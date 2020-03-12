Sell The Rips: December 2018 Market Low Is Our Next Downside Target

We see the 2300 in the S&P 500 Index level from December 2018 as a near-term downside target representing another ~5% downside from current levels.

Q1 and full-year corporate earnings estimates have yet to be revised sufficiently lower to reflect the ongoing deterioration of the macro environment, highlighting continued risk.

A reset of expectations now invalidates any bullish thesis for most stocks and may force a rollback of the entire 2019 move higher in equities.

The current trading environment since the initial headlines of the coronavirus outbreak in China from late January has been defined by widespread confusion. For the most part, investors have had difficulty reconciling the severity of the public health crisis with unknown effects on the global economy, and the impact on financial assets and stock prices. Through mid-February when the intensity of the outbreak in China was still peaking and reports were already emerging of a global spread, the stock market was complacently trading at an all-time high with many observes downplaying the situation as a transitory issue and overall contained.

We've maintained a bearish outlook through the entire situation, recognizing the implications are longer lasting and more serious than the market had priced in. As traders, that meant taking advantage of this catalyst to capitalize on short-ideas in overvalued stocks exhibiting overbought technical conditions. Our message for investors has been to increase allocation to fixed-income as a defensive position, trim winners, and reduce overall portfolio risk.

'Sell the Rips' Is the New 'Buy the Dips'

We think there is more downside ahead as the market is still coming to terms with the potential of a global recession, which we believe is increasingly probable. We're looking at the S&P 500 (SPY) which at current levels around 2500 is still ~5% above the lows of December 2018 when the market last experienced a period of extreme volatility.

We think the continued economic disruptions from the coronavirus and a potential recessionary condition can take the S&P 500 to the 2000 level last reached in 2016. As we describe below, the conditions now are worse with a structurally more negative outlook.

(source: finviz.com)

Welcome to the 2020 Bear Market

With the S&P 500 down by over 25% from the highs in February, the events of the past week have marked an acceleration of the coronavirus outbreak and a deterioration in the global macro outlook. The announcement by President Trump to ban air travel from Europe to help slow the spread of the virus has now helped to hammer the point home that this situation is unprecedented. We think there is more downside ahead in what is expected to remain an extremely volatile market for the foreseeable future.

Just over a week ago the Fed made an emergency 50 basis point rate cut, described as a preemptive measure to ease financial conditions and support the U.S. economy. It's incredible to think that the initial market move was for the broad market indexes was to trade higher and the S&P 500 reached 3100 on that day, nearly 20% above current levels. The expectation now is for another rate cut next week, although we think monetary policy is ineffective in addressing the non-financial catastrophe.

The chart we are most closely watching is the daily number of new coronavirus cases outside of China. In our opinion, as long as this measure continues to climb higher, global economic disruptions will continue until there is a clear indication that the outbreak is contained or at least subsiding. March 11 featured a record 7,251 new positive COVID-19 diagnoses worldwide across 125 countries. We look forward to when this data point begins to trend lower and more clarity can be established that the situation has stabilized.

(source: worldometers.info)

In the United States, with 1,350 current cases, the impacts have already been severe with event cancellations and local governments moving to limit public gatherings. Unfortunately, it can get more intense with the next phase being widespread public school closures for children and stoppages of transportation systems.

The reality here is that the conditions for a recession are in place and is unlikely to be averted through any form of monetary policy or fiscal stimulus action. Recognizing the technical definition of a recession is a drop in spending and contraction in economic activity on a year-over-year basis; it's clear the economy is already operating at a reduced level compared to this time last year.

The situation has escalated so rapidly, that market estimates for GDP growth and corporate earnings have yet to reflect the latest developments and negative implications. One of the trends we've observed is a general hesitation by companies during the last earnings season in attempting to quantify the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the early stages. As we move into the Q1 earnings season, we expect previous full-year earnings guidance to essentially be reset. This could create further bearish sentiment in the market as most companies will still have uncertainty as to the timeline to when operating conditions can return to normal. No industry is immune to the repercussions as all areas of the economy are being affected through reduced consumer spending and limited industrial activity.

The Path to a Recession

The point we emphasize is that the severity and length of the economic contraction will depend on too many uncertainties, which could range from a mild-technical recession to a deeper structural contraction of the U.S. and global economy. The points below highlight a progression that we expect to occur not only in the U.S. but also in other countries.

Consumer sentiment/ business confidence drops sharply from current levels.

The labor market and hiring effectively freeze in the near term leading to poor payroll data.

Businesses most directly impacted begin a process of headcount reduction and layoffs, driving the unemployment rate up from current record low levels.

Consumer spending is further pressured by the slowing economy.

Average wages move lower given disruptions to service level activities in industries like restaurants, entertainment, and travel among others.

Industrial production/ manufacturing is bottlenecked from global supply chain issues and work closures.

