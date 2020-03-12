FCNTX: Not A Safe Haven Option, But Can Still Offset A Coronavirus Outbreak

This time, we will present to our readers the Fidelity Contrafund Fund (FCNTX) which is one of the most famous mutual funds around. It is primarily focused on the domestic high-quality growth companies and comes with a gross expense ratio of 0.85%. In the past, this fund used to pay an annual dividend in the range of $0.10 - $0.30 per share, however, it had entirely cut its dividend payments in early 2018. In terms of the key bullish catalysts, we find them as the following: (1) outperformance of top 10 holdings compared to broad market average, (2) rotation from traditional businesses into tech-based solutions.

About the Fund

Fidelity Contrafund was incepted back in 1967 and has been managed by William Danoff over the last 30 years. The fund's portfolio consists of broadly diversified, large-cap and "best of breed" domestic equities with a small share of international equities as well. This fund is not allowed to use leverage and has a turnover rate of approximately 26%. Given that the fund management team prioritizes high-quality blue-chip names with a long-term investment horizon, the turnover rate should remain at low levels. We find this is a positive given that the fund doesn't have to overreact in case of unexpected market shocks like the most recent coronavirus outbreak or an oil price plunge because of a failed agreement between OPEC+ and Russia. For instance, fund managers who are looking for short-term high returns have to make sudden changes in portfolio allocations during turbulent times which usually leads to higher transaction costs, poor individual stock selections and eventually losses for investors over the long run. Therefore, we believe this fund is suitable for investors who are looking for longer-term returns and do not want to adjust their portfolio holdings because of unexpected market shocks. Both individual and institutional investors sometimes realize that they would have been better off if they wouldn't overreact with their sales of positions during a major stock market plunge.

In terms of sector allocation, this fund has the highest exposure in the Information Technology (33%), Communication Services (17.6%), and Healthcare (13%) industries.

In our view, the technology industry is currently well-positioned to capitalize on the global outbreak of coronavirus given the increased demand for work-at-home tech solutions and services. For instance, the companies have to give their employees highly sophisticated equipment like corporate laptops so they will be able to perform advanced tasks or analytics in many cases using cloud solutions like Microsoft Office 365 (MSFT). Another major problem is a cybersecurity breach as a connection to the corporate office has to be highly secured to prevent any case of data theft or cybersecurity breaches. Further, some workers might even have poor cybersecurity systems installed at their homes. Therefore, we believe that cybersecurity providers and software & services providers are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. The communication services industry is also positioned to capitalize on the coronavirus outbreak as work from home will demand a higher usage of data as well as online video and conference calls. Therefore, end users will need better mobile or broadband plans so they can have a more stable connection and enough data to consume.

On the other hand, we are slightly concerned about a low exposure to the bottom sectors on the list (utilities or consumer staples) which are slightly more defensive by their nature. One of the problems is that growth sectors are negatively impacted in times of major stock market downswings, given that major tech blue-chip companies have a very high weighting in the major stock market indexes. For instance, this Monday when the major domestic energy companies collapsed for over 20%, tech names were also negatively impacted due to the large sale of stock market indexes. However, we believe that Amazon (AMZN) can largely benefit because of the coronavirus outbreak, as it might remain the only option to shop essential things from home in the case of quarantine on a larger scale in the U.S. like was the case in China or now in Italy.

The fund has a total of 306 individual stocks in its portfolio and we can find the top 10 equity holdings below.

We believe that most of the companies in the top 10 list are resilient enough to absorb any kind of negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which might have both on the domestic economy. In fact, they should even capitalize on a potential stay or work at the home trend. They provide services & solutions to customers, so they can perform all purchases, payments or work-related operations from home.

For instance, over the last 5 days, the 3 (AMZN), (V), (MSFT) out of top 5 holdings excluding (NYSE:BRK.B) have outperformed the general S&P 500 by more than 150 bps. In our view, this clearly indicates that this mutual fund is well-positioned to perform better than the general stock market in the case of technical corrections due to coronavirus.

Following the stock market plunge on 3/9/2020, the top 5 holdings excluding BRK.B have even higher target price upside potential compared to 5 days ago. We believe that wall street analysts have reiterated their initial target prices because they anticipate that those tech names should offset any kind of negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the figure above, this fund was negatively impacted by the recent developments in the global financial markets due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, it has achieved a slightly lower negative return (several hundred bps) compared to the U.S. stock market indexes over the last month. Therefore, if our readers are looking for a short-term solution to protect their portfolio during present turbulent times, this mutual fund is definitely not the best option. Over the last 5 years, this fund has experienced the longest drawdown period of 3 months between October 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018. In fact, it has achieved a loss of -16.24% vs -15.89% of the S&P 500 index during that period.

