Buy Fitbit And Kemet Now For A 30% Annual Return

I recently published an article about "Opportunities in Open M&A" right in the middle of the Coronavirus induced correction in the market. Falling stock markets provide more of these opportunities than the rising ones. Quickly falling ones are even better as everything gets sold irrespective of fundamentals or special situations. So, this may be a strategy that an investor can deploy to shield their portfolio against the quickly falling market. That article also provided a bit of primer on corporate M&A in case you would like to learn more.

Amazingly, One of my recommended calls on buying Cypress Semiconductor (CY) returned 45% the next day. Admittedly, the timing was more luck than anything else but I believe the underlying thesis is still valid.

In this article, I want to go into a little bit more detail on two 'strong-buy' recommendations that are time-sensitive to act on. I believe there is still a small time window for investors to benefit from these two opportunities before the window is permanently shut in the next quarter.

Below is the latest snapshot of spread (also called arbitrage) between the offer price and current share price (as of 3/11) of the target companies. The two most attractive ones for me are Fitbit (FIT) being purchased by Google (GOOG) and Kemet Corp (KEM) being purchased by Yageo Corp of Taiwan.

Quick Point on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

You may be asking why Tallgrass Energy, purchased by Blackstone (BX) in an all-cash transaction with an offer price of $22.45, not the most attractive? It certainly has the largest spread of all 'cash' transactions I am tracking.

Well, things are relatively unstable in the energy sector right now due to the rapid fall in oil prices. It is my belief that this deal has the potential to be renegotiated at a lower price depending on how things develop in the next few months. Too much of a risk for me to recommend a 'strong buy' on this name. Based on your risk tolerance, there could be potential for big rewards in this deal as well.

Fitbit

Fitbit Inc (FIT) has a very attractive spread with an all "Cash" offer from Google (GOOG) of $7.35 per share. As of today, Fitbit shares are trading just above $6 per share providing a spread opportunity of nearly 20%. There has been a lot of scrutiny on international deals recently, especially from Chinese companies. In this case, it is a US based mega-cap company with tons of cash acquiring another US based micro-cap company. Google has nearly $120B of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet as of the end of 2019 while the total value of this deal is only $2.1B. There should be nearly zero concerns about interest rate environment, financing, government and/or national security scrutiny. Another thing in favor of closing this deal is that Fitbit is a small fish competing directly with a behemoth like Apple (AAPL) in the wearables space. Backing from another big organization like Google (GOOGL) would foster a lot more competition and would overall be beneficial for consumers.

There are, however, data privacy concerns where antitrust officials in the U.S., Europe and Australia are concerned with how Google will use the activity-monitoring data that Fitbit has collected over the years and continues to amass. I believe these concerns will be addressed and this deal will close latest by the middle of 2020. If that happens, we are looking at a 20% return within the space of 3-4 months for a 60-80% annual rate of return.

Let's take a look at the daily chart for Fitbit:

Source: FinViz

As you can see, Fitbit stock traded as high as $7.26 the day this deal was first announced more than four months ago, within touching distance of the $7.35 all-cash offer, but it has been drifting lower ever since.

Kemet Corporation (KEM)

Kemet Corp also has a very attractive spread with an all "Cash" offer of $27.2 per share from Yageo Corp of Taiwan. As of today, Kemet shares are trading just above $23 per share providing a spread opportunity of more than 15% within the next 4-5 months (30-45% annual rate of return).

Kemet designs and manufactures discrete electronic components for many industries including high tech and automotive. Both Yageo and Kemet do not have market dominating positions either individually or collectively and there are little to no IP concerns. Since Yageo is a foreign company, there is probably some scrutiny from CFIUS and it will take a bit longer to close. However, acquisitions by Taiwanese companies have not been looked at unfavorably in the past by the US government so based on past transactions of this type, I do not expect any new regulatory issues to arise. This deal was first announced in Nov 2019 and is currently scheduled to close in 3rd quarter of 2020.

Let's take a quick look at the daily chart for Kemet:

Source: FinViz

As you can see, Kemet shares started their march upwards in Oct 2019, more than a month before the deal was officially announced. I believe markets were already starting to anticipate that a deal is in the works. It then went up as high as $27.6, which is even higher than the offer price of $27.2, perhaps in anticipation of a bidding war and have been drifting lower ever since. The shares have now started to fall as the investors go to 'risk-off' mode and sell everything in their portfolio. This now has a very attractive risk-adjusted return for me to scoop them up.

Conclusion

All stocks go down irrespective of fundamentals during a steep market correction where 'sell everything' is the war cry. In these times, special situations create a one-time opportunity for investors to benefit. I am confident that buying Fitbit Inc and Kemet Corp right now will lead to very attractive risk-adjusted returns within the next 3-6 months. My time-sensitive recommendation is a 'strong-buy' on both these names.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT, CY, KEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.