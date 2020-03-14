Retirement: 5% Income Strategy To Ride The Volatile Market

This article focusses on how to manage risks in your portfolio and prepare for a volatile market and possibly the next downturn, while not compromising on growth.

However, fortunately, we do not need to predict the future to be successful in the market. Nonetheless, it's a good time to assess risks in your portfolio.

There's still hope that we will be able to avoid a serious bear market and markets would likely recover out of the Coronavirus situation without much serious harm.

We are in the midst of the worst kind of volatility since the great recession of 2008, and on the verge of a bear market. Sure, more than the financial markets, the government and society, in general, have the bigger problem of preventing the spread of coronavirus. However, there's still hope that the US is in a much better position and will be able to avoid the worst that we are seeing in some other countries. Markets would likely recover as fast as they went down, once we start hearing some positive news on coronavirus situation. If that happens, the bull market of the last 10 years should probably continue for another couple of years.

Sure, we can't predict the future. However, what we can do is to assess the risks in our portfolios and be prepared for the good times and bad.

Let's say you already have a million-dollar portfolio, mostly invested in the broad index funds. The bull market of the last 10 years has helped your portfolio tremendously due to the outperformance of the broad market indexes. It has been difficult for most strategies and fund managers to beat the broader indexes in the last few years. It would be natural to assume that with other income streams like Social Security, you are going to sail through retirement comfortably.

However, the success of your portfolio and the retirement plan also will depend on what the markets are going to do in the next few years and when you would start needing withdrawals from the portfolio. The current market volatility and correction reminds us that retirees cannot depend on market indexes for a comfortable and worry-free retirement. The S&P 500 index provides less than 2% dividend yield, which would result in just under $20,000 annual income on $1 million of assets. Obviously, one could withdraw more by selling shares. However, it definitely has its risks. If there's a significant correction or recession at the onset of your retirement, it can severely damage your portfolio, and it may take many years for it to recover.

In our opinion, you should ask a simple question to yourself and answer honestly. Do you care more for the gains that may lie in the future, or are you more worried and restless to preserve your financial assets? Usually, there's no simple yes or no answer to a complex question like this. But one can simplify this question a little bit and divide the question into two scenarios.

Let’s say the market fully recovers from the Coronavirus scare and continues its bull path for the next couple of years, and you stay fully invested in broad market indexes. The million-dollar portfolio becomes $1.3 million in two years. However, eventually, the bull market loses steam and turns into a full-blown correction. As we have seen time and again, usually, the big corrections don't give advance notice or enough time to bail out. Your million-dollar portfolio becomes $700,000 and hovers around that for a few years. For retirees, it can be worse if you need to withdraw money for regular expenses. However, let’s consider an alternative income-based strategy. Let’s assume that this alternative strategy can capture only 80% of the market gains, but at the same time, it allows you to better preserve your capital during a market correction or a recession. Moreover, when the market is down, you are not getting a meager 1.9% income, but a much more livable income of around 5%.

Which one of the above two strategies would you choose? It's not a question of which strategy is better. Instead, it's a question of which path suits your temperament more? Which one would let you sleep better at night? Which method would not force you to abandon your investments mid-stream just at the bottom? These are the kind of questions you may need to ask.

Now, it may be slightly easier to answer our original question. Does the first scenario scare you enough, or are you comfortable with the thought of riding out the storm? If the first scenario is too scary for your comfort level and you don't have the luxury to wait out the storm, maybe you need to search for an alternative investment strategy that's more aligned with your comfort level.

Now, as we have said many times before, we do not know the short-term or mid-term market direction. Even the vast majority of market experts or talking heads have the slightest clue where the market will be in six months or a year from now. Also, we want to emphasize that the purpose of this article is not to scare anyone or predict a doomsday scenario. If anything, we are optimistic that the markets will fully recover in 3-6 months from the current panic and the uncertainties and disruptions caused by the coronavirus situation. Obviously, we can't be sure. The goal here is to prepare ourselves now when we still have time. Our approach should not be guided by too much fear or excessive greed but by practical and realistic expectations.

The Middle Approach: Road to Safety and Success?

There are several steps that we can take:

The first thing that we should do is to convert our portfolio into an income-producing one rather than total-return oriented. However, we may like to emphasize that it need not be done overnight. It should be a gradual process. Moreover, it may not be for everyone, and especially if you are very young, there may not much need to do this. But it would be desirable for most folks who are over 50 years of age. If possible, divide your portfolio into multiple sub-portfolios (or baskets), each with unique goals, income levels, and risk levels. Diversify your holdings not just in stocks, but try to diversify them into different asset classes.

A Portfolio Structure for The Good Times and Bad:

Essentially, we want a portfolio structure that works well both in good times and bad times. Is it too good to be true? We believe it's not. But it needs discipline, some planning and on-going work, and above all, perseverance. We will structure our overall portfolio in three baskets. Now, there's no need to be scared of three different portfolios (or baskets), because two out of three baskets are simple, easy to maintain, set up once and forget, except an annual or bi-annual review and adjustment. This can be done by opening separate accounts with different brokerages or by opening multiple accounts with the same brokerage.

