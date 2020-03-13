5 Reasons To Sell Ventas

We see the acclaim pointed at management as unwarranted.

Lets get right to it. Here are the 5 reasons Ventas (VTR) is a sell.

Ventas missed the boat on hospitals. Ventas’ senior housing is underperforming Management is egregiously overpayed COVID-19 will disproportionately hurt senior housing Tight dividend coverage

Ventas missed the boat on hospitals

I have been attending Ventas’ REITWEEK presentation in NYC for the last 6 years. They are broadly considered to be a bellweather of the healthcare REITs and their presentation provides a good pulse on the sector. At the 2014 REITWEEK presentation, VTR’s management mentioned that they were looking at getting into hospitals.

This would have been a great time to do it.

Hospitals were trading at very high cap rates – often double digit. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) was trading at about $13 a share and would have been a bitesize acquisition for Ventas.

Instead, Ventas bought American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust for $2.6B in a highly contested transaction in which VTR had to outbid Griffin. From SNL Financial:

“Ventas Inc. agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust Inc. in a stock-and-cash transaction valued at $2.6 billion”

The American Realty Capital family of non-traded REITs is famous for buying properties rapidly with minimal underwriting as its primary concern was raising capital. Most of the funds have had disappointing performance and while it is difficult to separate out the ARCHT properties from the rest of Ventas, my bet is that VTR overpaid.

As of the most recent report, VTR’s NOI consisted of 54% senior housing, 27% medical office and only 11% hospitals.

I believe this weighting represents poor capital allocation over recent years, particularly considering how poorly their senior housing is performing.

Senior housing underperformance

In its 4th quarter report, Ventas revealed substantial trouble in its senior housing operating portfolio.

Source: VTR earnings release

In addition to negative 7.5% in 4Q19 and -4.4% for the full year, VTR put out 2020 guidance calling for negative 9% to negative 4% same store NOI for their senior housing operating portfolio {SHOP}.

Source: VTR earnings release

When this release first came out the consensus was that it was just a rough market for senior housing. There are fundamental reasons to believe the sector is in trouble given the significant oversupply of the past few years.

However, Welltower (WELL) presented 4Q19 earnings and had an entirely different result.

WELL had 1.5% positive same store NOI in their SHOP portfolio in the quarter and +2.7% for full year 2019. Further, WELL posted 2020 guidance calling for positive Same store NOI for both SHOP and NNN senior housing.

Ventas’ senior housing is significantly underperforming that of its closest peer at a fundamental level.

Compensation is excessive

In 2017, Debra Cafaro, (CEO of Ventas) topped the list of highest paid REIT executives with a whopping $25.3mm

The other executives are also well compensated resulting in total 2017 G&A of $135.5mm.

The problem has only gotten worse since that time with G&A rising each year to $166mm in 2019.

Source: SNL Financial

Welltower also had fairly high compensation, coming in at $155.2mm in 2016, but as things started to get tougher for senior housing, Welltower pared back executive pay. In 2019 WELL had reduced total G&A to $126.5mm

Source: SNL Financial

So to put this into perspective, Welltower has a market cap of over $27B and G&A of $126mm, while VTR has a market cap of just over $17B and G&A of $166mm.

That is an extreme amount of corporate overhead to overcome. This is money that comes straight out of FFO and we believe the excessive executive compensation is a big contributor to VTR’s sizable underperformance.

Ventas has underperformed over 3 years.

Source: SNL Financial

5 years.

Source: SNL Financial

And 10 years.

Source: SNL Financial

Given this performance, the extremely large paychecks seem egregious.

COVID-19 disproportionately hurts senior housing

Senior housing has a fair bit of seasonality in that it is difficult to move residents in during flu season. Older populations are higher risk and flus represent a more serious threat to this group than to the general populous. Thus, during bad flu seasons, senior housing occupancy often disappoints as move-ins get delayed and unfortunately a small portion of the seniors who would live in senior housing or currently live in senior housing are forced to move into higher acuity facilities like a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

COVID-19 has shown a tendency to be particularly dangerous to seniors as tragically demonstrated in Washington where a large portion of U.S. COVID-19 deaths thus far have occurred in a single senior care facility. If this virus spreads throughout the U.S. senior housing will have to operate on extremely high alert so as to ensure the safety of their residents. This could mean delaying or even preventing move-ins until the threat declines.

Beyond the biological impacts of the virus, the related sell-off in the market has destroyed nest eggs. The major averages are down roughly 20% which has cut into the capital seniors need to move into senior housing. With a reduced savings account, I suspect more seniors will opt to move in with family instead of an expensive facility.

This is by no means the death of senior housing, but it represents an incremental decline in demand at a time when there is already oversupply.

Tight dividend coverage

Ventas was once regarded as a blue chip REIT and felt quite safe to own. The substantial declines in market price have shattered that image and the concurrent fundamental declines have made dividend coverage quite tight.

Let us begin with Ventas’ 2020 Normalized FFO guidance which calls for a range of $3.56 - $3.69. This appears to be okay coverage of the $3.17 annual dividend (paid quarterly). However, both senior housing and medical office are capex intensive property types. From Ventas’ supplemental, we know they had $156.7mm of tenant improvements, maintenance and leasing commissions in 2019

Source: VTR supplemental

Divided over 372.8mm shares, that is $0.42 a share in capex. Thus, the portion of FFO available for dividends is $3.14 to $3.27

That is pretty tight coverage on a $3.17 dividend.

I’m not suggesting that VTR will be forced to cut its dividend any time soon, just that it is getting close to being a concern. Any more deterioration in senior housing fundamentals and a dividend cut will start to creep into the conversation on conference calls. This sort of talk is rarely good for the market price.

Putting it together

Overall, I just don’t see any compelling reason to own VTR. In addition to the 5 problems listed above, the valuation is far from interesting. At 11X forward AFFO, Ventas is valued in the middle of the healthcare REIT pack which I think is too high given their weak property performance and track record.

