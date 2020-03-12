Compass Diversified To Acquire Marucci Sports For Baseball Play

CODI's stock may be fully valued from a DCF standpoint, but the firm may be well positioned to take advantage of the downturn to acquire companies, so the stock is worth watching.

CODI will be able to provide Marucci with a permanent capital base that could come in handy to go shopping for lower-priced acquisitions.

Marucci is a growing manufacturer and distributor of baseball bats and related equipment.

Compass Diversified Holdings said it will acquire Marucci Sports for $200 million.

Quick Take

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) has announced the proposed acquisition of Marucci Sports for $200 million.

Marucci has developed a suite of baseball equipment and apparel for all levels of the sport.

With the deal, CODI may enable Marucci to go shopping for acquisitions in a lower priced and less competitive environment in the period ahead.

I’m Neutral on CODI in the current market environment, but the stock is one to watch as the firm positions itself for acquisition bargains.

Target Company

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Marucci was founded to originally produce wooden baseball bats. The firm has more recently expanded its products to include general baseball and softball equipment and apparel.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kurt Ainsworth, who was previously a pitcher in major league baseball for the San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles.

Below is an overview video of the firm's glovemaking design considerations:

Source: Marucci Sports

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for baseball equipment was $15.3 billion in 2018.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share at 37.3% in 2018.The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025 as the region sees increased adoption of western sports and government encouragement of baseball in Japan, China, and South Korea.Below is a chart that shows historical and estimated growth by product type:

Major baseball product brands include:

Nike

Adidas

Newell Brands

Amer Sports

Mizuno

Zett

Under Armour

Schutt Sports

Phoenix Bat Company

YONEX

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Compass disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $200 million and said it would acquire ‘a substantial tax asset associated with the structuring of the transaction,’ but did not say what amount.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Compass had $100.3 million in cash and equivalents and $726.0 million in total liabilities of which $394.4 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $49.8 million.

In the past 12 months, Compass’s stock price has risen 15.3% vs. the U.S. Diversified Financial industry’s fall of 4.6% and the U.S. overall market index’ drop of 3.1%, as the CODI chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in five of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,010,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,750,000,000 Price / Sales 0.69 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.21 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 9.58 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $107,580,000 Revenue Growth Rate 6.85% Earnings Per Share [FWD] $0.78

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $14.18 versus the current price of $15.74, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

CODI is acquiring Marucci to add its growth potential to the firm’s portfolio of majority investments.

As Compass Group CEO Elias Sabo stated in the deal announcement,

Leveraging CODI’s deep sector expertise and proven track record of building businesses for the long term, as well as Marucci’s loyal brand following, we believe the Company is poised for continued success in the sports equipment space.

CODI’s current portfolio of businesses include a number of consumer-oriented businesses, so the deal for Marucci makes strategic sense as CODI will likely be able to add value as a result of its consumer products expertise.

Projected growth figures for the baseball and softball equipment space look promising, even if moderate.

Marucci Sports has done well to build on its original bat manufacturing focus to expand via acquisition more broadly into the wider equipment space.

Selling to CODI will give Marucci access to a ‘permanent capital base,’ which is probably one important way in how the firm will use the relationship: to go shopping for acquisitions.

With the recent drop in equity valuations as a result of the coronavirus, I suspect Marucci & CODI are rubbing their hands together in anticipation of dropping valuations as well as potential distress situations they will be able to take advantage of in the coming quarters.

CODI the stock looks fully valued from a DCF standpoint, but with timely deals like those for Marucci and enough dry powder available for deals, CODI could be well positioned to find bargains and create shareholder value ahead.

While my current bias is Neutral given market volatility, CODI is worth putting on a watchlist for when the stock gains its footing in the period ahead.

