GHYG Provides A Good Opportunity For Global High-Yield Corporate Debt Exposure

Overview

The coronavirus continues to bring volatility to markets, despite significant changes to monetary policy. The uncertainty around the virus has led to aggressive action by world health officials, which has contributed to fears of economic growth slowing. It is in times like these, in an environment with slow-growth and low rates, that income streams are essential. Global high yield debt appears attractive at current levels due to accommodative monetary and likely fiscal stimulus, and the potential for a pickup in growth. Exposure to global high yield bonds can be obtained from iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG).

Accommodative Monetary Policy and Likely Fiscal Stimulus Should Lead to a Recovery in Activity

Financial conditions around the world have no doubt tightened over the past several weeks. In response, the Fed has already cut rates 50 basis points earlier this month, and further tightening will likely lead to additional rate cuts. Futures are pricing in a 51% probability that the FF rate will hit the zero lower bound by next month. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB) are expected to follow suit and provide relief as well. The market is expecting the ECB to cut rates during their meeting on Thursday, driving yields down further into negative territory.

Data by YCharts

These policy measures are meant to support companies and individuals from cash flow/income shocks driven by the current market disruption. However, it may not be enough (the market sure doesn’t think so). With sovereign debt yielding close to zero or at negative rates, the effect of rate cuts may be muted.

Accommodative monetary policy in conjunction with coordinated fiscal policy will provide a much stronger defense to further tightening. The House approved $8 billion in emergency aid last week to fight the effects of the virus. In addition, the White House has opened the door to potential fiscal stimulus in the form of a temporary payroll tax cut and paid leave for hourly employees that are unable to work. However, as of Tuesday the details of the plan are still unclear. It is increasingly likely that the EU will provide fiscal stimulus as well.

With rate cuts already on board, fiscal stimulus seemingly in the near future, and ample liquidity from central banks, the economy seems poised to rebound. We see the impact from coronavirus on the economy as temporary, although there will likely be continued volatility in the near-term future.

Current Yields and Risk Adjusted Spreads in Global High Yield Debt Are Attractive

As yields have plummeted and remain at historic lows, the search for yield has become more difficult in an already difficult landscape. Global high yield coupons look attractive and provide a substantial increase in spread relative to Treasuries. Additionally, the pickup in spread in IG Credit to Treasuries is not as attractive on a risk-adjusted basis. This furthers the case for global high yield debt if you’re looking for credit exposure.

Credit markets have clearly been impacted by current market conditions and spreads have blown out in the past several days. Risk-adjusted spreads for the Bloomberg Barclays Global High Yield Index are at 3 year wides, hovering around 2 standard deviations from the 8-year historical average. This provides an attractive entry point into global high yield credit if the bullish thesis fits your mental model. As policy eases the current financial environment and growth picks back up, spreads will tighten, which should result in favorable price appreciation in global high yield credit.

Source: Bloomberg

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF is also favorably placed on the yield curve. The ETF has an effective duration of 3.87 years and a weighted average maturity of under 5 years. Staying on the shorter end of the curve is more attractive given the current market environment, as it provides shelter from an increase in long-term rates due to a pick-up in growth or inflation expectations.

The Bottom Line

Monetary and fiscal policy responses are expected globally in order to alleviate pressure on the economic system triggered by the coronavirus. As a result, the economy should rebound and prove the current weakness and sell-off in the market to be temporary. However, there remains the risk that the economy may not recover. The outbreak may have caused far more damage than what we currently understand. Further, fiscal stimulus could come too late or not at all. Despite these concerns, we believe the economy is set to rebound and that this uncertainty is a solid buying opportunity into high yield global corporate debt. This sector offers attractive yields in this current low-rate environment. More, risk-adjusted spreads are currently at multi-year wides, which should provide favorable price appreciation as spreads tighten. Retail investors can take advantage through the iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.