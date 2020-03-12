Tourmaline's Outperformance Is A Short Opportunity

TOU represents a great selling opportunity to short one of the few names that has yet to decline materially, to hedge broader energy exposure, or to rotate into other energy investments with superior upside.

TOU's performance relative to peers is wildly out of sync; either the share price must come down, or the peer group must come up.

It continues to pay a dividend it cannot afford at current oil prices while levering up the balance sheet to repurchase stock at a high valuation.

The $1.8B debt load has moved from low to a serious debt load in the face of the substantial decline in oil prices and a minimal hedge book.

Tourmaline has long been one of the best managed mid-cap energy companies in Canada. However, its share price has barely declined, while peers have declined of up to 90%.

"When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact." - Warren Buffett

This quote from Warren summarizes our thesis as to why Tourmaline Oil's (OTCPK:TRMLF or TSE:TOU) share price, which has declined far less than the entirety of the energy complex despite oil prices declining 40%+ and natural gas prices remaining in what seems to be its 100th year of a bear market, must inevitably close the downwards gap with its peers. The relative valuation gap is unsustainable, and Tourmaline's share price must go down, or its peers must come up.

We are not, however, betting on bankruptcy for Tourmaline (which is a real risk for many of its peers), nor do we think Tourmaline is overvalued on an absolute basis. If anything, we think much of the energy space is likely undervalued, but even if one assumes that the collapse in energy prices is temporary, the upside provided by Tourmaline is dwarfed by the upside by nearly every other energy name, simply because Tourmaline has declined so little while the entire space has declined dramatically.

For comparison, here is the performance of Tourmaline against the S&P 500, Suncor (NYSE:SU), Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ), and Cenovus (NYSE:CVE), the premier integrated names in Canadian oil and gas.

If you didn't know Tourmaline was an energy company, you'd assume that a decline in line with the market was reasonable. However, Tourmaline is very much an oil and gas company, and very much not immune to the problems afflicting the broader energy space as a whole.

In fact, it's 43% exposed to oil and NGLs, which have been practically cut in half over the past month.

Price Assumptions: Gas price $2.29/mmbtu 2020 NYMEX US; $1.92/mcf 2020 AECO; 2020 Oil price -$57.30/bbl WTI US. (Page 21)

However, that hedge book isn't enough to save the company from both low prices in natural gas and the substantially lower oil price. Note, current Henry Hub front and strip prices are $1.87 and $2.23, respectively, WTI oil at $31.50, and Western Canada Select under $20.

Note that the current range of WTI prices isn't even on the charts, because the resulting cash flow sensitivity would be so embarrassingly low, and free cash flow distressingly negative, that it would call into question the narrative that Tourmaline is a safe place to hide within the Canadian energy sector.

In fact, current oil and gas prices barely cover the company's operating expenses and sustaining capital, if at all. At current prices, the entire dividend and share repurchases are being funded by additional debt.

Comparing Tourmaline's share price against peers shows how incredible the lack of movement in Tourmaline's share price has been:

Tourmaline vs 'Gassy' Peers Peyto, Advantage, and Seven Generations

Even more incredible, comparing Tourmaline to the premier dividend paying Canadian pipeline companies, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF), and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA), all of whose businesses are built off long term, highly secure non-volume/price contracts primarily with the most highly rated Canadian energy companies (very different from US midstreams and MLPs).

Tourmaline vs Enbridge, Inter pipeline, and Pembina

We believe one of the reasons Tourmaline's stock has held up is because of its plan to potentially split off and spin off part of its infrastructure and underlying royalties on its business in a company called Topaz.

However, while the company was originally capitalized at $800m, one simply needs to compare what has happened since to Canada's two major energy royalty companies, Freehold Royalties (OTCPK:FRHLF) and the 'IBM' of Canadian royalties, PrairieSky (OTC:PREKF) (we doubt any advisor has ever been fired for holding PrairieSky).

Both these companies have essentially zero debt, are entirely royalties-based (as opposed to the infrastructure/royalty mix in Topaz), and pay out all their cash flow as dividends. In other words, there's no reason why Topaz or Tourmaline deserves a valuation substantially superior to either company, both of which trade at double digit dividend yields (as opposed to 5% at Tourmaline).

While the company does continue to repurchase and support the stock, it is important to remember that repurchases are being funded entirely by debt. So far, repurchases have been under 50,000 shares per day, and we believe the company is more likely to lean into their stated goal of acquiring other companies than maximize the NCIB. We also don't think the company's history of repurchases (or insider purchases) can be thought of as opportunistic or particularly well-timed, though we do applaud them for consistently putting their own money on the line.

We want to reiterate that if one assumes this decline in energy prices is temporary than Tourmaline is likely undervalued on an absolute basis. However, those interested in this thesis are likely to make much higher returns investing in any of Tourmaline's peers, most of whom would have to double or triple just to return to pre-crash prices, as opposed to the 10% gain were Tourmaline to return to the same. What strikes us as incredibly irrational is the valuation of Tourmaline relative to any number of other investment opportunities in the Canadian energy space - who would turn down an Enbridge yielding 9%, an Inter Pipeline yielding 16%, a Canadian Natural Resources' or a PrairieSky yielding 10%, for the measly 5% dividend at Tourmaline that isn't even covered at current prices?

While we can't estimate a fair value for Tourmaline, given the rapidly changing energy landscape, we do believe that, even in a best case scenario, the market is dramatically overvaluing Tourmaline relative to its peers. Tourmaline deserves a valuation premium no higher than that currently afforded to a PrairieSky or Canadian Natural Resources', for example, providing a good opportunity for investors to sell shares to hedge their exposure, add a short position, or reduce or re-allocate exposure within the energy complex to more attractive value propositions.

