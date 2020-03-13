Harvest Health: Desperation And Poor Decisions

Harvest Health has been forced to raise money at stock prices which are down 86% from where they were last spring - a sign of desperation?

A key executive, who owned more shares than Harvest's founder, left Harvest with a very unusual departure package that suggests strong disagreements between key management personnel.

Harvest Health sued Falcon International after agreeing to pay $240 million for the company and providing it with more than $50 million - a failure of diligence?

Harvest Health has had a very poor 2020, underperforming other cannabis stocks which themselves are underperforming the already-lackluster broader market.

Harvest Health revenue and costs. Source: Author based on company filings.

Summary

Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) shares are doing very poorly in the current COVID-19-fueled downturn. While not directly affected by the virus, cannabis stocks are high beta speculative investments which will tend to fare poorly during periods of uncertainty. Harvest's poor management has exacerbated this situation with recent actions, including a telling lawsuit against a would-be acquisition target, the departure of Harvest's executive chairman with a bizarre separation agreement, and the need to raise capital by diluting shareholders at poor share prices.

Given past missteps and the current macro environment, I do not plan to invest in Harvest Health in the near-term future. Longer term, the company will need to turn its cash flow around - investors are growing tired of cannabis companies needing constant cash infusions to stay solvent.

A Telling Lawsuit: Falcon Demonstrates a Failure of Due Diligence

Last February, Harvest Health agreed to acquire Falcon International, a California cannabis cultivation and distribution company. According to court filings, that deal was worth more than $240 million, paid in Harvest stock.

Unfortunately, that acquisition has not closed and, to the contrary, has resulted in a lawsuit. That suit raises serious questions about Harvest Health's due diligence processes.

Court filings (PDF links):

Harvest's complaint describes that Harvest agreed to purchase Falcon in February 2019. Pursuant to that agreement, Harvest lent Falcon $24.5 million. In June 2019, Harvest agreed to lend Falcon a further $40.4 million, of which $23.4 million has been lent. Harvest also paid $4.1 million to control persons at Falcon. In total, Harvest Health paid more than $50 million to Falcon and its leadership.

After agreeing to purchase Falcon for $240 million and after providing Falcon with more than $50 million, Harvest found out they were given misrepresentations:

Harvest Health alleges that Falcon International misrepresented key details. Source: Court filing by Harvest Health.

Harvest filed suit in January, seeking arbitration under the merger agreement. Falcon initially disputed jurisdiction in the case, but the parties jointly agreed to arbitration in late February.

This incident may be simply the result of poor stock performance reducing the value of the consideration Falcon receives, leading to Falcon trying to back out of the deal. On the other hand, it also may reflect that Harvest Health is not exercising enough diligence when choosing its acquisition targets. This is especially problematic for a business like Harvest Health, which has frequently used acquisitions to expand, including pending acquisitions of Verano Holdings, Interurban Capital Group, Franklin Labs, Arizona Natural Selections, a MJardin cultivation facility, and Falcon International. Given this acquisitive nature, Harvest Health needs to make these decisions well or else shareholder wealth will be squandered.

Management Turnover: Executive Chairman Departs With Unusual Separation Agreement

On March 11, Harvest Health announced that their Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi was leaving the company effective immediately. Vedadi has been with the company since 2016 and, at the time of Harvest's 2018 stock offering, owned more shares of Harvest than its founder Steve White.

The official press release spun his departure positively:

"I set out to help build a first-class multi-state cannabis company," said Jason Vedadi. "With the closing of this financing and the additional strength of (Interurban Capital Group)'s management team, Harvest is well-positioned to take the next steps in its development and I felt it was a good time for me to step away and allow Steve and his team to move the company forward while continuing to be available as a resource to the company."

Despite this positive spin, Harvest Health shares are down 90% from their highs and nearly 70% this year. Vedadi's immediate departure also contains some very unusual terms:

Jason Vedadi will personally assume the remainder of a 10-year lease for a facility that the company is no longer "targeting for deployment." Harvest Health will give Jason Vedadi a vertically-integrated Arizona cannabis license, allowing him to operate one dispensary and one cultivation facility. Jason Vedadi will sign a non-compete agreement with Harvest Health. However, that agreement will allow Vedadi to compete in two unnamed jurisdictions. Presumably, this will allow Vedadi to use his leased facility and his Arizona license.

These conditions - giving Vedadi a cannabis license in exchange for him taking over a 10-year lease - are bizarre. Harvest also is having Vedadi sign a non-compete agreement while simultaneously giving him a license to start his own competing cannabis business.

These terms make me think that Vedadi is leaving Harvest due to a disagreement with other management, potentially over the viability of the leased facility he is being given. That disagreement may have precipitated his departure from the company.

In any case, Harvest Health joins a long list of cannabis companies with recent high-profile management departures as the beleaguered sector tries to turn the corner to profitability. These management departures have rarely been the beginning of a turnaround: All too often, they have been way-points on a continued decline.

Dilution at the 'Bottom': Harvest Sells Shares After Large Price Decline

Source: TMX Money.

Harvest Health shares peaked at more than $10 in the spring of 2019. Since then, shares have plummeted nearly 90% as the entire sector declined due to fading optimism over legalization, continued heavy cash burn, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately for Harvest shareholders, the company has been forced to raise money at what many will hope is a "bottom."

On March 11, Harvest announced that it was raising up to $100 million by selling multiple voting shares. Already, the company sold 397,000 multiple voting shares at $141/share, for proceeds of $56 million. These multiple voting shares convert to 100 ordinary shares and have 100 votes, so effectively, Harvest has sold nearly 40 million shares for proceeds of $56 million.

Source: Harvest Health investor presentation.

On a pro forma basis, as of Sept. 30, Harvest Health had 486.6 million diluted shares outstanding. After the purchase of Interurban Capital Group and the sale of shares here, Harvest Health will have ~580 million shares outstanding, giving the company a market cap of $700 million and an enterprise value of $770 million.

This private placement is set to close on March 30. Shares plummeted 32% on the day of this announcement, closing at $1.24/share. Other cannabis stocks lost about 8% on the day.

Harvest Health EBITDA and free cash flow. Source: Author based on company filings.

As of Feb, 29, Harvest Health had $51 million in cash and will gain a further $56 million from this share sale if it closes. During the past 12 months, Harvest Health has burned through $192 million of free cash flow. This suggests that Harvest has enough capital for approximately six months of continued losses.

Harvest expects pro forma revenue to total $700 million to $1 billion in 2020 with 20-30% adjusted EBITDA margins (which tend to exclude approximately $15 to $20 million of costs each quarter). Harvest had previously forecast at least $900 million of revenue before reducing their target in November.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

Harvest Health has had a spotty 2020, to say the least. The company has started the year poorly, with news of a troubled acquisition, the departure of a key member of management, and with dilution at a time when shares already have tumbled hard.

Given the turmoil in the broader markets, investors already are fleeing cannabis stocks in favor of less volatile investments. Cannabis stocks as a whole are likely to be very volatile during the turbulent COVID-19 driven market. Because of these missteps, Harvest Health is underperforming the broader cannabis sector, which itself is underperforming the broader market.

Harvest Health's recent actions have given little reason to be optimistic for the company. Its capital raise may suggest that Harvest is desperate for money to need to raise funds in this market environment. Management turnover may suggest that key management personally disagree with one another over the direction of the company. The troubles with Falcon may indicate that Harvest Health is failing to be diligent enough in choosing its acquisitions, which is a terrible flaw in a company with at least six pending acquisitions.

I will remain on the sidelines.

Happy investing!

