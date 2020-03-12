4 Reasons The Sell-Off Isn't Over, And Why You Should Be Happy About It

The secular trend is in no danger of breaking despite "bear market" conditions for the S&P 500.

I think investors should expect the S&P 500 to fall another 10% before hitting bottom, but I am happy it will.

The coronavirus is only the tip of the iceberg. Its significance is as a catalyst for a major market reset.

The market sell-off has been sharp and swift, but I can't say I am surprised. I have been expecting something like this for some time.

It Was A Long Time Coming

I have been expecting a correction like the one we are seeing for some time. Maybe not this sharp, maybe not this swift, certainly not caused by pandemic but a correction nonetheless. The ingredients were all there, it just took longer than I thought for the cake to bake.

#1 - The Straw That's Breaking The Camel's Back

The coronavirus is a major threat to the global economy, don't get me wrong, but it is not the reason why the market is in such a deep correction.

In short, the combination of rising stock prices through the first portion of 2020, coupled with deteriorating EPS outlook, stretched market valuations to their breaking point, and the coronavirus brought the market back to its senses.

At its peak, the S&P 500 (SPY) was trading 19X its forward earnings outlook, well above the long-term averages, and at levels ripe for profit-taking. All the market needed was a push. The coronavirus is only the lastest catalyst to weigh on the market. It has caused a massive re-evaluation of earnings and revenue potential that is far from over.

#2 - A Shaky Foundation

The consensus outlook for 2020 EPS growth was in decline before the coronavirus set in. The consensus estimate, as published by FactSet, has fallen almost every week since it was first issued and that goes true for the year before. All of 2019's market rally occurred while the EPS consensus fell from 10% to 0.0%. For an earnings-driven market, that is a shaky foundation in the best of times.

As the virus accelerated around the world, so too did the decline in the consensus outlook for 2020 EPS growth. At the current rate of decline, in two weeks, the consensus will be less than half what it was only 6 months ago, I see this figure falling further.

Own work; data sourced from Factset, data ends 3/9/2020

We've heard from hundreds of S&P 500 companies already. Companies warning about the viral impact on their first-quarter earnings. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was among the first to warn of viral-slowdown. It slashed the first-quarter guidance 5-10% and sent a ripple of revisions through its supply chain.

Visa (NYSE:V) is one of the more recent to have warned, warning slowdowns in cross-border traffic are curbing revenues, and they aren't the only financial service to feel pain. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), despite its strong secular tailwinds, is seeing a noticeable downtick in transactions it says will impact revenue this quarter.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is a different story. The cruise ship line is suspending activity for 60 days for no small impact to its bottom line. The 9% yield looks tempting, but factoring in cancellations, a two-month shutdown, and the possibility of further impact, the dividend is far from safe.

China may be getting back to business, but they won't be up to full speed soon. That means slowdowns across the global supply chain will continue, and that means a slow rebound for business activity.

Even if China is able to rebound quickly, the ripple effect is still spreading in terms of virus spread and economic impact, so we can expect further disruption to come. Assuming the WHO isn't behind the curve, labeling the virus a pandemic should be an alert to how serious the economic impact could become.

Despite the fact that the virus is largely harmless for most people, so far less harmless than the flu, officials around the world are working hard on containment, and those efforts are ramping up globally. Italy is leading the pack, shuttering all stores not pharma or grocery-related. If that happens in the U.S., retail sales will dry up.

The airlines are noticeably trimming their forecasts for flight volume as late as the summer. This means they are expecting lighter volume in the second and third quarters of the year, foreshadowing a slowdown in travel, leisure, and hospitality industries that could last through the end of 2020.

If weakness in the airline/travel industry spills over into other sectors, and there is no reason to think it won't, we are going to start seeing the second round of warnings from S&P companies.

#3 OPEC Goes To War

Because the Energy Sector was expected to produce most of the growth in 2020, it is important to note the consensus for this sector was in steep decline before the oil price war. Rising demand is barely enough to keep pace with production gains that have global needs well supplied and prices are low. With the oil-price war, the price for WTI is down 50% from 2018 highs and well below the forecast price range for the year.

With oil at these levels, even pure-play traditional drillers will have trouble making money let alone produce growth over last year. The shale oil producers are losing money here. Those guys are going to start shutting down real soon. Because of this, I expect to see the consensus estimate for EPS growth in the Energy Sector to fall below 0% and be a drag on the broader market.

Own work; data sourced from Factset, data ends 3/9/2020

#4 The Technical Picture

The technical picture is one of consolidation and market rotation but on a grand scale. The secular bull market is in no way in danger, it has been in a consolidation pattern for the last two years and now heading back to a key support level.

What makes this decline so scary is the market could fall as much as 25% before hitting bottom. At that level, we'd be in danger of entering a full-blown bear market, but I don't think it will come to that. Secular strength support exists at the spring 2018 lows, and that support will coincide with the secular up trend line.

Chart #1, the Monthly Chart of S&P 500 Candlesticks.

Moving down to the chart of weekly candles helps bring the secular consolidation into a clearer view. The S&P 500 trend sideways within its range between 2018 and mid-2019, largely driven by the trade war with China, until breaking out in mid-2019.

It was in mid-2019 I started looking for a correction. The combination of weakening EPS outlook and resistance at the top of a secular range was my reason. Needless to say, I was a little surprised when the market broke out. I thought maybe I was wrong, that the secular market was really breaking out, but no, it was just a whipsaw that is now correcting itself.

Now that the secular whipsaw is correcting itself, how deep can the correction go? A little farther, I think. Because the top of the secular range didn't provide support, it is likely the price action will continue to fall. The bottom of the range is near 2,525, about 7.7% below current levels, and roughly 25% off the most recent all-time high. That's my target.

This Is What I've Been Waiting For

I have been waiting for a correction like this for a long time. Despite the depth of the sell-off, the threat of bear market, the bull market isn't over yet. By my estimation, the market can still fall another 10% or 15% and still only be testing the secular trend. When that happens, I think we'll see a bottom start to form and that will lead to another ten years of secular bull market.

Because price action is falling so fast, I expect it to fall below the secular uptrend line. Even so, the secular bull market will not be in danger of ending until price action falls below 2344.

GDP Was Accelerating Before The Virus Hit

While near-term headwinds persist, the long-term secular bull market is still intact and underpinned by healthy economic conditions here at home. The labor data all point to solid GDP growth leading up to the viral outbreak and data since is still backing that up.

The February CPI data is the latest indication of consumer health, the driving force of the U.S. economy, and there is no sign of it letting up. At 2.4% core, the FOMC would be talking about rate hikes if not for the virus.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool is tracking 1st quarter GDP at 3.1%, a near 100 basis point acceleration from the previous.

Added together, the new economic stimulus of low oil prices, low-interest rates, and whatever stimulus the White House comes up with, and there is a growing tailwind behind the market. Provided the virus threat is curtailed, we could see the global economic activity stage a mind-bending rebound when the threat is passed.

A Coincidence? I Think Not

Not coincidentally, I think, the bottom of the secular trading range, the strongest target for support on the chart, coincides with the secular uptrend line in an interesting place. They intersect right about the time of the U.S. Presidential Election. The election is going to be a contentious battle that will weigh on the market, and the way things look, we may not know the outcome until the votes are all tallied. If I were to pick a day for the secular bull market to resume, assuming the viral threat has passed, it would be the day after the election.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is simple, although the calculus to get there is complex. The stock market is correcting back to trend, the long-term secular bull-market is intact, and a buying opportunity of generational importance is in the making. The coronavirus sparked the selling and remains a risk, but we'll get over it, and the world will get back to work.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.