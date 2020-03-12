Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/10/20

Seeking Alpha

Includes: AMH, ET, GTES, IFF, NOG, NS, RVLV, UHAL, WES
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/10/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Amerco NV (UHAL);
  • NuStar Energy (NS);
  • Northern Oil & Gas (NOG);
  • Gates Industrial (GTES);
  • Energy Transfer (ET); and
  • Am Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Revolve (RVLV);
  • Western Midstream Partners (WES); and
  • Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Switch (SWCH);
  • Leidos (LDOS);
  • Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);
  • Fastly (FSLY);
  • Five9 (FIVN); and
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Kellogg (K);
  • Extra Space Storage (EXR); and
  • DexCom (DXCM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Gustavson Tamara Hughes

DIR

Am Homes 4 Rent

AMH

B

$30,758,822

2

Hughes B Wayne Et Al

DIR

Am Homes 4 Rent

AMH

B

$16,487,133

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$13,063,327

4

Davis Ray C

DIR

Energy Transfer

ET

B

$9,959,134

5

Rowling Robert B

BO

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

B

$3,583,992

6

Greehey William

DIR

NuStar Energy

NS

B

$2,447,927

7

Blackstone

BO

Gates Industrial

GTES

B

$2,314,888

8

Crane James R

DIR

Western Midstream Partners

WES

B

$1,999,486

9

Karanikolas Michael

DIR, BO

Revolve

RVLV

B

$1,600,958

10

Shoen Edward J

CB, PR, BO

Amerco NV

UHAL

B

$1,587,704

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Aea Investors

BO

Evoqua Water Technologies

AQUA

JS*

$169,796,704

2

Orbimed Advisors

DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

S

$41,760,000

3

Luxor Capital

BO

Meet

MEET

S

$32,903,059

4

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$6,254,670

5

Kirk Spencer

DIR

Extra Space Storage

EXR

S

$5,502,855

6

Scholl Jonathan W

PR

Leidos

LDOS

S

$3,140,896

7

Ace Heather S

VP, HR

DexCom

DXCM

AS

$2,126,955

8

Hornik David

DIR, BO

Fastly

FSLY

S

$1,668,096

9

Burkland Michael

DIR

Five9

FIVN

S

$1,456,090

10

Roy Rob

CEO, DIR, BO

Switch

SWCH

S

$1,333,988

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.