Companies pull back on investment plans and initiate deeper cost-cutting measures.

Sentiment remains pressured with more pessimistic projections.

A deeper recession becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Of course, the setup above does not consider the most devastating scenarios of the global pandemic with upwards of 60% of the global population infected. A complete shutdown of the worldwide economy as people are either forcibly or self-quarantined presents even more downside risks. The current consensus is a containment of the virus will eventually be reached and a possible vaccine can be introduced over the next year. For everyone's sake, we can only hope for the best.

Don't Focus on the Percentage Changes

One warning we leave for investors is to not focus on percentage changes. It's easy to see your favorite stock down 30-40% and assume the pullback can represent a buying opportunity. Two mechanisms can drive equity prices significantly lower and highlight the current market risk which some investors may be underestimating.

Revisions are lower to earnings forecasts. A contraction in valuations-multiples.

Let's take Apple Inc (AAPL) which is currently trading at $260 and down by 21% from its all-time high at $327 set in early February. Based on current consensus estimates that the company can post $13.54 in EPS for fiscal 2020, the stock is trading at a forward P/E of 19.2x. On the other hand, we highlight that the 10-year average P/E for the stock is 15.5x and the stock traded with a P/E as low as 12x in early 2019.

Data by YCharts

Let's envision a scenario were the EPS estimate for the current year is revised lower by 10% to $12.20 per share based on the weaker operating environment, slower sales as an all-encompassing impact to the current global coronavirus situation. The actual EPS impact could be more severe in our opinion. In this case, the stock is trading at a forward P/E of 21.5x on our "new" EPS estimate.

Given a more pessimistic outlook and bearish sentiment, we think lower multiples are justified across the market. For APPL let's assign a normalized forward P/E for the stock at 15.0x in our example. With a revised lower 2020 EPS estimate of $12.20, the stock can trade at $190 representing another 25% downside. At that point, a case could still be made that the stock is expensive should the longer-term outlook remain weak. In a more bearish scenario, EPS estimates could be revised even lower, and the stock could trade with an even more depressing forward P/E multiple.

Our point is that this type of valuation analysis can be applied to any stock and highlights the ongoing risks of equities. Don't assume that a 20-30% drop in the market means anything is "cheap". If earnings estimates across S&P 500 companies face a reset lower, lower valuation multiples imply the index still has a downside.

To be clear, it's also possible that the stock maintains its valuation premium essentially trading with a higher multiple even as EPS estimates move lower. In this case, the stock price could be supported at current levels. A faster-than-expected containment of the virus and limited disruptions would represent the upside scenario.

Game Plan: Fixed-Income But Avoid Long-Dated Bonds

Recognizing the extent and velocity of the moves already, in our view it's too late to take an aggressively short position in the market. That being said, we think any significant bounce from current levels could offer an opportunity to cut losses and reduce equities exposure while adding allocations to fixed income.

The other dynamic we highlight is the extreme moves in long-dated bonds, which we view as now representing higher risk. The 10-year Treasury yield reached a low of 0.74% on March 6th and has since bounced to a current level of 0.82%. There is a possibility that the current moves in long-dated bonds represent a sort of "blow-off top" at least for the near term.

Keep in mind that even with an expectation that the FED can cut the monetary policy "FED funds rate", this only directly affects the short side of the Treasury curve, while long-term bonds trade based on market dynamics. A sell-off in long-dated bonds can imply that aggressively dovish monetary policies can lead to inflationary pressures down the line.

(source: finviz.com)

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) reached $180 per share and has since pulled dropped to $159, representing the significant risk of the high-duration bond exposure. For reference, TLT features an average duration of 18.0, implying significant sensitivity to changes in interest rates.

We recommend investors focus more on short- to intermediate-term bonds and lower-duration bond funds as an alternative. We think the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) offers a good balance between maintaining exposure to lower rates while having less risk than long term bonds.

Takeaway

The market is in the process of resetting global growth and corporate earnings expectations in a deeply bearish environment. The coronavirus outbreak represents a historic level of uncertainty that implies deeper economic impacts beyond the public health crisis. Conditions are set that may lead to a recession in the U.S. and other regions of the world.

We remain bearish on equities and see the S&P 500 retesting the lows of December 2018 as a near-term target while the 2000 level, last hit in 2016, may represent a strong long-term structural support. We recommend higher allocations to fixed-income with a preference for short-duration funds with a goal of capital preservation. For patient investors, a deeper correction can offer more compelling buying opportunities at lower levels in the future.

Build a Stronger Portfolio With The Core-Satellite Dossier Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Get access to all our exclusive features including: Model portfolios built around different strategies.

built around different strategies. A tracked watchlist of our top picks .

. A weekly "dossier" with an updated market outlook.

Access to analysts with a live chat

Exclusive research covering all asset classes and market segments. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.