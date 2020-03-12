W&T Offshore: Encountering Tough Headwinds

WTI is now an excellent short-term trading tool but should be avoided as a long-term investment.

Total oil equivalent production averaged 52.773K Boepd in the fourth quarter of 2019. It was up 50.9% from 35.0K Boepd in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues increased by 5.9% to $151.89 million in the fourth quarter from $143.42 million a year ago and up 14.9% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is a small US independent offshore oil and gas producer founded in 1983. The company operates mainly in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company produced oil, NGL, and natural gas and had a revenue of $151.89 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, mostly generated from oil, as the graph below is indicating:

The investment thesis that I believe is the best adapted to such E&P producers is to invest with a particular interest in the short term and eventually mid term based on oil price fluctuation. The recent selloff due to Saudi Arabia's action to flood the market with cheap oil to regain market shares has disqualified W&T Offshore as a long-term investment.

If we compare WTI to Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A), we can see that the stock has underperformed significantly, and it is likely to get worse.

The company grew significantly in 2019 and Tracy Krohn, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We completed two great acquisitions in 2019 for approximately $188 million that added meaningful production, significant reserves and future drilling locations. In addition, we added nine new shallow water and eight new deepwater leases in Gulf of Mexico federal lease sales.

One critical takeaway characterizing this independent offshore company

W&T Offshore owns low-decay offshore assets that have continued to produce, even with lower CapEx levels. It is mainly due to the nature of the offshore wells that present a much longer "production life" compared to a Permian well, as you can see below:

Source: Company presentation

The company was impacted by a low natural gas price but was able to generate good cash flow from its oil production. This situation is not valid anymore, and oil prices have totally collapsed recently and are so low now that the company is selling its oil at a loss.

The production for 4Q '19 was 52.8 K Boep/d at a realized composite price of $30.75 per barrel of oil equivalent.

One caveat that should not be overlooked is that the next quarter will be a completely different story with a realized composite record low. Thus, it is vital to look at the data below with reserve. They are not reflecting the actual situation, and we should expect some definitive downside the next quarter.

W&T Offshore, Inc. - Financial and Production 4Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

W&T Offshore Inc. 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 153.5 143.4 116.08 134.70 132.22 151.89 Net Income in $ Million 44.40 133.61 -47.76 35.72 74.55 9.46 EBITDA $ Million 95.00 187.61 2.46 74.97 68.39 55.84 EPS diluted in $/share 0.32 0.96 -0.34 0.25 0.53 0.07 Cash from operations in $ Million 179.66 26.91 84.85 21.47 80.28 45.63 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 27.52 47.03 31.58 41.57 188.07 52.59 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 152.14 -20.12 53.26 -20.10 -107.79 -6.96 Total Cash in $ Million 339.06 33.29 86.12 65.71 41.74 32.43 Total LT Debt in $ Million 983.94 633.54 634.01 634.42 718.95 719.53 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 138.97 139.26 140.46 140.57 140.57 140.77 Oil Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 36.5 35.0 33.4 35.0 41.1 52.8 Realized price ($/Boe) 45.32 44.16 38.31 41.83 34.56 30.75

Source: Company PR and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil-Equivalent Production

1 - Total Revenues of $151.89 million in 4Q'19

Revenues increased by 5.9% to $151.89 million in the fourth quarter from $143.42 million a year ago and up 14.9% sequentially. The company had a net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $9.46 million or $0.07 per share. Fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings (excluding one-time items) were $0.17 per share.

The increase in production was due to the company's Mobile Bay area assets acquisition from Exxon Mobil (XOM). The reserves have been growing, and Tracy Krohn said in the conference call:

At year-end, approximately 78% of 2019 proved reserves were classified as proved developed producing. 7% is proved developed nonproducing and 15% is proved undeveloped.

However, with oil prices diving, the proved reserves will have to be assessed again soon.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $6.963 million in 4Q'19

Because of the recent Mobile Bay acquisition, W&T Offshore free cash flow for 2019 is now a loss of $81.54 million, with a loss of $6.96 million for 4Q '19.

As we know, W&T Offshore entered into a joint exploration program with Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) for the development of 14 pre-identified projects in the Gulf of Mexico at a drastically reduced CapEx for the company.

However, with the June 2019 Mobile Bay acquisition, free cash flow has turned negative. I do not consider this change as concerning, and it is part of a natural process of development.

However, with oil prices barely above $30 a barrel, I do not expect the company to generate any free cash flow in 2020.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Total oil equivalent production averaged 52.773K Boepd in the fourth quarter of 2019. It was up 50.9% from 35.0K Boepd in the year-ago quarter. Liquids (oil and NGL) represented 45.2% of the total production in the quarter.

Source: W&T offshore most recent map

For 2019.

Oil production was 1.8 million Barrels, up 6.1% year over year.

Natural gas liquids output totaled 415k Boe, higher than 322K Boe a year ago.

Natural gas production of 15.966K Mcf in the fourth quarter up significantly than 7,343 MMcf produced last year.

4 - Production Guidance - 2020 and First Quarter

W&T Offshore expects production for first-quarter 2020 between 49.6K Boep/d and 54.8K Boep/d. For the full year, its output is scheduled between 47.1K Boep/d and 52.1K Boep/d, compared with last year's 40.6K Boep/d.

5 - Net debt is now $677.208 million in 4Q'19

The net debt is about $677.21 million, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.2x as of December 31, 2019.

Source Presentation Dec 2019.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

The small oil and gas producer W&T Offshore is likely to suffer a big blow the next earnings with oil prices now at $31. The issue is that Saudi Arabia has entered a price war with Russia and the US Shale again. This situation is likely to push oil prices below $30, and I do not see any quick change in strategy. It means oil prices may remain low for an extended period and will hurt W&T Offshore probably more than its bigger competitors.

The company will not be able to generate free cash flow and will probably be forced to reduce CapEx significantly to conserve cash. It is unfortunate, but without sufficient oil and gas prices, this small producer is entering a difficult period and must act swiftly to prevent more significant losses.

Technical Analysis

WTI experienced a support breakout in mid-February and quickly dropped to the new support, which did not hold. I see a descending wedge pattern forming with further lower support at $1.25 and resistance at $2.10.

The strategy is to accumulate close to $1.25 or just below depending on the oil prices and take profit at or above $2.10.

