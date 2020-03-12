European Recession: In The Books

Europe's situation is also reflective of the world situation for it points up the need for greater efforts to talk and work together all around the globe.

European leaders have made some effort to co-ordinate a response to the economic and banking problems that exist, but even greater efforts are needed to minimize the damage going forward.

European economies have not been in the best of shape, and now, with the spread of the coronavirus, things have deteriorated even further.

Europe has not been in good shape. Investors need to fully comprehend what is going on there, especially given recent events.

In early February, things seemed dire.

"Bottom line, Europe, to me, does not seem to be a very fertile ground for investment at this point in time. The eurozone just does not have its act together. Furthermore, I don't see anything to lead me to believe that it will be turning around soon." "If the European Commission only sees a 1.1 percent rate of growth this year with little to nothing being done to change the direction the economy is heading in, what good can be expected for the near future. And, how bad will the coronavirus be?"

Well, the coronavirus got bad!

European Recession

Well, in the New York Times, Peter Goodman writes,

"Europe had already been teetering toward trouble. Even before the coronavirus outbreak quarantined the industrial heart of Italy and emptied the teeming streets of Venice, before France banned public gatherings and major trade shows were canceled in Germany and Spain, economists were openly warning about the prospect of an economic downturn across the continent." "Now, Europe is almost certainly gripped by a recession, amplifying fears that the global economy could be headed that way, too."

It seems impossible to believe that Europe is not in recession, given all the events of the past week or two.

And, this, certainly, is not good news for European banks.

European banks have never really fully recovered from the economic disruptions of the past ten years or so.

Well, now, they are facing an even more difficult situation.

European Bank Problems

As described by Patricia Kowsmann in the Wall Street Journal,

Nonperforming loans at many European banks have remained high and only really began to decline in the 2017-2018 period. Even then, nonperforming loans as a proportion of total loans remained relatively high in many areas and in several nations.

Ms. Kowsmann writes,

"Europe's main banking supervisor, an arm of the European Central Bank, has asked banks to present plans to continue operating in case the virus outbreak escalates. It is also paying close attention to how credit quality evolves, a person familiar with the situation said."

The pressures from the spread of the virus are so great, however, that

"Banks are extending special measures to customers whose businesses are stretched because of the spread of the virus amid unprecedented moves across almost every asset class in recent days. It is the latest challenge for lenders already struggling with negative interest rates and sluggish growth across the region."

European Central Bank Dilemma

Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, is facing a huge test in a Thursday meeting as she prepares a plan to present to the ECB on how to handle the evolving crisis.

And, she faces a situation where the United States Federal Reserve System pre-emptively moved before all other central banks to lower its policy rate of interest by 50 basis points.

The market response to the Fed move has not been a positive one as the value of the US dollar dropped substantially in the days following the move. Just before the cut, on February 27, one Euro cost less than $1.1000. On Monday, March 9, one Euro cost $1.1440 at the close.

This has just put more pressure on Ms. Lagarde as she moves into the leadership position of the ECB. The financial markets are on edge waiting to see what Ms. Lagarde produces.

Need to Work Together

This little example points to the fact that the nations need to work together to coordinate their responses to this global situation. Investors should watch how nations handle the situation. How bad things get in Europe depends upon how leaders respond to the crisis. I have recently written about this need to work together.

There is some evidence that some effort is being made to discuss common issues. Ms. Kowsmann writes,

"Eurozone government officials, banking authorities and other regulators have met over recent days to discuss ways to help small and midsize companies facing liquidity crunches, including through state guarantees, tax deferrals and incentives for banks to lend more, according to people familiar with the talks. European Union officials are also looking into state aid rules and how they might offer temporary exemptions to allow for greater government assistance."

The Editors of the Financial Times write about how important it is for governments to achieve a global response to the situation. They write, "what is lacking - but still much needed today - is a coordinated global policy response." And, they talk about how especially hard this is to achieve within the European community, let alone the world.

World Recession

As the World Health Organization has declared a world pandemic, investors need to be concerned about how the current situation might extend itself to more and more economies.

It is almost assured that the European economies are in a recession right now or on the edge of one.

