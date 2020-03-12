Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR) CEO Daryl Adams on Q4 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Juris Pagrabs

Thank you, Alisa. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Spartan Motors 2019 fourth quarter and full year earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Daryl Adams, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Sohm, our Chief Financial Officer. For today's call, we've included a presentation deck which will be filed with the SEC and is also available on our website at spartanmotors.com. You may download the deck from the Investor Relations section of our website to follow along with our presentation during the call.

Before we start today's call, please turn to Slide 2 of the presentation for our Safe Harbor statement. You should be aware that certain statements made during today's conference call, which may include management's current outlook, viewpoint, predictions and projections regarding Spartan Motors and its operations may be considered forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. I caution you that as with any prediction or projection, there are a number of factors that could cause Spartan's actual results to differ materially from projections.

All known risks that management believes could materially affect the results are identified in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. However, there may be other risks that we cannot anticipate. On the call today, we will provide an overview of the full year, along with a brief business update, followed by a more detailed review of the fourth quarter results and an update of our outlook for 2020 before proceeding to the question and answer portion of the call.

I would like to remind everyone that with the divestiture of the ER segment on February 1, 2020, the revenues and expenses associated with the ER group as well as the assets and liabilities have been reclassified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. With this reclassification of the ER segment to discontinued operation, the results discussed today will refer to continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

At this time, I'm pleased to turn the call over to Daryl for his opening remarks which begin on Slide 3.

Daryl Adams

Thank you, Juris. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter and full year conference call.

I'll just start by acknowledging the team's incredible effort and hard work transforming our business. For the past year, Spartan has integrated three acquisitions and completed divestiture of our ER segment. The strategic changes allow us to significantly improve our focus within our core markets by expanding our national footprint and product portfolio. This has positioned us in the growth markets that will allow us to accelerate top-line growth and profitability.

For the full year 2019, our sales increased 33% to 757 million, while our gross margins improved 270 basis points to 15.5%, which drove the 103% improvement in income from continuing operations, the 37 million or $1.03 per share from 18 million or $0.52 cents a share. Included in the discontinued ER operations, sales reached $1 billion compared to 815 million a year ago, which exceeded our previous guidance.

Turning to Slide 4, I want to provide some context around in the recently announced divestiture. Last month, we announced the strategic decision to sell our ER business. We appreciate the team's efforts over the past years turning around the ER business, enabling us to make the transformative move at a time that we feel is advantageous. This change will allow us to redeploy capital for higher returns in the delivery, especially the vehicle segments in order to maximize shareholder value.

The commercial fleet delivery especially vehicle markets have undergone a significant change, exciting new opportunities exist driven by the growth in eCommerce and upcoming electric and alternative propulsion vehicles. The fundamental drivers of our business moving in the right direction.

Our acquisition pipeline is robust with redeployed resources and capital, we will have the flexibility to drive accelerated growth and profitability in our core businesses both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We believe this strategy will enable us to better serve our customers with innovative solutions and products over the long-term.

Lastly, the sale provides us the opportunity to rebrand our corporate identity to more closely align with our current business and the markets we serve. We plan to provide updates on the rebranding effort in the months ahead.

Now please turn to Slide 5, I'll provide an overview of our growth strategy. We continue to see strong momentum in vehicle classes 1 through 7 as consumers focus even more on their spending online trading, higher demand for delivery vehicles across our entire portfolio product.

In 2019 consumer spent 602 billion online that's up 31% and 461 billion in 2017, which is reflected partially in our increasing backlog. This momentum has created a strategic imperative for us to establish an infrastructure to meet our customer demand.

Over the past 14 months, we've acquired three companies that included 8 U.S. manufacturing facilities in four States. We also added or expanded 4 additional facilities, which included optimizing both our walk-in van and truck by facility. These acquisitions provide us with expanded coast-to-coast flexible manufacturing capability, which covers approximately 80% of the total U.S. population within a 300-mile radius of our facility.

Now please turn to Slide 6, I'll highlight a few initiatives that support this growth strategy.

To support our customers' needs as vehicle preferences continued to move down the GV, WR class spectrum, last week at the NTEA work truck show, we unveiled the Velocity M3, a purpose built walk-in cargo van. This new purpose built Class 3 walk-in cargo van blends the fuel efficiency, driver ergonomics and safety provisions of a cargo van cab and chassis with the expansive cargo space of a traditional higher vehicle class walk-in van.

The Velocity M3 as a lighter body design, a 70% payload improvement over its predecessor, the reach and better fuel efficiency. But the real game changer is our proprietary patent pending innovations that deliver unequaled stop by stop efficiency gains better customers demand. This vehicle, which can be built on three OEM van chassis is receiving significant interest from our major fleet customers and as a strong example of our recommitment to bring customers thought innovation that delivery efficiency gains, best position us to meet their needs in the first, the last mile delivery segment.

