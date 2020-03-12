Here's Why I Doubled Down In My VXX Short

VXX is an instrument built on an index which falls by around 50% per year due to roll yield - we win by shorting pops to capture drops.

A few weeks ago I wrote an article in which I explained the rationale behind why I have initiated a short position in iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX). Over the past few trading sessions, I have added size to my short position in anticipation of declines in the index over the next few quarters. In this piece, I will explain exactly why I believe that shorting VXX (through puts) is a winning proposition.

Understanding VXX

During times of financial stress and turbulence, we can often be required to make decisions with imperfect information in the face of market volatility. While this is uncertainty of the future is essentially a given in most investment decisions, when it comes to VXX we have abundant market history which can give clear guidance on how the instrument behaves. Specifically, through examining a decade of the underlying returns of the strategy VXX follows, we can get a pretty guide idea of where the instrument is headed. This section may seem long-winded and way too nuanced, but in my opinion the details undergirding VXX are critical to grasp and understand because these fine points ultimately determine the long-term direction of the instrument.

Prior to jumping into the details, let’s take a high level look at the long run returns of VXX.

You are viewing this chart correctly. It really does exponentially decline to the point where the strong rally over the last few weeks doesn’t even register as a blip. In this section, we’ll discuss exactly why VXX drops almost all of the time and why now is a perfect opportunity to short an index which stays in near perpetual freefall.

Let’s start at the beginning. VXX is an instrument which tracks the S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and provides exposure to VIX futures. While this sounds generally straightforward, it’s actually remarkably complex.

The VIX itself is not something you can invest in. It is an implied volatility calculation on a basket of options on the S&P 500 index with about a 30 day maturity into the future. You could theoretically buy all the options which make up the basket and probably receive the return of changes in the VIX, but it is ultimately a back-calculation from a model.

So to get exposure to the VIX, VIX futures were created. VIX futures are cash-settled futures which pay out based on whatever the VIX is during a certain time period. These are the same futures which VXX theoretically holds (it’s an ETN so it just pays you the performance of the index).

Since futures have a settlement date, VXX is required to roll exposure into later months on the futures curve prior to expiry. This raises a very important (and difficult to answer) question as per when is the best time to roll. Various commodity indices take a variety of approaches, but in the case of the S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures Index, it chose to roll a fraction of holding each day into the second month VIX futures contract such that the average holding is about 30 days into the future.

This tangibly means that at the beginning of a rolling cycle you will be holding about 100% of your exposure in the first month and then at the end of the cycle you will be holding about 100% of your exposure in the second month (at which point the front month expires and the second month becomes the front and you start all over again).

This may seem like an unusual statement, but it’s important to understand that almost all of the time, things are normal. In other words, market volatility tends to be normal most of the time with some extreme events (like today) thrown into the mix. This simplistic statement contains a few deep nuggets of truth which shape returns in instruments like VXX.

Since volatility is normal most of the time, the market tends to price VIX futures in what is called “contango” or higher prices into the future. The basic idea here is that if today is normal, then the risk of a certain date into the future not being normal increases as time increases. Since the VIX rallies strongly during these “non-normal” times, this means that when times are normal, VIX futures will increase in price through time. Numerically, this state of contango (rising VIX futures along the curve) has described market action in 87% of all days over the past 10 years.

While this may seem meandering and theoretical, here’s where this theory meets the harsh reality of finance and ultimately the returns of VXX. In financial markets there is a general tendency for futures prices to converge towards the spot price of whatever is traded. In other words, if VIX futures are priced above the current level of the VIX, then as time progresses you will generally see them decline in value in relation to the spot level of the VIX. This is incredibly important to grasp because this is exactly why VXX declines across almost all lengthy periods as can been in the chart below which shows the average of the spot VIX compared to M1 and M2 VIX over the last 10 years by trade date in a trade month.

This chart shows that during a typical trade month VIX futures are in contango (above the spot and increase in value along the curve) and that they decline in value during the month in an approach towards the spot. In other words, financial theory plays out on average.

What this tangibly means is that in about 87% of all days, since the market is caught in contango and VXX is holding futures along the curve, VXX will be declining in value. You can look at the chart from a few paragraphs ago to see the case – VXX declines in value almost every single month with only a few blips along the way. Without putting any further details around this, we can almost entirely create a trading strategy which historically bears profit: short VXX when it pops to capture the losses from a negative roll yield at more favorable prices.

But let’s not stop here – let’s look at the actual returns of the index which VXX directly tracks. Here is the 10 year return of the index.

As you can see, VXX declines at a rate of about half per year for the past decade. Even if you look really hard at the above chart, the recent rally of around 100% in the instrument doesn’t even make a blip. In other words, the underlying construction of this ETN means that as time progresses, roll yield will eat away at your returns. What this tangibly means for traders and investors of the note is that unless your time horizon is very, very short, then the harsh realities of roll yield will drag the returns of your holdings downwards over lengthy periods of time.

All this said, the historic rally in the VIX itself can’t be ignored. There’s no denying that volatility is up substantially. This said however, investors looking to fade my advice here and buy the VIX should keep in mind that it is a highly mean-reverting instrument.

As you can see in the above chart, there is a direct inverse correlation between the level of the VIX itself and the probability that it will be higher or lower one month into the future. In plain English, given that we’re at around 60 in the VIX at this point, the odds are very small (less than 30%) that we will see the VIX higher over the next month. This includes 27 years of actual VIX history – a time period which has captured financial crises as well as bull markets. In other words, it’s robust.

So for these two reasons – near-constant losses from roll yield as well as a very stretched level in the VIX (highest level since the financial crisis), I have added to my short positions in VXX. Specifically, I have purchased VXX puts with an expiry date fairly far along the curve and out of the money. My rationale here is that in the short run, things certainly can get worse. But in the long run, you can’t escape the reality of the construction of VXX and the established long-run return of losses from roll yield will almost certainly continue due to the pricing of VIX futures.

As a caution, I would strongly suggest putting on short VXX positions only through options because of the volatile nature of the instrument. It is entirely possible to see moves of 100% (like the past few weeks) which can decimate short trades in rapid order. For this reason, puts are my preferred tactic and how I am taking the short volatility trade.

Conclusion

The VIX has surged due to global coronavirus fears as well as concerns regarding the possibility of a recession. Investors caught up in the short-term trading of VXX can benefit from looking at the long-run returns of the instrument. VXX is an instrument built on an index which falls by around 50% per year due to roll yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.