valuation Thoughts

PepsiCo ended 2019 on a strong note with mid-single-digit revenue growth actually marking a small acceleration from the full-year growth rate reported. The company has seen modest margin compression, with full-year core earnings down thirteen cents to $5.53 per share, due to some margin pressure.

This should be short-lived according to PepsiCo as sales and margins should improve again in 2020, although that could be questioned in this environment. While slower growth could hurt the business to a small extent as well, PepsiCo might actually see a short-term boost from the consumer hoarding effect, of course a one-time and short-lived impact.

With the company guiding for earnings of $5.88 per share for 2020, valuations have come down from about 25 times earnings to 22 times earnings. While this is actually still a steep multiple, a 4.5% earnings yield with relative stability looks compelling to many investors given that interest rates are rapidly approaching the zero bound.

Net debt of $26.3 billion resulted in a 2.1 times leverage ratio based on the 2019 numbers. Given the latest deal, net debt will increase a bit towards the $30 billion mark as EBITDA will probably not move a lot from the $12.7 billion number I used in February. In fact, I noted in February that there is room for additional M&A, something which the company is doing so now.

Concluding Thoughts

In February, I noted that a 4% earnings yield for a steady value creator looks compelling in relation to low interest rates, with the earnings yield in fact being about 250 basis points above long-term interest rates, while inflation protection is offered as well. I furthermore noted that the organic performance of the business was strong, yet the duration of an investment posed some interest rate risk to the investment case.

We have now obviously seen a blow to the markets and economy, yet PepsiCo will only modestly be impacted in all likelihood. At the same time, the earnings yield has improved from about 400 basis points to 450 basis points, while rates have fallen from 150 basis points to 70. This means that the excess of the earnings yield in relation to interest rates has blown out from 250 basis points to 380 basis points, assuming flattish earnings with inflation protection, as rates have helped the company and shares a lot with investors really considering PepsiCo still a bond-equivalent investment which explains why shares have held up so well.

While this increasing gap between the earnings yield and risk free rates certainly looks compelling, assuming you really see PepsiCo as a bond alternative rather than actual stock, reality is that turmoil has resulted in multiple opportunities arising in this market in other areas. Hence, I would not shift money from my equity position towards PepsiCo although it might be interesting to shift some bond allocation into the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.