Earlier this year, we also announced the opening of a new 105,000 square foot facility to support the FVS production complex in Bristol, Indiana due to increased capacity demand, and growth in our delivery vehicles.

In November, we opened a new vehicle modification center at our Charlotte campus to support the growing demand for chassis modifications requested by Isuzu dealers in support of their contract manufacturing operations. In the luxury motor coach market, we continue to gain market share and a down market, having gained two additional points of share during the fourth quarter ending at 28% in the over 400 horsepower Class 4 diesel market. By adopting and integrating automotive safety technologies into our chassis, over the past four years, we've increased our market share by 10% solidifying our position in this niche market. Having said that, we are well positioned when the demand for the high-end luxury motor coach market returns.

To conclude, the acquisition of Royal Truck Body has proven to be a significant addition, especially the vehicle to our specialty vehicle product portfolio. Not only did it greatly expand our Western manufacturing capabilities across California, Arizona and Texas, it also brought an talented, especially the vehicle team that will play a significant role in our future.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Rick to discuss Spartan financial results for the fourth quarter.

Rick Sohm

Thank you, Daryl.

Please turn to Page 18. Our 2019 results from continuing operations improved significantly over 2018 on every key financial metric and reflect well on our ability to integrate key acquisitions, transform the company by completing the ER divestiture, while improving productivity.

For the year adjusted EBITDA was up 83% to 64 million from 35 million a year ago and margin improved 37% to 8.5% from 6.2 in the prior year. Backing out the impact of USPS truck body order, that margin would have been 9.6.

Including discontinued ops, adjusted EBITDA was 50 million compared to 34 million in 2018. Adjusted net income nearly doubled to 44 million from 23 million in the prior year. While adjusted EPS grew to $0.66 cents per share -- went from $0.66 cents per share to a 1.24 in 2019.

Demand for our products continue to grow and our backlog at year end was 337 million of 194 million or 136% from the prior year, when you exclude the one-time truck body order.

Turning you to Page 9, I'll provide an overview of the quarter. Q4 revenue increased 6 million to 180 million excluding the truck body order, our revenue grew 30% compared to 139 million in 2018. Fourth quarter income increased to 14 million from 4 million in 2018 reflecting volume mix, improved pricing in our acquisition of Royal Truck Body. Q4 EPS grew to $0.40 per share compared to the $0.12 per share in the prior year.

On Page 10, you'll note that Q4 adjusted EBITDA grew 14 million to 23 million from 9 million a year ago and margin increased 770 basis points, the 13.1 from 5.4% a year ago, driven again primarily by volume and mix, Royal Truck Body and partially offset by lower luxury motor home volume.

Adjusted net income rose 166% to 17 million from 6 million in Q4 of 2018 and adjusted EPS grew to $0.47 per share from 17% or $0.17 a year ago.

Now I will review each operating segments beginning with fleet on Page 11. Fleet reported revenue of 133 million compared to 131 million last year, excluding 34 million of pass through revenue growth was 36 million or 37%. We reported adjusted EBITDA of 21 million up 14 million from 7 million a year ago, largely due to mix, pricing and manufacturing productivity.

And our adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 15.9% from 5% a year ago. Fleet backlog group 201 million or 191% to 306 million compared to 105 million a year ago exposing the onetime truck body order.

Moving on to Page 12 in the specialty segment, revenue was 47 million up from 46 million primarily due to revenue from the Royal Truck Body acquisition and partially offset by $9 million decline in luxury motor coach line. It was slightly higher revenue and better mix. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 7 million from 5 million a year ago and margin improved to 13.9% up 20% from 11.6 a year ago.

Although our backlog declined 19% to 31 million at year end, we are pleased as Darryl mentioned that we are gaining market share and we're outperforming the overall market which saw a 24% decline in Class A diesel volume in 2019.

Please turn to the balance sheet on Page 13, the balance sheet presented here is from continuing operations as the ER business has been classified as held-for-sale at year-end. During the quarter we paid down in another 20 million on our revolver on top of the 5 million paid at the end of Q3 immediately following the Royal acquisition. Our total liquidity at year end was 79 million.

Upon receipt of the proceeds from the ER sale, we paid down another 30 million on the revolver and we expect to make further payments over time as we continue to monitor our M&A pipeline for additional growth opportunities.

As a result of the sale, we also have a number of short and longer term plans to right size our cost structure. We expect to complete our shorter term initiatives in 2020, which will generate run rate savings of approximately 2 million annually. Longer term, we will be making several IT investments to drive down costs through our company.

And finally, I'd like to make you aware that during your ongoing assessment of our internal control environment we identify the material weakness in fleet relating to revenue recognition controls. I would like to make clear that this issue had no impact on our financial statements at year end, but we have moved quickly to implement our mediation plan to ensure our internal controls are improved and designed to operate effectively.

