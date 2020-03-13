KEMET Corp.: Substantial Arbitrage Opportunity On Its Acquisition

The deal is not without risk but gives a decent risk-reward profile while providing some support to the shares.

Several deal steps have already been completed, and while it has not been a great year for Yageo, its financials and financing arrangements should ensure the deal completes.

As the coronavirus fears have increased, the shares have sold off despite this offer being in place.

It is very hard to write about anything other than the coronavirus at this point. Markets are going through a rapid sell-off with the S&P suffering the fastest correction on record. The fear about the virus and its impacts have hit stocks across sectors and markets, making it very difficult to find anything to buy in the short run.

With this as a backdrop, it may serve to look for a situation that could counter this negative trend. I believe that shares of KEMET Corporation (KEM) may present this situation. The company has had a buyout offer for its shares by Taiwan-based Yageo (OTCPK:YGEQF) at $27.20 per share in November 2019. Fellow SA Author Wang Financial breaks down the deal, KEMET's business and its fit with Yageo in an article here. The author was clearly unhappy with the price KEMET received, but the opportunity here is not in the underlying business but in the arbitrage available between the current price and the takeout offer.

In looking at the requirements for the merger, we can see there are several key milestones:

The approval required from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") has been obtained.

The applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act"), have expired or been terminated

The clearances or approval under applicable antitrust laws have been obtained in Austria, China, Germany, Mexico, and Taiwan, and approval has been obtained from the Investment Commission, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan (the "Taiwan Investment Commission").

The KEMET Stockholder Approval has been obtained.

Approvals of foreign investment and investment in mainland China for the purpose of the Merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement issued by the Taiwan Investment Commission having been obtained

If required by applicable law, the Yageo Stockholder Approval.

Since the merger announcement, both companies have made strides on these fronts. On February 4, 2020, the HSR waiting period expired. On February 20, 2020, KEMET's shareholders approved the deal. Finally, the companies announced that the CFIUS evaluation process was underway for a 45-day period expected to end on April 23, 2020, at the latest.

The market had largely expected this merger to sail through as its shares had moved up to right near the acquisition price and stayed there until near the end of January.

We can see the shares then began to sell off, despite the news above on the milestones the companies were achieving to close the merger. This selling accelerated as the intensity surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has increased in March 2020. Shares are now trading at a 19% discount to this closing price; with the deal scheduled to close in the second half of 2020, this would be a very nice return for simply holding the shares for less than nine months.

The risk is obviously a deal break. The market is clearly pricing in a concern that this won't close, so the risks are that either party backs out or it fails to get approval by a regulatory agency. KEMET's shareholders overwhelmingly approved the deal and with the nature of the recent stock sell-off, I see very little risk that they have second thoughts.

Yageo's results have not been good, with sales and profits down year over year. They did post an annual profit for 2019, though sales and net income were down substantially from the prior year. Sales were also down to start the year. If we look to their balance sheet, they have 20.2B NTD or roughly $670m USD on the balance sheet vs. short and long-term debt of 33B NTD or $1.1B USD. With debt up and cash down in just the last quarter, it could be in a better position, though much was driven by a reduction in other liabilities.

Source: Yageo Q4 2019 Financial report

Yageo intends to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and committed deal financing. There is a non-zero chance this deal financing gets pulled in the event of a broad market credit contraction, but it is at least secured by the assets and on-going business of KEMET which was bought at a reasonable multiple.

I don't see regulatory risk as being large. The US has had relatively good relations with Taiwan, especially since they are a proxy thorn in China's side. The size of this deal ($1.8B USD) is not so substantial to gather attention. Yageo also noted in the deal announcement how important the US market was to this deal; I don't see a substantial reduction in US headcount being on the agenda as a political risk factor either. They have also already hit several regulatory milestones, including some of the anti-trust requirements.

The Takeaway

This is one of the most difficult investing environments I have seen and there may well be more pain for those on the long side. The KEMET acquisition gives a potentially good return on a deal that has already met several milestones. It isn't without risk, as the market is clearly indicating with its trading levels, but there does not appear to be any substantial deal-specific risk.

