Wells Fargo: New Leader Taking Charge

Mr. Scharf, an outsider, may be what the bank needs to build a new business model with a new culture, but the bank also needs a new, strong, capable board.

Wells Fargo has experienced four years of chaos as bank leadership has changed and board direction has been non-existent.

Turmoil continues to exist at Wells Fargo with the new CEO, Charles Scharf, taking charge of the bank and the chairwoman of the board of directors resigning.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) has been back in the news this week.

The bank’s chairwoman, Elizabeth A. Duke, resigned this week, along with another board member, under pressure from the chairwoman of the Financial Services Committee in Congress.

On Tuesday, the current CEO of the bank, Charles W. Scharf, on the job for four months, appeared before the Financial Services Committee.

The fallout from the mismanagement of the bank still lingers over all that the bank does.

Wells Fargo stands as a case study, along with some other major corporations like General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA), of the consequences of the failure of a board of directors to oversee what the company’s chief executive officer is doing.

Unfortunately, this failure to carry out its responsibilities can haunt a board of directors for years.

Shareholders must pay attention to board actions, or the lack of board actions, and get involved in the process in order to maintain their own wealth.

Wells Fargo's Failure

Mr. Scharf, in his testimony before the Financial Services Committee, referred to the “flawed business model” and the “broken” culture that existed at the bank.

But, Wells Fargo appeared to be one of the strongest, if not the strongest, of the biggest US banks coming out of the Great Recession. Its return on shareholder’s equity was in the 11 percent to 13 percent range, and it was set to experience strong growth as the economy recovered.

With this kind of performance, how could the board of directors not support the chief executive officer and go with the business model he had created and the culture that attended it?

Posting good financial results tends to leave a board with little to do but sing the praises of the current CEO and the culture that has been build.

But, as we now look back on the past five years or so, just as we look back on the past five years or so at General Electric and Boeing, we see how short-run performance can capture all one’s attention and the consequences of some of the longer-term issues that helped to produce the short-run results, can be passed over or ignored.

The Responsibilities Of The Board Of Directors

This is the hard part of the job for the board of directors.

The board of directors must be focused upon the longer-run consequences of the company’s business model and the resulting culture tied to that business model. The board’s first responsibility is to the shareholders and not to the chief executive officer.

The board of directors of a company must oversee the company’s business model and the resultant culture. If they don’t then they are not doing their job.

And, if they don’t we see outcomes like the ones now being dealt with at Wells Fargo, General Electric and Boeing.

It is also the case that board members must be removed for this negligence.

A Turnaround

Unfortunately, in many situations similar to the Wells Fargo case, the CEO is removed, but the board of directors stays.

And, unfortunately, the board of directors does not like to admit that it has not fulfilled its responsibilities in the past few years, and so the remaining board of directors tends to hire someone that was committed to the business model and culture that resulted in the current problems.

This is what Wells Fargo did and it is what General Electric did…twice.

And, so the beat goes on. It is just more business as usual.

Eventually, an outsider is brought in to be the CEO. And, eventually, the board melts away, one way or another, to be replaced finally by new, outsiders.

Wells Fargo now has its “outsider” running the company. Mr. Scharf formerly ran Bank of New York and Visa.

And, over the past four years, the board of directors has generally been replaced. It is time.

Mr. Scharf's Ascendancy

Mr. Scharf has only been on the job for about four months. He believes that the Wells Fargo brand and reputation can be restored. That is why he is there.

He is moving, “replacing much of the company’s top leadership, increasing oversight of its previously independent business units and centralizing responsibility for regulatory compliance under the bank’s newly hired chief operating officer.”

The regulatory response, so far, has been positive.

But, what is it going to take to change the culture, something that is deeply engrained into the structure and something that took years to build?

The chairwoman of the Financial Services Committee, Maxine Waters, has referred to the bank s “essentially a lawless organization.”

Mr. Scharf has his work cut out for him.

Board Needs To Be Rebuilt

A most important task going forward is to rebuild the board of directors. The board must be reconstructed to include talented, strong-willed individuals that will see to it that the shareholders are represented. Mr. Scharf must want such a board, because this can only help to cement his credibility. To me, a strong chief executive officer wants a strong board, one that will question the business model and culture that the CEO is trying to build.

This, to me, is what is needed to build sustainable long-term performance. And, this is what the shareholders should want…and demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.