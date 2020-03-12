Gabelli CEF Preferreds (GGZ And GNT): Attractive Yields With Strong Asset Coverage

CEF preferreds do suffer from low liquidity, trading between 1 and 5 thousand shares a day, so patience will be required in acquiring these securities.

We estimate that both stocks have more than double the regulatory asset coverage levels despite strong NAV drawdowns of both funds to date.

We focus on two Gabelli CEF preferreds: GNT.PA and GGZ.PA which are trading north of 5% yield-to-worst.

Since the end of 2018, many income investors have bemoaned the paltry yields on quality fixed-income securities. Until now. In this article, we touch on the CEF preferreds sector, which features a number of high-quality securities that are now trading at relatively high yields and record-high yield spreads to Treasuries. In particular, we focus on the 5.2% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT.PA) and the 5.45% Gabelli Global Small and Mid-Cap Value Trust (GGZ.PA), both of which are trading north of 5% yield-to-worst. We estimate that both stocks feature asset coverage at more than double of regulatory minimums.

CEF Preferreds

CEF preferreds are an unusual sector in the retail preferreds space. They are issued by closed-end funds rather than individual companies. What is also peculiar about the sector is that it is dominated by two types of issuers: Gabelli equity CEFs and equity CLO CEFs. This means the sector is bifurcated somewhat in terms of quality.

The Gabelli CEF preferreds are considered high-quality as they boast investment-grade ratings, low yields and low volatility, while the equity CLO preferreds are unrated and issued by funds that are wrappers of the riskiest type of credit investment available to retail investors. Another point of difference has to do with liquidity - the Gabelli preferreds trade around 1-5 thousand shares a day, which is extremely low by preferreds standards, which obviously makes sourcing these shares quite difficult.

This quality dispersion means that, while the aggregate sector has performed admirably during the current drawdown, the individual performance has been bifurcated. Equity CEF preferreds (mostly those starting with "G") have total returns in the negative low-single digits, while equity CLO preferreds (PRIF*, ECCB, OXLC*, etc.) have total returns in the negative high-single digits.

Because a fund is not the same as a company, the basis for analyzing CEF preferreds is a bit different and mostly revolves around getting comfortable with the underlying portfolio of assets, the intention of management, as well as asset coverage metrics.

Asset Coverage Rules

The 1940 Investment Company Act allows funds to issue debt and preferred stocks but stipulates certain conditions. Principally, the funds must maintain 200% and 300% asset coverage in order to:

issue additional preferred shares or debt, respectively,

pay distributions on common stocks

Asset coverage relates to the amount of underlying assets the fund has for each unit of preferred share or debt. The asset coverage ratio of funds is far from set in stone and changes on a daily basis. The following factors drive the asset coverage ratio:

change in fund NAV, up or down

common stock rights or at-the-market offerings will increase asset coverage by increasing total assets and common share buybacks will decrease it

refinancing of senior securities, for example, issuance of additional preferred shares will decrease the ratio while calling of existing shares will increase it

changes in credit facility, term loan or repurchase agreement arrangements will change the asset coverage ratio

Gabelli Global Small and Mid-Cap Value Trust, 5.45% Preferred

The GGZ preferreds (GGZ.PA) were issued out of the Gabelli Global Small & Mid-Cap Value Trust (GGZ). The fund's focus is stocks with market cap less than $12bn with a mandate to invest at least 40% outside of the US.

The preferreds are 5.45% fixed-rate with a call date in May 2021, currently trading at 25.05 clean price and 5.14% YTW as of 11 March close

During the previous sell-offs, the clean price went through the $24 level. However, given the sharp move lower in risk-free yields, we wouldn't expect a similarly sharp drop.

This is because the yield spread to Treasuries of the stock has already surpassed its previous peaks.

Below, we estimate current asset coverage and include the most recent asset coverage communicated by the fund (last column). Since the end of last year, the fund's NAV has fallen just over 20%, which has brought the coverage to 448% from 537%.

The way our calculation works is by first estimating net assets using the last available NAV multiplied by the number of outstanding shares (assumed to be the same from the last reporting period in the absence of SEC filings). We then use the net asset figure to estimate total assets using the same preferred stock liquidation value and liabilities ex-preferreds. This last figure is almost certainly incorrect but it's typically very small so does not matter very much.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

GAMCO Natural Resource Gold & Income Trust 5.20% Preferreds

The GNT preferreds (GNT.PA) were issued out of the GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT). The fund allocates to stocks in the natural resource and gold sectors and writes covered calls on the portfolio.

The preferreds are 5.2% fixed-rate with a call date in October 2022. As of 11 March, the clean price was 24.72, and the YTW was 5.26%.

At the end of 2018, the clean price of the preferred went as low as $22, and it is well above that level now. Although the yield of this preferred is higher than for GGZ, the price volatility of the fund is 50% higher, reflecting its single-sector and high-beta features. For these reasons, we would be more cautious about legging into this stock at current levels and would wait for slightly better pricing.

That said, unless we have a much more serious market dislocation than we have to date, we wouldn't expect the stock to drop all the way to the previous drawdown levels, given the spread to Treasuries is already trading at historic wides.

We estimate the current asset coverage at around 439% using the last available NAV which has dropped nearly 23% from the last filing.

Conclusion

The current market environment has repriced many higher-quality preferred stocks which are now trading at their highest yield spreads to Treasuries. We see value in a few Gabelli equity CEF preferreds which are trading at attractive yields of above 5%. We obviously don't know the full extent of the ultimate drawdown, but the current pricing and strong asset coverage argue for marginal tilts towards these shares, in our view.