According to the figure above, it has performed exceptionally well during bull-runs - 3 bps better than the index, while during downtrends it has underperformed the index by 9 bps. We believe that is a result of higher exposure to the tech sector compared to the general S&P 500 index. For instance, tech stocks used to perform well during bull trends compared to other industries, while during turbulent times they are way more negatively impacted compared to some defensive stocks.

Nevertheless, we anticipate an intensified rotation over the coming months from traditional experiential businesses including travel, leisure, gambling or hospitality into software or streaming based solutions, which might prompt the valuation of growth tech companies. Therefore, we believe that in the case of the continued deterioration of the global stock markets, this fund will perform better than it used to during previous drawdown periods.

Performance

According to the figure above, the historical market price has been consistently increasing over the last five years. This increase was primarily driven by the strong outperformance of the growth stocks during this period. However, the fund experienced two major setbacks in 2018 and now in 2020, because of the technical stock market corrections. On the other hand, TAM has been quite volatile over the last 5 years, reaching a high of $132.0 billion in early 2018 and a low of $96.0 billion in late 2018. Now this fund has a TAM of $112.26 billion, which is basically a similar value as in early 2015.

The fund has performed well after the financial crisis in 2008-2009 by achieving an annualized total return of 13.6% over the last 10 years. In addition, the fund has returned double-digit annualized returns over the last year, 3 years and 5 years as well or roughly 300-500bps higher compared to the broad market average S&P 500 (SPY).

This chart indicates that the fund has beaten the largest mutual fund in the field- Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSMX) as it has generated roughly 400 bps higher total return over the last year. However, FCNTX has underperformed the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) for approximately 600 bps during the same time period.

In addition, the fund has achieved a similar performance over the last 5 years like over the last year. Interestingly, it has widened its total return outperformance margin to approximately 1600 bps compared to VTSMX and narrowed it down to roughly 300bps compared to VUG. Therefore, a longer time horizon clearly points out that a portfolio management team has been successful when it comes down to individual stock selection and portfolio management.

Now if we expand this selection to other no-load, growth-oriented mutual funds in the field, then FCNTX has slightly underperformed its other peers over the last year. In our view, the most direct peer is Vanguard Growth Index Admiral Fund (VIGAX), which has achieved roughly a 600 bps higher total return. Fidelity's other fund with a similar investment approach - Fidelity growth company (FDGRX) has achieved almost the same exact total return as VIGAX. On the other hand, the best outperformer has been MFS Growth Fund (MFEGX), while the T Rowe Price Blue Chip fund (TRBCX) has been the laggard over the last year.

However, this chart indicates that the fund has underperformed its direct peers, as it has generated almost an 80% lower total return compared to TRBCX. In addition, it has generated almost a 100% lower total return compared to Fidelity's similar fund FDGRX. Therefore, if our readers are considering buying shares of Fidelity Contrafund, we recommend them to take a look into FDGRX as well.

Dividend Payments

Unfortunately for dividend looking investors, this fund doesn't pay its shareholders distribution at all for the last couple of years. Over the last 10 years, it has achieved a maximum dividend yield of 0.5%.

According to the figure above, the majority of returns come from capital gains, while the dividend payments have been extremely low in the range of $0.1 - $0.3 per share. In our view, this is primarily driven by the investment objective of the portfolio management team to be primarily invested in growth stocks, which usually return lower dividends compared to some value-oriented blue-chip stocks. We believe that this portfolio management team prefers to reinvest capital gains into the acquisition of additional stocks, compared to returning them to shareholders through dividends. In our view, that enables long-term investors to take advantage of compounding returns and achieve a higher total return over the next 30-40 years if they put this fund into their 401(k) or IRA Roth plans.

Takeaways

We believe this fund is suitable for investors who are looking for long-term returns and do not want to trade or suddenly change their portfolio allocation because of unexpected market shocks. In addition, this mutual fund is actively managed, comes at a gross expense ratio of 0.85% and has been able to outperform the S & P 500 over the last 3-5 years. Unfortunately, this fund doesn't pay a dividend to its shareholders at this moment. However, we believe that shareholders have been well rewarded by capital gains of the underlying portfolio over the last decade. Based on our historical analysis, during the most recent stock market plunge in February/March 2020 together with the previous one in late 2018, the fund has performed in-line with the domestic stock market indexes. In terms of major risks, investors should consider any adverse geopolitical events which might limit the business performance of the U.S. companies. Further, the intensified spread of the coronavirus in the U.S and globally might lead to a recession or to the continued deterioration of the global stock market indexes.

