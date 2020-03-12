Junk Bonds: Get Out Now

I lay out the case for why investors should fully sell any of their junk bond holdings and do so as quickly as possible.

I expect higher credit spreads, increasing downgrades/defaults and a rising imbalance between buyers and sellers of high yield debt as catalysts for a significant sell-off to come.

The risk/reward profile of junk bonds has been exceedingly poor for months now and looks even worse now.

Investment Thesis

Junk bonds have been a ticking time bomb marked by narrow spreads, deteriorating credit and investor overconfidence. While investors have been searching for decent yields anywhere they can find it in this low yield environment, many have dipped too far into this dicey sector. With the markets starting to squeeze out a lot of the excess over the past few weeks, now is the time to get out of the high yield market before things get worse.

Overview

Junk bonds have been a bad deal for investors for some time now. Last year, the dividend yield on the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) was consistently in the 5-6% range. It seemed like a good deal at the time. After all, GDP growth was steady, if not strong. Unemployment is still near record lows. The Fed is highly accommodative and debt is extraordinarily cheap. It seemed like the perfect set of circumstances to support the value of junk bonds despite their inherent quality shortcomings.

Now, however, that narrative has begun unraveling.

The coronavirus has come and reset the risk preferences of many investors. Fears of a global economic recession have become more real as companies and even entire countries begin to shut down activity to avoid the spread of the virus. While the impact of the virus itself is certainly a major factor in the current performance of the financial markets, I maintain that it was also just the catalyst that finally gave investors reason to de-risk and work off some of the excess gains that have built up for years.

As I look at the current chart of JNK, I see a pullback that may only be in the early innings.





A 6-7% pullback in junk bond prices has been about par for the course over the past decade before values start rising again. But this time around feels more like the credit crisis of 2016-2017 that lopped nearly 25% off the value of junk bonds (although less on a total return basis). That period was marked by rising default rates, spiking credit spreads and lack of liquidity.

Just like we're starting to see today.

Let's take a look at a few of the main catalysts that should continue driving high yield bond prices lower.

Poor Credit Quality

Yes, I understand that poor credit quality is inherently built into a junk bond portfolio, but the current high yield market may be even worse than it looks. I've used this chart several times in the past and it's worth examining again.

source: DoubleLine Funds

A full 60% of all investment-grade debt is rated BBB, just one notch above junk. That's concerning enough in and of itself, but when looking at the issue's underlying leverage, it looks even worse.

If judged solely by leverage ratios, nearly 40% of all investment-grade debt would carry an implied junk rating. One of the drawbacks of the low-interest rate environment is that it allowed companies with questionable fundamentals access to cheap capital, in many cases using debt proceeds to buy back their own shares. The result is too many companies with bloated debt-riddled balance sheets that are one economic contraction away from going bust. A black swan event, such as the coronavirus that slows down the entire global economy, will cause BBB-rated debt to get downgraded to junk and existing junk debt to fall into default.

Once high yield bonds begin defaulting in greater numbers, the larger credit crisis begins.

Federal Reserve Debt Bubble

Of all the short-sighted things you could argue the Fed has done, this one may top the list.

Instead of following its dual mandate of maximizing employment while keeping inflation in check, the Fed has turned its focus to inflating asset prices at all costs. It's added half a trillion dollars to its balance sheet just since September and just upped the amount of asset purchases it can make in the overnight repo market well into the 2nd half of 2020. In other words, the Fed balance sheet isn't going to $5 trillion. It's going to $6 trillion.

Throw in a Fed Funds rate that is likely headed back to 0% as early as this month and the central bank has blown through all of its ammunition with GDP growth still at 2% and unemployment under 4%.

With no other recourse to help the economy when it actually slips into recession (assuming negative interest rates are off the table, which probably isn't a safe assumption), these over-leveraged, financially challenged businesses will begin having trouble servicing all that debt during the economic slowdown and default rates will start rising.

