Exxon Mobil: Targeting A 25%-Plus Return By Early 2021

How we are structuring a simple covered call strategy on this energy 'Blue Chip' that should yield over 25% by early next year is outlined below.

However, the company has the best balance sheet in the industry, a big dividend yield and has weathered much bigger storms over its hundred year plus history.

Falling demand thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak and the emerging oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia have been the primary culprits.

The stock of Exxon Mobil has been crushed so far in 2020 as has almost all of the energy sector.

There is a simple rule here, a rule of legislation, a rule of business, a rule of life: beyond a certain point, complexity is fraud. You can apply that rule to left-wing social programs, but you can also apply that rule to credit derivatives, hedge funds, all the rest of it." - P.J. O'Rourke

The markets continue to be rocked by the mass hysteria triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. The Dow has gone from all-time highs to being in a bear market in just 19 trading sessions. This is an all-time record. Don't you just love algorithmic, mostly momentum based trading programs?

So far just over 30 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States. Most of the victims came from nursing homes in Washington. To put in context, according to the CDC as of March 6th, 20,000 Americans have died so far this year from the common flu with 350,000 hospitalizations. I continue to have few worries about the health impacts of this virus. Economic and market impacts caused by the actions of politicos and media are an entirely another matter.

Equities will continue to be volatile until people are confident the outbreak is on its way to being 'contained' or common sense prevails (which is unlikely).

I am using the dips in the market to incrementally use some of the cash in my portfolio to deploy at lower entry points using buy-write option strategies also known as covered calls. Today, we will talk about my 'no brainer' covered call of the week.

It involves Exxon Mobil (XOM), the biggest energy concern in North America. The company is represented heavily in the upstream, downstream and chemical space and is pushing projects forward in each of its business streams. Thanks to the recent decline in the market, the stock has an approximate market cap of $170 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

With the stock down some 40% so far in 2020, here are several reasons I think Exxon Mobil is a solid long-term buy here and how I am structuring a trade to enhance returns significantly while implementing downside protection utilizing a covered call strategy.

History

In the past three decades, Exxon Mobil has weathered the oil price collapse following the 1991 Gulf War, oil hitting $10 a barrel in the late 90s, 09/11 and the massive financial crisis of 2008/2009. Somehow I think the company will manage to survive the Covid-19 outbreak as well as the budding oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Both of which I expect to be over by the end of summer if not significantly sooner.

Rock Solid Balance Sheet

The company has always been known to have best balance sheet among the majors. This remains the case.

Source: Company Presentation

Dividend Yield

With the recent drop in the shares, the stock yields just north of eight percent, an unheard of level outside of a major crisis. Exxon Mobil has always been known as a Dividend Aristocrat and I expect that to continue to be the case over the long term. The company's last dividend raise of 6.1% took place last April. I think a dividend increase if it happens to occur this year, will be at a bare minimum but Exxon is very unlikely to cut the dividend given its history.

Crisis Breeds Opportunity

The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word 'crisis.' One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger--but recognize the opportunity."― John F. Kennedy

With Exxon in a better place as far as its balance sheet and financial flexibility, I could easily see it picking up assets at 'bargain basement prices' if low energy prices continue throughout the year. This is especially true in the U.S. 'shale patch' where a lot of small and midsize producers will either be selling assets or heading into bankruptcy if oil and natural gas prices remain at these levels.

Option Strategy

This is the way I am playing Exxon via covered calls. Using the January $40 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $33.50 to $33.60 range (net stock price - option premium). Liquidity is stellar in this name and orders should be filled immediately.

I just implemented a covered call outlined above when I submitted this article for public at approximately 11am EST today. My net premium was $33.50 when the stock was selling at $39.00 a share.

Let's break down the trade.

A) First, I get an option premium of $5.50 a share, which is decent downside protection over the just 10 month duration of the covered call.

B) Capital appreciation is limited at $1.00 a share, but should XOM still be selling at under $40 late in 2020 (which outside a sustained deep recession I don't see), these options will be very easy to 'roll'.

C) Finally, I will pick up three quarterly dividend payouts of 87 cents a piece over the duration of the buy-write position.

Add it all up, I am looking at a just over 25% return (($5.50 + $1.00 + $2.61)/$33.50 in just 10 months even if the stock moves little from current levels.

And that is a 'double' in my book and my no brainer option play of the week.

The 1960s was an era of big thoughts. And yet, amazingly, each of these thoughts could fit on a T-shirt."- P. J. O'Rourke