Basket 1: DGI Bucket (35-45% of the capital) Basket 2: Fixed Income Bucket (25% of the capital) Basket 3: Preserve the Capital Bucket (35-40% of the capital).

Here are three bucket portfolios in details:

Basket-1: DGI Bucket (35-45% of the capital)

Goals:

Long-term investments 4% Dividend Income

Long-term total return in line with the broader market

Drawdowns to be 65%-70% of the broader market.

In this bucket, we will invest roughly 40% of the total investable funds. It will be our core investments in solid, blue-chip dividend stocks. It's relatively easy to structure and form this bucket. Obviously, there can be many options. For more passive investors, they could just select some of the prominent low-cost dividend-ETFs and divide the amount equally among them. Sure, these ETFs charge ongoing fees, but it's a trade-off for ease and simplicity.

The more active investors amongst us should go for carefully-selected individual stocks. Roughly 30 stocks could provide more than enough diversification, though this will depend upon the size of the portfolio capital. For smaller size capital, 20-25 could be enough.

Below is a sample of our selection of 20 stocks. Most of these stocks have been found to be recession resistant and likely to fall much less than the broader market. These stocks have been taken from one of our recent articles that highlighted stocks with the most resistance to downward pressure in case of a correction. Please note the diversification among various sectors and industry segments of the economy is still important.

We also have a DGI Portfolio since October 2014, which we have reviewed regularly on the SA platform that can provide some insight. There are many other prominent DGI authors on SA who regularly publish their work on DGI stocks.

A Sample DGI Portfolio:

Table-1

Ticker Sector/ Industry Yield % Name (ADP) Business Process 2.46% Automatic Data Processing (AMGN) Healthcare 3.22% Amgen, Inc. (CB) Insurance 2.29% Chubb Ltd (CVX) Energy/Oil major 6.21% Chevron Corporation (ED) Utility 3.54% Consolidated Edison, Inc. (JNJ) Healthcare 2.88% Johnson & Johnson (KO) Beverages 3.14% Coca-Cola Co (MAIN) Business Dev Company 7.85% Main Street Capital Corporation (MCD) Restaurants/Retail 2.66% McDonald's Corp (MO) Consumer Staples - Tobacco 8.30% Altria Group Inc (MSFT) Technology 1.33% Microsoft Corporation (NNN) REIT 4.44% National Retail Properties, Inc. (OTCPK:NSRGY) Consumer Staples 2.72% NESTLE S A/S ADR (NVS) Healthcare 3.76% Novartis AG (O) REIT 3.79% Realty Income Corp (PEP) Beverages 2.94% PepsiCo, Inc. (PG) Consumer Staples 2.67% Procter & Gamble Co (T) Communications/Media 6.03% AT&T Inc. (UL) Consumer Staples 3.49% UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (VTR) REIT/Healthcare 8.35% Ventas, Inc. Average 4.10%

Basket-2: Fixed Income Bucket (25% of the capital)

Goals:

Investment in the fixed-income type of securities

5% income in good times and bad

Much smaller drawdowns than the broader market

This basket can be structured in many ways, as well.

One option would be to diversify this portfolio into many different asset classes and securities that are relatively safe and could provide a decent income and still do well as a group. Below is one example.

Table 2 - Fixed Income Bucket

Symbol Fund Name % Holding (of the basket) Yield/Dividend (TIP) iShares TIPS (Treasuries Inflation-Protected) Bond ETF 20% 1.86% (JPS) Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund 20% 7.72% (PCI) PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund 20% 8.91% (BBN) Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMZ) 20% 5.23% (SHY) iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF 20% 2.02% Total/Ave. 100% 5.15%

SHY:

This is the short-term Treasuries fund. It has low yield but should provide stability and low volatility to this bucket. It also could be replaced with money-market funds or laddered CDs (Certificate of Deposits).

TIP:

In the current environment, and oil prices falling sharply, inflation is the last thing on your mind. But if inflation rises due to widespread disruptions in the supply chain, it will provide a hedge against inflation.

JPS and PCI:

We have two CEFs in this portfolio, namely JPS and PCI. So, why CEFs in an otherwise conservative portfolio? The reasons are simple. We need relatively-safe income sources. JPS invests in Preferred securities, and the vast majority of underlying securities are investment grade and safe enough that are likely to keep paying the yields.

Also, with regars to PCI, PIMCO managed funds are some of the best funds you can find out there. Nearly 45% of its assets are invested in mortgage-backed securities. We are far away from a situation that we saw in 2008-2009, where MBS were considered toxic. We believe this will diversify our asset base in this portfolio and compensate for the low yield from some other securities.

BBN:

This is the municipal closed-end fund from BlackRock. It's not the tax-exempt version, hence more suitable for tax-deferred accounts. For taxable accounts, one could use a tax-exempt fund like Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ). These funds use leverage and likely to have a little higher volatility, but you are well compensated with high yield. However, the underlying assets are mostly safe and diversified investments in municipal and build-America bonds.

