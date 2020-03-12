Ford: Get Some Perspective

Ford Motor Company (F) has been chastised by the market over the past few years and has especially been negatively affected amid the recent coronavirus sell-off.

Data by YCharts

To give you some perspective, Ford is, currently, trading at a level that has not been seen since the 2008 financial crisis and is trading roughly 1/3 of the price that it was trading in 2016.

Data by YCharts

Despite Ford's significant sell-off in the past few years, Ford's business fundamentals have not been deteriorating as one would expect in viewing the price chart of F. Although Ford's annual revenue in 2019 was roughly $5 billion short of its 2018 figure, Ford's revenue has steadily been growing in recent years.

Data by YCharts

I know that revenue does not give an accurate picture of a company's underlying health, so let's examine Ford's net income. As you can see, investors may have been spooked to see that F's net income has been in a bit of a decline and was only a mere $47 million in 2019 compared to the several billion figures in recent years. However, it is important to note that, as disclosed in F's 10-K, they "recorded $6 billion of special item charges in 2019."

Data by YCharts

These $6 billion charges are largely one-time charges, including $3.2 billion of global redesign charges and $2.5 billion of pension and OPEB remeasurement losses. If you take a look at the reconciliation in F's 10-K, you can see that operationally, F actually did quite well and would have booked a great year if it was not for these special items.

In F's latest 10-K, management gave more specifics on these special items and noted that these items are not indicative of ongoing operational items.

Special Items are presented as a separate reconciling item. They consist of (I) pension and OPEB remeasurement gains and losses, (II) significant personnel expenses, dealer-related costs, and facility-related charges stemming from efforts to match production capacity and cost structure to market demand and changing model mix, and (III) other items that we do not necessarily consider to be indicative of earnings from ongoing operating activities. Our management excludes these items from its review of the results of the operating segments for purposes of measuring segment profitability and allocating resources. We also report these special items separately to help investors track amounts related to these activities and to allow investors analyzing our results to identify certain infrequent significant items that they may wish to exclude when considering the trend of ongoing operating results.

Coronavirus Impact

The chart below can show you how much of an impact the coronavirus has had on F's stock price. Ford sold-off a bit after reporting a quarter that largely disappointed investors and was trading at around $8.40 before the market was adversely impacted from the coronavirus.

Data by YCharts

Given that Ford disclosed it had 3,989,839,270 shares outstanding in its last 10-K, if you subtract $8.38 (F's price before the coronavirus sell-off) by its current price of $5.36 and multiply that by the number of shares outstanding, the decline in F's market capitalization from the coronavirus sell-off was approximately $12 billion.

To give you a bit more perspective, Ford's profit in 2017 and 2018 together was roughly $11.3 billion. That means that the market has already priced in that for the next 2 years, Ford will not be profitable. I believe the market is being too pessimistic on F's future, especially since it recently took several billion in charges to restructure its operations to be leaner and focus on its most profitable models, i.e. SUVs and pickup trucks and cut down its number of employees to be a leaner enterprise.

Source: Ford.com

Another metric that is compelling is Ford's current dividend yield of over 11%. Given the current interest rate environment, an investor would expect that such a high dividend yield would be unsustainable and a cut in the dividend would be imminent.

Data by YCharts

However, if you look at F's balance sheet, it has a very robust balance sheet of $17.5 billion.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, despite getting its net income wiped out this year from those special items (as noted above), Ford is still doing very well on a cash flow basis and generated cash flow from operations of over $17.6 billion, which represents a nice increase from 2018's of $15 billion.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, with F's current dividend, it is only paying out roughly $2.4 billion per year in dividends to investors. In the event we do enter a recession for the next couple of years, I believe Ford has the balance sheet and the business fundamentals to maintain this current dividend.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Mr. Market has overacted and Ford was overly chastised. If you take a step back and get some perspective on the magnitude of the decline over the past few months and compare it to Ford's actual business fundamentals and look at potential scenarios, I believe you'll agree that Ford represents an asymmetric risk/reward buying opportunity at the current price.

I have been adding Ford to my portfolio over the course of the coronavirus sell-off and expect to continue adding to my position in F if it should remain at this significantly undervalued level.

This article was originally published on my exclusive marketplace service, Invest with a Stacked Deck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.