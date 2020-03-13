Tekla World Healthcare Fund: 12.9% Yield, 17% Discount, All-Time Low

It's at an all-time low, but its distributions are from return of capital.

THW is selling at a -17.4% discount to NAV, vs. its three-year -6.76% average discount.

"May you live in interesting times." Well, maybe our times could be a little less interesting, eh? This virus/oil war double whammy is a bit over the top, as far as Mr. Market is concerned. It has sent many stocks and income vehicles down to new 52-week lows, and, in some cases, down to all-time lows.

Such is the case with the Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW), a closed-end fund which concentrates on both US and international healthcare stocks:

(Source: THW site)

We covered another Tekla fund, the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ), which holds US-based healthcare companies, in one of our previous articles. This article will compare these two funds.

THW Investment Objective: The fund's objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Both funds use leverage of ~21%, and have similar expense ratios. THW has more holdings, 170 vs. THQ's 134, while THQ has a bigger asset base of $1.09B, vs. $568M for THW:

Holdings:

Four of the top 5 holdings of both funds are of the same for both funds: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), and United Health (UNH), but with lesser amounts held by THW. After that group, THW's holdings include big international healthcare firms, such as Novartis (NVS), AstraZeneca (AZN), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Novo Nordisk (NVO):

Sectors and Asset Allocations:

THW has a much heavier 47% weighting in pharmaceuticals than THQ's ~30% weighting, but a lower weighting in most other sub sectors, such as biotech, healthcare providers/services, and equipment/supplies. Both funds own ~5.7% in REITs.

Both funds have similar asset allocations: Dominated by ~80% in common stocks and warrants, followed by ~15% in convertible and non-convertible notes.

THW:

THQ:

Pricing:

At $10.84, THW is at an all-time low. It IPO'd in 2015, at $20.00. Its discount to NAV was 17.44%, as of intraday 3/12/20, which is a much deeper discount than its one-year and three-year discounts of -5.55% and -6.76%, respectively.

THQ has had deeper historic discounts than THW, and is selling at a -19.75% discount to NAV, vs. its -9.12% to -9.44% one-year, three-year, and five-year discounts. Those deeper discounts may be due to greater regulatory risk for US-based healthcare firms:

THW has a much wider spread than THQ between its three-month and one-year Z scores:

Performance:

THW has outperformed THQ over the past year, while THQ has the edge over the past three years.

THW has slightly outperformed the market over the past week, month, quarter, and year to date, while THQ has underperformed over the past week, month, quarter, year, and year to date. Both funds have lagged the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) over all of these periods:

THW has a much higher yield, 12.92%, vs. THQ's 9.13% yield. Both funds pay monthly distributions., and go ex-dividend on 3/19/20. Both funds have a steady, "managed" monthly distribution:

Downer Department:

Although there are some positive attributes for both funds, a big negative factor is that neither of them have fully covered their distributions in the past two fiscal years, although THQ came closer in 2018, with .99X coverage.

After posting .51X coverage, i.e. 51%, in fiscal 2018, THW's coverage was even weaker in fiscal 2019, at -1.26, due to out-sized negative capital gains of -$55M:

Taxes:

As a result of that, THW distributions were from 100% Return Of Capital, ROC, in fiscal 2019, while THQ had 87% ROC in fiscal 2019. In the ensuing months, THW's payouts are still from 100% return of capital, while THW's have been from 72% ROC.

While ROC does defer taxes on distributions, it also decreases your tax basis, so, when you sell, your capital gains tax will be higher.

All tables by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, except where noted otherwise.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, covers undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, with dividend yields from 5% to 10%+. We've had 2 buyouts in the past 2 months, with our latest buyout rewarding HDS+ subscribers with a 55% Total Return, while the previous one had a 51% total return from inception. Both stocks yielded over 8% prior to being bought out.

We publish exclusive research articles weekly for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how we can help your portfolio. There's a 20% discount for new members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.





Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.