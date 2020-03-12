Anaplan: Monitor The Stock As It Tumbles

They say all good things come to an end. For those of us who have been careful about stock market valuations especially among the highest-valued growth stocks, we're able to avoid some of the steepest corrections in the current bear market. Anaplan (PLAN), a recent IPO and a software company that focuses on providing tools for corporate planning and analysis, is one of those names. After a breathtaking run from a late 2018 IPO price of just $17 per share, and hitting share prices that topped $60 in February, Anaplan has come crashing back down to earth.

Last quarter, I was bearish on Anaplan in the mid-$50s, citing valuation as its key risk. Now, at substantially lower prices (25% below last quarter, and 40% below peak values), Anaplan is getting closer to a buy point. However, I still think there's room for shares to drift lower - and so I'm shifting my position to neutral on this stock in the near term.

Let's consider what has happened with Anaplan over the past quarter. Coronavirus and broad-market sentiment aside, the major driver pulling down shares of Anaplan was its massive slowdown in billings. As most software investors are aware, before a subscription software company recognizes revenue, it usually signs a deal upfront and "bills" its customers in advance. As such, a software company's billings growth is the best indicator of future revenue growth, and the single key metric that investors watch most closely.

Coming off of Q3, Anaplan looked unstoppable. The company achieved a stellar 59% y/y billings growth rate, blasting past Wall Street's models. Unfortunately, the one weakness with the Billings metric is that it's often lumpier than revenues, fluctuating wildly from quarter to quarter. In Q4, Anaplan's billings growth cratered to just 25% y/y - signaling that much of Q3 might have been a pull-in of deals, and its actual growth trajectory was lower than expected.

Coinciding with this deterioration in fundamentals, however, Anaplan's share price has also tumbled, which makes its value proposition more attractive. At current share prices near $38, Anaplan has a market cap of $5.14 billion. After we net out the $309.9 million cash on Anaplan's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $4.83 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Anaplan's guidance for 2020, which the company just unveiled alongside its Q4 results:

Figure 1. Anaplan FY21 guidance Source: Anaplan Q4 earnings release

The company is projecting revenues to grow to $463-$467 million, representing 33-34% y/y growth (and several points above Wall Street's consensus of $449.1 million, or +29% y/y growth). A word of caution here: considering the fact that Anaplan's Q4 billings growth rate was much slower at 25% y/y, and the fact that many businesses may be delaying capex and IT investments due to macroeconomic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, Anaplan's forecast certainly doesn't seem like it has much room for upside. Still, if we take the midpoint of Anaplan's range at face value, we arrive at a current valuation of 10.4x EV/FY21 revenues.

In a market environment where the S&P 500's valuation multiple has come down by nearly two turns, a double-digit multiple for Anaplan when its billings growth has decelerated to the sub-30s doesn't exactly signal a screaming buy at the moment. I would, however, be interested in nibbling on Anaplan if shares tumbled further to $30, representing a valuation of 8x EV/FY21 revenues and ~20% downside from current levels. Continue monitoring this stock on its way down, but don't buy the dip just yet.

Q4 download

Now let's look into Anaplan's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Anaplan 4Q20 results Source: Anaplan Q4 earnings release

Anaplan's fourth-quarter results, in my view, are the perfect example of a "mixed quarter." We've already discussed Anaplan's disastrous billings results, which cratered from 59% y/y growth in Q3 to just 25% y/y growth in Q4. Fortunately, there are a few positive counterbalancing factors that help to offset the bllings disappointment:

Revenue growth outperformed. Revenues grew 42% y/y to $98.2 million, decelerating two points from the prior quarter but beating Wall Street's expectations of $97.1 million (+40% y/y). With billings growth slowing, however, I'd expect deceleration trends to hit the top line in future quarters.

Revenues grew 42% y/y to $98.2 million, decelerating two points from the prior quarter but beating Wall Street's expectations of $97.1 million (+40% y/y). With billings growth slowing, however, I'd expect deceleration trends to hit the top line in future quarters. Net expansion rates remained strong at 122%. Because renewal and upsell business is more profitable than new business, this is an important driver behind Anaplan's path to profitability.

Because renewal and upsell business is more profitable than new business, this is an important driver behind Anaplan's path to profitability. Adjusted operating margins soared to -11.2%, up from -22.9% in 4Q19. Anaplan is inching closer to breakeven (at least on a pro forma basis), and its forecast for FY21 calls for full-year operating margins in the range of -12.5% to -13.5% (better than -16.2% in FY20).

Figure 3. Anaplan 4Q20 margin trends

Source: Anaplan Q4 earnings release

There's one more positive highlight to note during the quarter, though it's a qualitative one. Anaplan announced that its Chief Growth Officer, Mark Anderson, would be taking a leave. Typically in most software companies, the departure of a go-to-market leader has revenue impacts across the pipeline. In Anaplan's case, in order to minimize disruptions, CEO Frank Calderoni has announced that he will be taking on direct responsibility over sales, which should make the sales transition smooth (at least compared to other software companies). Per Calderoni's remarks on go-to-market operations on the Q4 earnings call:

We also want to provide an update on Mark Anderson, our Chief Growth Officer. Mark has decided to step back from his full-time role to spend more time with his family and to help ensure a smooth transition, he will continue to serve as an adviser to me. We'd like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Mark's contribution to our go-to-market strategy, and we thank him for valuable insights. With the go-to-market team structure in place, the managing directors from each region will report directly to me, and we do not have any plans to backfill this role. Looking ahead, we are confident our evolved go-to-market approach will position us for a strong year. The refined approach to customer segmentation will ensure we focus our resources and teams on the customer accounts with the highest propensity to buy and the greatest need for a broad enterprise-wide platform. We are driving tighter alignment and allocation of resources to these customer segments, ensuring that marketing, partner engagement, executive engagement and targeted solutions will more tightly align to the type of opportunity and customer. This is key to scaling and matching our go-to-market capacity to the market opportunities that will provide the highest returns. We expect these refinements in our go-to-market strategy will drive heightened focus, particularly in the Americas."

Key takeaways

It's not all doom and gloom for Anaplan. Despite a rocky quarter for billings in Q4, that metric has been known to be notoriously fickle, and with a strong go-to-market approach in place and a healthy pipeline, we may see Anaplan's fortunes reverse in FY21. However, Anaplan's valuation still looks heady at >10x forward revenues, and until we get more clarity on the company's fundamentals, it's expensive and too early to buy Anaplan. Keep watching this stock during the correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.