Now I'll turn the call back over to Daryl for our 2020 outlook beginning on Page 14.

Daryl Adams

Thank you, Rick.

Overall, we are excited about 2020 and our position in the market. As far as near term outlook is strong despite the unknown impact that's going voters may have on our business. At this time, our supply chain has not been disrupted. We continue to monitor and assess potential impact daily and we are working closely with our suppliers to ensure continuity of supply. Additionally, the higher demand of our products, we are closely monitoring the chassis supply as well.

Our current outlook for 2020 is as follows, revenue to be in the range of 730 million, 780 million as the midpoint of 755. Net income of 37 million to 43 million for the midpoint of 40 million. Adjusted EBITDA, 66 million to 74 million, the mid point of 70 million. Earnings per share of $1.04 to $1.20 mid point at a $1.12 assuming a 22% tax rate and 35.4 million shares outstanding. Adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.36, the mid point $1.28.

Now please turn to Slide 15, my closing comment. 2019 we have transformed the company by expanding our geographic footprint, enhancing our product portfolio and accelerating our previously stated vision of revenue growth and improved EBITDA margins. Today we've aligned our business to ensure we actually target opportunities with then ongoing macro and micro trends to ensure we maximize top-line growth and profitability and the delivery, especially vehicle market.

And most importantly, the Spartan team has the resources to drive both organic and acquisitive growth. As we continue to provide innovative solutions in the markets we serve, which will benefit our employees, customers and shareholders.

Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Steve Dyer of Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Steve Dyer

I guess before I get to the obligatory coronavirus questions. You guys raised your 2020 EBITDA guidance pretty considerably about 10, 10 plus million at the midpoint, despite the fact that I think generally speaking the macros kind of just gotten worse. Is that a function of the large order, several large orders? What sort of changed in the last three months relative to your outlook there?

Rick Sohm

Yes. Good question, Steve. It's basically a function of the demand we're seeing, our backlog increases. We're here in March and you start to get visibility out further in the year, probably till September or so. So that gave us some confidence to come out with maybe a little better number than people had been expecting.

Steve Dyer

Steve Dyer

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

Steve Dyer

Steve Dyer

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

So we're seeing it -- we haven't seen it yet, any request to speed up. But I think, we saw the demand coming with, as Rick said, our backlog and we're actually improving our throughput at plants as I mentioned on the last call, we moved truck body from Bristol up into Charlotte to get Bristol one other line to fulfill the walk-in van demand.

And we see as we mentioned before also moving down the vehicle class scale, we now have a Class 3 vehicle that's been tested through durability, with that NTEA customers have seen it and they're excited about it. As a Class 3, the features in the cab and the increased payload, so we're hearing good things from customers in that space.

Rick Sohm

Yes. Maybe I'll just add to Darryl's point. When we talk about monitoring the chassis flow, they could be a problem in 2020, but right now that would be unrelated to COVID-19.

Steve Dyer

Steve Dyer

Rick Sohm

Rick Sohm

Steve Dyer

Steve Dyer

Rick Sohm

Rick Sohm

Steve Dyer

Got it. Okay. That's it for me. Congratulations on the execution guys.

Operator

The next question comes from Justin Clare of ROTH Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Justin Clare

So I guess first off, given your revenue growth outlook here -- in the strong growth that you are seeing in fleet vehicles, was wondering, if you'd comment on your market share there, how are you thinking market share trending? Especially given that you have an expanded national footprint now.

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

Justin Clare

Justin Clare

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

Rick Sohm

Yes. And in terms of performance, I would not say that they are outperforming. I would say they were performing in line with our expectations and like Daryl mentioned, there's a strong management team and we have good visibility of what's coming at us. I think your longer term, the opportunity will be to take their product portfolio and take it to other parts of the country where we'll have manufacturing operations that are flexible and we think there's opportunity for their product throughout the country.

Justin Clare

Justin Clare

Rick Sohm

Rick Sohm

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

Operator

Operator

Steve O'Hara

Steve O'Hara

Rick Sohm

Rick Sohm

Daryl Adams

Daryl Adams

Steve O'Hara

Steve O'Hara

Rick Sohm

Rick Sohm

Steve O'Hara

Steve O'Hara

Rick Sohm

Rick Sohm

Steve O'Hara

Steve O'Hara

Rick Sohm

Rick Sohm

Juris Pagrabs

Thanks everyone for joining the call today. Normally, I give you an update on some of the conferences we will be attending here in the near future. But given the environment, it seems like that's not going to happen. I will reach out to you. If you want to talk with management, we can certainly set up virtual calls in the short-term as we get through this process. First quarter earnings will be around the first week of May. And I look forward to keeping you updated. Thank you.

Daryl Adams

Thank you.

