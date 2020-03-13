Biggest Oil Price War Winner: Crude Tankers

This updates contains a few key winners from the sector, some of which were recently covered in our 'Coronavirus Bargains' update last week.

Tanker markets were already strong, but now they have been re-energized by the sudden demand for oil transport and storage.

There is one clear winner from this mess: crude oil tankers. Rates for VLCCs have rapidly spiked back up to near all-time highs.

Russia's stated goal was to cripple marginal US shale output, but tensions have ignited across the region, prices have tumbled, and everyone is hurting.

When Russia refused to go along with proposed OPEC production cuts to support oil prices last week, Saudi Arabia retaliated by slashing benchmark prices, adding to the supply glut.

Background: Oil Price War Begins

With the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threatening to crush near-term global oil demand, OPEC called an emergency meeting with Russia last week to negotiate additional oil cuts in an attempt to further stabilize prices. Unlike in previous meetings, Russia refused to cut their exports, shocking the oil industry and leadership in Saudi Arabia. Saudi retaliated over the weekend, slashing their benchmark pricing, which led to the largest intraday crash since 1991 as additional supplies are set to flood the market.

The markets are already reeling from the COVID-19 outbreak, which has recently been declared a global pandemic by the WHO. The Dow is now officially in bear market territory, with the rest of the indices likely close behind as the United States bans travel from Europe and case numbers continue to surge. Add in the recent oil price war and we're in for some massive volatility.

Key Winners: Oil Tankers

We’ve been navigating very challenging markets for the past couple months as essentially everything energy or shipping related has been hit hard. I shared an updated list last week with the 'Top 12 Maritime Bargains' from the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite the carnage in the stock market, the majority of shipping rates (dry bulk a clear exception) have actually been very strong YTD. Several firms produced record or near-record profits in Q4-19 including Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), DHT Holdings (DHT), Euronav (EURN), Frontline (FRO), International Seaways (INSW), and Teekay Tankers (TNK). For the majority of these companies, Q1-20 is set to be even strong yet.

However, the market is forward looking and COVID-19 concerns have already wiped off several years of average profits from most of these market caps. Q2-20 was widely expected to be difficult and there was skepticism about the back half of the year as well. This situation rapidly changed this past weekend as the demand for tankers came roaring back. With Saudi Arabia dumping additional supplies and threatening to increase production even further, we could see an unprecedented level of demand for crude tankers. This comes from two sources:

Direct transport of surging exports. As buyers clamor to buy what is perceived to be a 'bargain' or 'dislocation,' they need to secure tanker transport. Saudi Arabia themselves are also chartering tonnage to 'push' supplies across the world to squeeze both the United States and Russia in their home markets. We've seen 36 fixtures posted in the past 3 days with a peak of up to $300k/day. Arbitrage-driven storage plays. Increasing levels of contango in futures markets have reopened floating storage arbitrage. Although current futures markets are supporting a lower pricing of roughly $60-$80k/day, this offers a significant floor for tanker markets- a significant step up from about $30k in recent weeks.

We've seen these wild spikes before, most recently in late-2019 as COSCO sanctions drove up rates in an already tight market due to IMO 2020 preparations (scrubber installation offhire and compliant fuel storage). Although these massive spikes are not sustainable, they are indicative of a very healthy and balanced crude tanker market. Q2-20 was looking to be weak across the board, but that reality has now shifted and several crude tanker firms are setting up for 3 massively profitable quarters in a row. Don't tell the market- many of these names have plummeted 30-50% since January!

I'll list some of the top buying opportunities in the next section.

Top Winners - VLCC Heavy Firms

The most popular vessel for long-haul trading and floating storage is the 'VLCC' or 'Very-Large Crude Carrier,' which is capable of transporting up to 2M barrels of oil. Although surging demand for VLCCs is also likely to firm up the smaller midsize Suezmax (roughly 1M barrels) and Aframax markets (approx. 750K barrels), I expect we'll see the strongest rates from the largest ships.

Investors will likely be best served primarily by firms with heavy or full-VLCC tonnage while the firms with midsize tonnage will also benefit to a smaller degree. So which firms own the most VLCCs?

In terms of fleet percentage, DHT Holdings (DHT), is the top pick with a 100% pureplay fleet, the majority of which is exposed to the spot market. Euronav (EURN) is next with VLCCs making up about 65% of their fleet (nearly 80% by tonnage), also with near full spot exposure. The next largest concentration is with International Seaways (INSW), nearly 70% by tonnage. Frontline (FRO) is a popular tanker stock and their current fleet makeup is about 45% VLCC by tonnage.

Secondary Winners - Midsize Tonnage (Suez & Aframax)

Tangential winners with hefty midsize tonnage include Nordic American Tankers (NAT) with 100% Suezmax by tonnage, Teekay Tankers (TNK) with about 60% Suezmax by tonnage, and Diamond S (DSSI) with 50% Suezmax by tonnage. An additional bonus for these midsize carriers is that Suezmax rates held up far stronger than VLCCs during February because they had little direct China exposure. They won't receive as much of the recent boost, but they'll have smoother Q1-20 results.

Three of these firms are strong buys and two are moderate buys at these levels while two (FRO, NAT) are Watch/Avoid. I've listed these below along with my 'fair value estimate,' which is close to current estimate net asset valuations ("NAV") for each firm. Listed in order of theoretical upside potential-

Strong Buys:

Diamond S (DSSI) - $10.83 vs. $21.00 Estimate (94% Upside)

$10.83 vs. $21.00 Estimate (94% Upside) International Seaways (INSW) - $21.65 vs. $35.00 Est (62% Upside)

$21.65 vs. $35.00 Est (62% Upside) Euronav (EURN) - $9.85 vs. $14.00 Estimate (42% Upside)

Moderate Buys:

Teekay Tankers (TNK) - $17.67 vs. $25.00 Estimate (41% Upside)

$17.67 vs. $25.00 Estimate (41% Upside) DHT Holdings (DHT) - $6.05 vs. $8.00 Estimate (32% Upside)

Watch/Avoid:

Nordic American (NAT) - $3.16 vs. $3.50 Estimate (11% Upside)

- $3.16 vs. $3.50 Estimate (11% Upside) Frontline (FRO) - $9.18 vs. $8.00 Estimate (13% Downside)

Conclusion & Cautionary Factors

We've covered seven tanker stocks above, five of which I believe are moderate-to-strong buys at these prices and in these markets.

Investors should note that tanker stocks have historically traded with close short-term correlation to energy stocks. If COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc and oil prices continue to plunge, we could also see further weakness in these shipping stocks regardless of underlying profits. These are inherently speculative and risky stocks and although the average balance sheet is quite strong, plummeting rates could rapidly shift the dynamic.

Just as with last fall, investors should not expect eye-popping rates like $200-$300k/day to be sustainable over the medium or long-term. $60-$80k/day for a VLCC is a phenomenal rate and that's the range which is currently supported by storage arbitrage and we can reasonably expect to see held if this oil price war continues. If Russia and Saudi come to their senses and resume hefty export cuts, rates will almost certainly fall back.

Tanker markets are fundamentally very strong, but COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in global demand projections for the rest of 2020 and this factor should not be underestimated. As I cautioned in my recent Coronavirus Shopping List article, I believe investors should limit allocations to judicious levels and stay away from margin and other instruments at all costs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSSI, INSW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.