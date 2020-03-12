The Coronavirus Black Swan: Buy When There Is Blood In The Streets

I see compelling short and long-term buying opportunities in the market despite the likelihood for more downside in the intermediate-term.

Image Source

The Coronavirus along with remarkable volatility continues to ravage markets across the globe. Panic continues to sweep through the financial system with voracity not seen since the financial crisis of 2008. The VIX hit 73 today, gold is falling, stocks are melting, oil is crashing, Bitcoin is burning. Is it time to sell, time to buy? What the hell is going on?

The VIX Above 70?

Wow, when was the last time you saw the VIX above 70? This is an unprecedented level of fear and panic in markets. In fact, the VIX hit a higher level only once since the instrument came into use in the late 1980s and that was the 80-90 level hit during the very height of the financial crisis in 2008. Are we at a point now where such panic is warranted? I am not so sure, but the Coronavirus wasn't around back then.

VIX 1-Year

Source: StockCharts.com

VIX 5-Years

Nevertheless, my view is that the panic is overdone, at least in the short term. I don't think that the VIX is going to 90 or to 100. In fact, the top in the VIX could be in for now, and that implies that stocks are likely going to get a relief rally in the very near future.

Speaking of Stocks

Stock markets across the globe are crashing. At one-point, major European markets were down by around 12% intraday, the most ever. The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) touched down on the 2,500 level, bringing total losses from last month's all-time highs to around 26%.

SPX 1-Year

SPX 3-Year The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is outperforming slightly down by a total of around 25% from its all-time high.

QQQ 1-Year

The DJIA got hit worse of all, down by as much as roughly 28% at one-point.

DJIA 1-Year

DJIA 3-Years

What About Gold?

There appears to be little safe haven anywhere today as gold got slammed all the way down to the $1,560 level today. This was a remarkable decline of around $70 or about 5% on the day. However, the yellow metal has regained some of its composure, as it bounced off critical support and was trading around $1,590 at the time of writing this piece.

Source: KITCO.com

Bitcoin

There literally appears to be no place to hide today as digital assets are essentially melting with the surrounding crash in just about everything. Well, there is one place, the USD, as investors make a dash for cash, selling just about everything they can. Still, disturbingly Bitcoin, and most major altcoins are down by 20-30% on the session, bringing many digital assets down to their lowest levels in almost a year.

The Bottom Line

Markets appear to be short-term dramatically oversold. The VIX at over 70 implies that a short-term relief rally is likely to occur. We can also see some encouraging short-term price action in some technology stocks as well as in other sectors. I expect that this selloff may provide a substantial short-term buying opportunity going into the weekend. Unless we get some positive news flow today or tomorrow (Friday), investors are likely to resume selling Friday to avoid having to hold positions over the weekend. However, due to markets being so extraordinarily oversold we will likely have a strong relief rally early next week.

Therefore, I want to look for short-term deals today and tomorrow. With global easing all around naturally gold is a good place to start. It was a screaming buy at $1,560, and it remains a buy now. I see people moving into the dollar, but with all the dollar printing that is about to hit the markets, investors should be moving into gold, silver, and gold mining stocks GSMs.

Also, I see some individual names and sectors that just seem extremely oversold and are likely to rebound nicely in the near future. BP PLC (BP), Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Exxon (XOM), and other top oil/energy companies are not likely going to go bankrupt. Yet, just look at some of these stocks. Gazprom is back under $4.50 and is paying a dividend of about 10%. BP is trading at levels seen back in the mid 1990s and also pays a dividend of over 10% now.

OGZPY 1-Year

BP 1-Year XOM 1-Year The banking segment is another extremely oversold sector investors can look at for both short-term and long-term exposure. The Financial ETF (XLF) is down by roughly 35% from its top and some extremely high-quality names like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS.PK), JPMorgan (JPM), and others have been in freefall lately. Goldman Sachs is trading at around 5.5 times forward earnings, Citigroup (NYSE:C.PK) is trading at less than 5 times forward estimates. Yes, these estimates may come down going forward, but for now these stocks are extremely oversold and appear extraordinarily cheap.

XLF 1-Year

GS 1-Year C 1-Year JPM 1-Year I would also look at certain technology names like Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and other relatively cheap looking monopolistic style companies. Boeing (BA) at below $155 looks compelling here despite the transitory issues. The airline industry should recover eventually, and it will need planes. Boeing is one of only two companies that will provide the world with the commercial planes that it requires.

GOOG 1-Year

FB 1-Year BA 1-Year The bottom line is that there are plenty of names that are starting to look compelling around current levels. If this panic driven selloff continues, they may become cheaper and will likely receive some substantial buy interest going forward. Also, any "positive" news could send stocks skyrocketing from current levels. Thus, we are likely to see a temporary rebound in equities before the current bear market resumes. Therefore, buying stocks now should be looked at as a short or a long-term opportunity, as in the intermediate term stocks may ultimately go even lower from here as the current bear market may intensify in the weeks and months ahead.

Want the whole picture? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing real-time portfolio that returned 38.5% in H1 2019, as well as 66% in our stock and ETF segment for the full year .

as well as . Don't hesitate, click here to find out more, become a member of our investment community, and start beating the market today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VARIOUS STOCKS IN THE S&P 500, HEDGED VIA PUT OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.