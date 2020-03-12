Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/10/20

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/10/20, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Amerco NV (UHAL);
- NuStar Energy (NS);
- Northern Oil & Gas (NOG);
- Gates Industrial (GTES);
- Energy Transfer (ET); and
- Am Homes 4 Rent (AMH).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Switch (SWCH);
- Leidos (LDOS);
- Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);
- Fastly (FSLY);
- Five9 (FIVN); and
- Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Meet (MEET).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Gustavson Tamara Hughes
|
DIR
|
Am Homes 4 Rent
|
AMH
|
B
|
$30,758,822
|
2
|
Hughes B Wayne Et Al
|
DIR
|
Am Homes 4 Rent
|
AMH
|
B
|
$16,487,133
|
3
|
Winder Investment Pte
|
BO
|
Intl Flavors
|
IFF
|
B
|
$13,063,327
|
4
|
Davis Ray C
|
DIR
|
Energy Transfer
|
ET
|
B
|
$9,959,134
|
5
|
Rowling Robert B
|
BO
|
Northern Oil & Gas
|
NOG
|
B
|
$3,583,992
|
6
|
Greehey William
|
DIR
|
NuStar Energy
|
NS
|
B
|
$2,447,927
|
7
|
Blackstone
|
BO
|
Gates Industrial
|
GTES
|
B
|
$2,314,888
|
8
|
Crane James R
|
DIR
|
Western Midstream Partners
|
WES
|
B
|
$1,999,486
|
9
|
Karanikolas Michael
|
DIR, BO
|
Revolve
|
RVLV
|
B
|
$1,600,958
|
10
|
Shoen Edward J
|
CB, PR, BO
|
Amerco NV
|
UHAL
|
B
|
$1,587,704
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Aea Investors
|
BO
|
Evoqua Water Technologies
|
AQUA
|
JS*
|
$169,796,704
|
2
|
Orbimed Advisors
|
DIR
|
Inspire Medical Systems
|
INSP
|
S
|
$41,760,000
|
3
|
Luxor Capital
|
BO
|
Meet
|
MEET
|
S
|
$32,903,059
|
4
|
Kellogg WK Fdn
|
BO
|
Kellogg
|
K
|
AS
|
$6,254,670
|
5
|
Kirk Spencer
|
DIR
|
Extra Space Storage
|
EXR
|
S
|
$5,502,855
|
6
|
Scholl Jonathan W
|
PR
|
Leidos
|
LDOS
|
S
|
$3,140,896
|
7
|
Ace Heather S
|
VP, HR
|
DexCom
|
DXCM
|
AS
|
$2,126,955
|
8
|
Hornik David
|
DIR, BO
|
Fastly
|
FSLY
|
S
|
$1,668,096
|
9
|
Burkland Michael
|
DIR
|
Five9
|
FIVN
|
S
|
$1,456,090
|
10
|
Roy Rob
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Switch
|
SWCH
|
S
|
$1,333,988
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
