Boeing: The Current Situation

How will Boeing look once these troubles are out of the way?

Boeing (BA) is facing the perfect storm. To add to its 737 MAX problems, it now has to contend with the more than likely extreme drop in demand coming from the coronavirus effect on air travel. However, both of these issues are temporary.

Hence, the question beckons. How does Boeing look now? In my view, we can do a simple exercise to have a better idea. We just have to take Boeing’s performance from 2018, a year where neither of the temporary effects had made themselves felt, and see what that would imply considering:

Boeing’s current market capitalization and debt.

Boeing’s current debt.

And a gross estimate of further impacts from the 737 MAX problem.

So let’s do this exercise.

Boeing’s Market Capitalization And Debt

This is easy. They are as follow right now:

At $164, Boeing carries a $92.3 billion market capitalization.

As of Q4 2019, Boeing had $17.3 billion in net debt.

An Estimate Of The 737 Max Impact

Boeing itself estimated the impact of the crisis at $18.4 billion. This was in January. More recently Merrill Lynch put its own estimate at $23 billion. We’re going with Merrill Lynch’s estimate and consider all of this cost borne in the future. Boeing already is fully drawing a $13.8 billion loan, so the numbers don’t seem unrealistic.

Putting It All Together

Back in 2018, Boeing earned $10.46 billion. It also had net debt of just $5.3 billion. It produced $21.75 billion in EBITDA.

Now, on top of the already existing larger debt, we’ll add a pessimistic $23 billion. That would take net debt to $40.3 billion. Against $21.75 billion in EBITDA, debt/EBITDA would be 1.85x. That this amount of additional debt still seems manageable is a testament to Boeing's business strength once these troubles are over.

Net earnings also would be lower, because $40.3 billion in net debt carries a significantly higher cost than $5.3 billion. If we assume a pessimistic 4.00% interest rate on the additional debt, then this will reduce net profits by around $1.26 billion net of taxes. Taking into account this effect, net earnings would be around $9.2 billion.

So, putting it all together, if Boeing goes back to its 2018 performance, which seems reasonable after the 737 MAX and coronavirus crises are over, at $164 it’s trading at roughly:

10.0x Earnings

6.1x EV/EBITDA

These are, for a business that acts in an oligopoly (with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF)) and will see renewed growth after the current troubles are over, very reasonable multiples.

As a result, I'm no longer negative on Boeing, as I believe both problems will eventually be temporary. I think the present prices will eventually provide upside for shareholders, even if the new debt load will be somewhat scary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.