U.S. Shale Oil Producers Aren't As Hedged As You Think, Implying More Downside For Associated Gas Production

We are currently holding our long UGAZ trade as we see associated gas production contributing to ~4 Bcf/d of supply lost by summer. This would reduce natural gas storage injections and keep the market in a supply deficit.

Readers have brought up how US shale oil producers may be hedged so more inclined to produce despite lower oil prices. That is incorrect as shale oil producers are ill-prepared.

The concerns are somewhat valid, but the bigger tailwind in the natural gas trade going forward is the impact on associated gas production.

A confluence of bearish weather model updates combined with fears of coronavirus spreading into the US has caused natural gas prices to tank back lower in the last 48 hours.

The concerns are somewhat valid, but the bigger tailwind in the natural gas trade going forward is the impact on associated gas production. As we have stated in this weekend's WCTW, the drop in oil production will have a profound impact on associated gas production. We are already seeing US shale capex guidance get slashed following the brutal sell-off on Monday. We see at least a 50% reduction in capex across the board.

Some readers have also brought up how US shale oil producers may be hedged so more inclined to produce despite lower oil prices. That is incorrect as US shale oil producers are ill-prepared for lower oil prices to come. This is because US shale oil producers are largely hedged via put spreads. The reason for the put spread positions is that US shale producers wanted to lock in costless hedges. Because puts were more expensive than calls, shale producers had to short puts underneath to cover the cost. Shale producers also did not want to completely eliminate any upside if oil prices were to rise, so instead of doing an outright swap, the put spreads were used instead.

Examples (PE):

Occidental (OXY)

Diamondback Energy (FANG)

As you can see above in the three examples we gave, US shale oil producers are all long variations of the put spreads and with oil prices already below the lowest strike on the put spreads, there's no more benefit to their current hedge books.

As a result, associated gas production is going to fall materially going forward as capex gets whacked left and right.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.