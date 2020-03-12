It's Officially A Bear Market (Technically Speaking For 3/12)

The weekly charts show the depth of the overall damage.

Credit market stress usually leads a recession by 12-18 months. That makes this morning's warning from Bank of America especially concerning. Government bid-ask spreads have been widening. Since US debt is considered the "safe haven" asset, anything other than the narrowest of bid-ask spreads is warranted. The note also observed that recent Fed actions to stem volatility are insufficient. This is the second credit market event in the last 6 months. Last fall, commercial paper spreads widened due to a lack of liquidity. Then, the Fed initiated a short-term liquidity program that brought yields back to more manageable levels. Assuming the BofA note is on point, we should expect a Fed response soon.

To alleviate the stress, the Fed is pumping trillions into the market:

The Federal Reserve stepped into financial markets Thursday for the second day in a row and the third time this week, this time dramatically ramping up asset purchases amid the turmoil created by the coronavirus. “These changes are being made to address highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak,” the New York Fed said in an early afternoon announcement amid a washout on Wall Street that was heading toward the worst day since 1987.

The ECB is starting three new programs to help mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus slowdown:

First, we decided to conduct, temporarily, additional longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs) to provide immediate liquidity support to the euro area financial system.



Second, the Governing Council decided to apply considerably more favourable terms during the period from June 2020 to June 2021 to all TLTRO III operations outstanding during that same time.



Third, we decided to add a temporary envelope of additional net asset purchases of €120 billion until the end of the year, ensuring a strong contribution from the private sector purchase programmes.

Global markets continue to drop (charts as of 7:01 AM CST):

The 13 ETFs above track a majority of the global equity indexes. All are "northwest to southeast charts" that show a consistent and large decline. The table above shows the monthly performance of those ETFs. All are lower. Six have fallen into bear markets. India and the SPY are right on the cusp and will probably become bear markets in the coming days. Expect others to continue falling.

Equity markets are leading indicators, meaning investors are clearly concerned about the next 3-6 months of economic activity.

Let's look at today's performance table: That's just ugly -- plain ugly. Small-caps collapsed over 10%, transports cratered 10.83%, while micro-caps were also down over 10%. There's no other way to put this, except to say it's a rout.

The weekly charts put this carnage into grizzly perspective: Micro-caps have collapsed, falling from 101.44 to 66.81 -- a 34% decline. They are now at a 3-year low. Small-caps are down from 170.36 to 111.72, for a 34% decline. Transports are down from 203.89 to 130.88 -- a 35% decline.

And now we have the SPY, declining from 339.08 to 248.09, for a 26.83% decline, formally entering bear market territory.

There's no sugar-coating the above data: the markets are now deeply concerned about future economic growth.

Let's hope we don't fall any further tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.