Basket 3: Preserve the Capital Bucket (35% of capital)

Goals:

Preserve the capital

Drawdowns to be less than 15-20%, one-third of the broader market

Total-return to be > 10% over the long term

Withdraw 6% income without impacting the portfolio

The main purpose and goal of this portfolio are twofold:

To remove the negative emotion of excessive fear, every time the market throws some tantrums and move downwards, the investor would be secure in the thought his principal is reasonably secure, to achieve market-matching or exceeding returns over a long-term basis. We will see below in the back-testing model that this basket is no laggard when it comes to long-term performance. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin of 6% points over the last 23 years. On a 10-year rolling period basis, this basket has lagged the overall market (as measured by S&P500) only once (out of 14 such periods). However, during very strong bull markets, as we have witnessed in recent years, this portfolio would most likely lag the market by a few percentage points but should make up during crises.

There can be many techniques and strategies that can be deployed to put a portion of your capital (in this example, 35%) inside a firewall, so to speak. In other words, when the broader market is in a downward spiral for any reason, be it just a much-needed correction or an outright recession or even a full-blown crisis like 2008, this bucket will be relatively safe from a huge drawdown or loss of capital. Sure, there will be some drawdown, but only to a point, after that, the portfolio rules would recognize the dangers and kick in the protection mode. Once the danger-clouds clear up, however long it may take, the portfolio rules will switch back to growth mode.

Study after study, we can see that though it's somewhat important how much you make during bull-markets. However, more critical is how much you "not lose" during big corrections and/or recessionary times. We will see some more examples of this in the back-testing model that we are going to present below.

Risk-Adjusted Model Portfolio: Back Testing

This model is simple enough and easy to implement. We will use two broadly-held securities and one out-of-the-market (risk-averse) security. These three securities are:

Vanguard 500 Index Investor Fund (VFINX)

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fund (VGTSX)

Out-of-the-market security:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Inv (VUSTX).

This model invests in one of the two better-performing assets (Vanguard 500 Index Investor Fund, Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fund) over the previous three months. The rotation is on a monthly basis at the end of the month. If none of the two assets have performed better than near risk-free rate such as money-market-funds, the money is moved to "out-of-market" security (in this case, Vanguard Long-term Treasury fund).

We're using the Vanguard funds since they have long histories going back to 1996 (or more). However, one could easily replace them with popular ETFs today. Here are the corresponding equivalent ETFs.

Table-3

Vanguard Fund Equivalent ETF VFINX SPY VGTSX CWI VUSTX TLT

Our RA Model portfolio had a maximum drawdown of roughly 13% vs. 50% for the S&P 500, over two full-blown bear markets.

Table-4

Drawdown Period Start End RA Model Portfolio S&P 500 Dotcom Crash Mar-00 Oct-02 -13.5% -44.8% Financial (Subprime) Crisis Nov-07 Mar-09 -13.2% -50.9% 2018 – 4 th QTR Correction Oct-18 Dec-18 -6.9% -13.6%

Performance Comparison:

Here's the comparison of the performance of our RA-Model portfolio vis-à-vis S&P 500 from 1997-2020. Even though our RA-Model portfolio has underperformed the S&P 500 slightly in recent years, the long-term outperformance is remarkable.

The outperformance of the RA-Model portfolio becomes even more pronounced if we were to withdraw 6% inflation-adjusted income from each of the portfolios.

10-Years Rolling Returns:

The chart below shows the comparison of 10-year rolling returns for the RA-Model portfolio and the S&P 500, starting from the years 1997 to 2010. For example, 1997-2006, 1998-2007, 1999-2008, and so on, until 2010-2019.

You can see that the model portfolio outperforms for each 10-year rolling period except one (2010-2019).

5-Years Rolling Returns:

The chart below shows the comparison of five-year rolling returns for the Model portfolio and the S&P 500, starting from the years 1997 to 2015. For example, 1997-2001, 1998-2002, 1999-2003, and so on, until 2015-2019. The S&P 500 portfolio starts leading in the five-year rolling results beginning in 2011 due to the very strong bull market of recent years.

Conclusion:

While it's important to capture growth during bull markets, it's even more critical to manage or mitigate risk on an ongoing basis. Un-managed risk can cause havoc with a portfolio, especially if you are in the withdrawal stage or very close to it. However, younger folks who have a very long horizon, say 20 or more years, have the luxury of time on their side, provided they can handle the volatility and wide swings.

The approach described in this article, in our opinion, is a highly-balanced approach and just one option out of many. To some folks, this approach may look a bit complicated at first glance, but two out of three buckets hardly need any work after the initial set up. The third bucket, which is a critical part of the overall approach, does need some work on a monthly basis. In our opinion, this portfolio of three buckets should provide SWAN (sleep well at night) like characteristics while providing very respectable 5% income along with market meeting or beating total-returns in any 10-15 year rolling period.





Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, UNH, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, ARCC, AWF, CHI, DNP, EVT, FFC, GOF, HCP, HQH, HTA, IIF, JPC, JPS, JRI, KYN, MAIN, NBB, NLY, NNN, O, OHI, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STAG, STK, UTF, VTR, WPC, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.