Simply put, sacrificed long-term economic stability for short-term price gains. The chickens might finally be coming home to roost.

Default Rates In Banks And Energy Companies

OK, energy companies first.

We already knew the economic environment for energy companies was bad to begin with, but the coronavirus and Saudi/Russia oil shock adds a whole new level of downside risk. U.S. oil producers simply can't remain viable long-term at $30-35 a barrel oil. The short-term hope is that the Russians and Saudis are able to come to a production cut agreement in the next month or so. Absent that, energy companies are going to need to trim the fat in order to survive.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) already announced it would be cutting its dividend by more than 80%, following in the footsteps of Vermilion Energy (VET), which cut its dividend in half last week. Expect to see more announcements like this coming soon, especially among the producers and explorers. Dividends from the industry's biggest names, such as ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), are probably in good shape for the time being, but few dividends in the energy sector should be considered safe right now.

Assuming that dividend cuts won't be enough and the oil price war doesn't get resolved quickly, traders should expect downgrades and defaults coming down the pike. The energy sector represents less than 3% of the S&P 500 (SPY), but accounts for 10% of JNK. There's a lot more impact in the high yield market than the equity market.

On the bank side, it wasn't but a few months ago that we were talking about the prospect of a steepening yield curve making the financial sector a sneaky good pick for 2020. Those days, however, are long gone and an ultra-flat yield curve puts pressure back on lending institutions again.

On the plus, the Treasury yield curve is mostly uninverted again, but that's going to do little to help bank margins. Of more immediate concern is whether or not consumers, many of whom could struggle if forced away from work, begin defaulting on mortgages and other consumer loans. One of the more worrisome aspects of this economic expansion is the fact that it's mostly been on the back of increased borrowing instead of genuine organic growth as credit card and auto loan debt levels continue to rise.

Many banks are in a better capitalized position post-financial crisis than they were a decade ago, so they should, in theory, be better prepared to handle non-performing loans, but an increase in defaulted personal loans and mortgages could still impact national and regional bank balance sheets.

Rising Junk Bond Spreads

One of the main reasons I've been arguing against investing in junk bonds for months is their pitiful spreads. While 5-6% yields certainly look attractive against the backdrop of 1-2% Treasury yields, the recent spreads above investment-grade debt in no way compensated for the exaggerated risks being taken in junk bonds.

That's rapidly starting to correct itself thanks to the coronavirus and is a troublesome sign for where high yield bond prices could be headed in the next few months.

Data by YCharts

Spreads on BB- and B-rated bonds have doubled in just the past month and I fully expect them to test the levels reached during the 2016 high yield meltdown. That would equate to spreads roughly another 2% higher on those two categories, but another 7% higher on the CCC-rated bucket.

Another factor to consider is the capacity of bond buyers at these lower credit qualities. If issues start getting downgraded and a lot of those BBB-rated bonds start slipping into the junk category, where do the buyers for these bonds come from? Not only would multi-billion dollar ETFs need to do a lot of buying and selling to account for the changes, it's not clear if there are anywhere near enough buyers to handle the mountain of new junk bond supply. If that's the case, that's when you see the real credit crisis begin. A severe imbalance between buyers and sellers, like happened in 2016, would force sellers to accept pennies on the dollar for their bonds and that's when the real meltdown starts.

Conclusion

On a total return basis, JNK is only about 6% off of its all-time high, so the pain has been relatively modest up to this point.

If you're still holding on to junk bond shares, however, you should consider yourself lucky and be ready to exit your position now because I feel like the worst is about to come.

Given the case laid out above and my expectations for higher spreads, increasing downgrades/defaults and a rising imbalance between buyers and sellers of high yield debt, I believe there is the potential for an additional 20% pullback right now in junk bond prices. That would be deeper than the losses experienced during the 2016 credit crunch, but not as deep as during the financial crisis.

Despite the recent pullback, the overall risk/reward profile of the junk bond market looks extremely poor and shareholders would be wise to fully exit any existing positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.